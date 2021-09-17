12 things to do in Calgary this weekend: September 17 to 19

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. If you are sick, please stay home.

Despite the announcement of updated COVID-19 public health measures in Alberta, there are still plenty of things to do safely this weekend while spending time outside or remaining distanced from others.

And with the final full week of summer wrapping up (fall starts on September 22 this year), there’s no better time to get out and enjoy some YYC fun and a little bit of sunshine.

Explore the city this weekend with a local market, free outdoor yoga, an exhibit by Indigenous artists, a live dance performance and more.

Here are 12 of the best things to do in Calgary right now.

What: Get out and meet the new neighbours at the University District Block Party! University District is hosting a free, outdoor Block Party to celebrate the opening of the neighbourhood’s retail main street on September 19. From 1 to 4 pm this family-friendly event will offer one-day sales, live performers, a kids’ zone and shows by the President’s Choice® SuperDogs™.

When: September 19

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: University District Discovery Centre (4410 University Avenue NW, Calgary)

Cost: Free

Get immersed in art at Beyond Van Gogh

What: The immersive Beyond Van Gogh experience is back this weekend after a brief hiatus, featuring over 300 iconic works by the painter and taking visitors into a three-dimensional world to explore art in a completely unique way.

When: September 18 to October 8

Where: The BMO Centre at Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way SE)

Cost: Tickets start at $33.99 for adults

What: After a very quiet year in Calgary’s dance industry, Still Here celebrates

the perseverance of dance artists with a show in the beautiful Riley Park. A cast of local dancers will take to the park’s amphitheatre stage on Sunday afternoon to perform new, experimental works on Calgary’s outdoor portable community dance floor while audience members gather on the lawn in front.

When: September 19

Time: 4:30 pm

Where: Riley Park amphitheatre (800 12th Street NW)

Cost: Pay what you can (recommended minimum of $5 per person)

What: The Calgary Zoo’s last Locked Zoo experience of the year is here, with guests participating in a two-hour, zoo-wide escape game that challenges you to explore the zoo after hours, solve an elaborate series of puzzles, and learn about wildlife conservation.

The challenge isn’t timed, so players can visit animals along the way, and delicious dinner boxes can be added on to the experience.

When: September 17

Time: 4 to 8 pm, with staggered entry times

Where: The Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: $45 or $60 to add a dinner box

What: Shop local at the last outdoor Inglewood Night Market of the season. This modern market boasts locally sourced and handmade vendors selling a range of goods, from handmade crafts and vintage clothing to antiques and collectibles, artisan eats, and more.

When: September 17

Time: 4 to 11 pm

Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE in Inglewood

Cost: Free to attend, varies by purchase

What: Free pop-up art activations will run each weekend in Kensington Village until November, bringing Calgarians a chance to enjoy live music, performers, and much more throughout the neighbourhood. This weekend, catch some rockin’ tunes by local Calgary DJ, Chris Pizzacalla.

When: Every Saturday from June through November

Time: 12:30 to 2:30 pm

Where: Kensington Village, in front of Trapped Escape Room (1139 Kensington Road NW)

Cost: Free

Take in a show from the comfort of your couch with StoryBook Theatre’s The Theory of Relativity

What: StoryBook Theatre’s The Theory of Relativity explores the inevitability and wonder of human connection through a seemingly unrelated collection of songs, scenes, and monologues. Watch the show from the comfort of your own couch with on-demand streaming beginning September 10.

When: September 10 to 30

Time: Any time of your choosing, with your streaming rental available for 48 hours

Where: Streamed online

Cost: $20

Historic Fire Hall No. 1’s Courtyard Summer Performances

What: The courtyard of a historic Calgary fire hall has been transformed into a fun and creative gathering space, acting as a vibrant backdrop for Instagram photos or a picnic with friends. The space also features live performances every Saturday, and it’s the perfect spot to spend a summer evening.

This week, catch musicians Shaye Zadravec and Stephen Fletcher on Saturday evening.

When: Gathering space open daily, with performances on Saturdays from August 7 to September 25

Time: Saturday performances from 5 to 7 pm

Where: Historic Fall Hall No. 1 (140 6th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free

Check out the CIFRS Truth and Reconciliation Indigenous Art Exhibit at Southcentre Mall

What: Leading up to September 30, which the federal government has declared the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Southcentre Mall has partnered up with the Colouring It Forward Reconciliation Society to launch a month-long art exhibit. The display features works by 17 Indigenous artists from across western Canada and incorporates thoughtful recommendations about how people can take steps to foster reconciliation in their own communities.

The exhibit will culminate in a special event on September 30 that will pay tribute to National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (and Orange Shirt Day) by inviting the Calgarians to gather for a day of community building that will help to deepen understanding of the experience of Indigenous peoples through traditional performances, family-friendly crafts, and an invitation for open dialogue about Indigenous culture and the ongoing process of reconciliation.

When: September 1 to 30

Time: The art exhibition is accessible during mall hours (10 am to 8 Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays and holidays

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE)

Cost: Free

Attend a free yoga class

What: Relax and get some fresh air with a free class through Calgary Outdoor Yoga. There are two sessions offered each Sunday at locations in Mahogany and Stanley Park. It’s important to note that pre-registration is required, and attendee numbers are limited.

When: Every Sunday through until October 2021

Time: 10 am and 1 pm

Where: Participants will receive an email the night before with the exact secret location of each class.

Cost: Free

Check out The Dark Arts pop-up at The GRAND Theatre

What: An interim exhibit, located inside The GRAND Theatre, mashes up refined cocktails, a shareable menu, and works by over 20 of YYC’s most accomplished artists. The Dark Arts is an Instagrammable lounge, providing the perfect backdrop for a seated atmosphere that offers much to explore.

When: Wednesday to Saturday, from now through October

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: The GRAND Theatre (601 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: No entry fee. Prices vary by food and drink item

What: Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, is celebrating its five-year anniversary with free admission every weekend through the rest of the year. Check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic Canadian musicians. Reserve your tickets online now.

When: Weekends until the end of 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Studio Bell (850 4th Street SE)

Cost: Free