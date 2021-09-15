Alberta restaurants must participate in new provincial program to remain open for indoor dining

Alberta officials have announced updated COVID-19 restrictions for bars, pubs, and restaurants in the province that will come into effect next week.

During a Wednesday evening press conference, Minister of Health Tyler Shandro announced that the province would be introducing a number of public health measures, which include some specific changes for restaurants and other food-and-beverage businesses.

Starting on Monday, September 20, indoor in-person service is no longer permitted at Alberta’s restaurants, bars, lounges, and cafes, unless establishments choose to take part in the province’s new Restrictions Exemption Program.

Outdoor patio dining will be allowed, but remains limited to a maximum of six people per table of members of the same household only, or two close contacts for those who live alone.

Venues can also continue to offer takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery services.

Additionally, licensed establishments must continue to end liquor service at 10 pm, and consumption is required to stop by 11 pm.