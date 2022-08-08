9 of the greatest things to do and see in Alberta before summer ends

It can be a little frantic trying to fit in those final summer trips before the dead of winter hits Alberta but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with some of the greatest things to check out before summer comes to a close.

From the sights of a legendary stretch of highway in the Alberta Rockies to some of the most majestic lakes and geological features, these are some of the spots you should be trying to hit up in your final weeks of summer vacation.

From a big bee to a giant beaver, the province has plenty of interesting, and maybe even a little bizarre, roadside attractions and landmarks to visit. The perogy is downright iconic, and the world’s largest dinosaur has been marvelling kids and adults for decades. Start the car and make a weekend out of it — you’ll be delighted by all the small towns you’ll visit along the way.

It’s one of the most peculiar landscapes in Alberta, you’ll almost feel like you are on a different planet when you visit the Red Rock Coulee natural area. Located approximately 50 kilometres south of Medicine Hat, it contains large red spherical sandstone concretions that have eroded out of the softer bedrock, the best example of spheroid rock formations in Alberta.

Concretions measure up to 2.5 metres across and are believed to be among the largest in the world, according to Alberta Parks. There are also hoodoos in the area, so get to some exploring down there why don’t you!

Situated in Crowsnest Pass, Frank Slide is a jaw-dropping scene and the result of a massive rockslide off Turtle Mountain during the early morning hours of April 29, 1903. More than 90 people were killed in the town of Frank when the wall of rock came crashing into the eastern side of the town. Today more than 100,000 visitors pass through the area and visit the interpretive centre to learn more about the slide.

This UNESCO World Heritage Site is just two hours east of Calgary and transports you back to prehistoric times. Dinosaur Provincial Park has striking badlands and is overflowing with fossils to be discovered. It’s a neat spot to escape to a landscape that makes you feel like there is no way you are still in the country, let alone Alberta.

Nothing beats a good trip during the summer, and two highways in Alberta are among the best in the country for breathtaking views. So fuel up your vehicle and hit the Icefields Parkway or Badlands Trail to see for yourself — you won’t be disappointed.

About 100 kilometres southeast of Lethbridge, the Writing-On-Stone Provincial Park holds the greatest concentration of rock art on the North American Great Plains. Hoodoos are also scattered throughout the park’s coulee and prairie landscape.

Stunning blue water and towering mountains? Post a photo of yourself visiting this spot in Banff National Park and you are guaranteed to have people asking where the heck that is. Lake Louise is world-famous for its turquoise water, which you can rent a canoe and go paddling on — we highly suggest doing so. It’s a rare place that must be visited, and certainly is up there when it comes to things you should check off the list before summer comes to a close in Alberta.

Standing out against its prairie surroundings, this massive rock is thought to have been left behind when the glaciers retreated. It weighs more than 18,000 tons and is broken into two pieces. It can be found west of the city of Okotoks, and pictures simply don’t do it justice on just how MASSIVE it is. You must see it for yourself!

Stunning year-round, Crescent Falls is just outside of Nordegg and can be hit while you are on your way out to the gorgeous Abraham Lake! The cascading fall itself is stunning, and a short 2.5-kilometre trail whisks you to the Bighorn Gorge Lookout for spectacular views of the falls and the Bighorn River Valley. Mamma mia, that sure is a beautiful waterfall!