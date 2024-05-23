13 awesome things to do in Calgary this weekend: May 24 to 26

We’ve all heard the old adage: April showers bring May flowers, but this year, it seems that all the rain is pouring down this month.

It doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon, but there are still some pretty awesome things to do around Calgary this weekend!

Whether you’re looking for a fun activity for the kids or something for all ages, there are many options to choose from.

Rain or shine, here are 13 awesome events you should add to your calendar this weekend!

Airdrie Children’s Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Airdrie Children’s Festival (@airdriechildrensfest)

What: Airdrie’s annual Children’s Festival is back in full swing this weekend, and there’s so much for kids to enjoy — plus it’s FREE! Various locations around the city are taking part, and visitors can look forward to a “Children’s Village play area, children’s entertainment, and inspiration stations, created to inspire kids in learning activities with the goal of exposing them to future career opportunities,” according to the event listing.

When: May 25 to 26 from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Various venues around Airdrie, view the map here

Price: FREE

Check out “candle ice” in Banff

There’s a really cool phenomenon taking over lakes in the Rocky Mountains during these warmer temperatures. You can check out candle ice for yourself this weekend (maybe while enjoying a great hike ?)

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Simon & Garfunkel Story (@thesimonandgarfunkelstory)

What: Calling all Simon and Garfunkel fans! This immersive concert-style dinner theatre chronicles the journey of the iconic musical duo.

When: May 24 at 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Tickets: Starting at $61 plus fees and can be purchased online here

Visit Heritage Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: Heritage Park is finally open again for the season! Get ready to experience all the local history and hop on the SS Moyie!

When: Open daily from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: General admission is $34.95, and tickets for youth aged 3 to 15 are $22.95 and can be purchased online here

Check out a quirky shop at a nearby town

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tribal Connection Market (@tribalconnectionmarket)

If you’re in the mood to get out of the city and are looking for a cute gift for a loved one (including yourself), there are some great shops around the city with an eclectic mix of local and international goods. We rounded up five of our favourites here.

Calgary Baby and Tot Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Baby and Tot Show 🍼👶🏼🧸 (@calgarybabyandtot)

What: This Baby and Tot Show will feature local and national exhibitors showcasing the latest in services, products, apparel, and toys. It is the “premier parenting event that is held in the Spring and designed to bring everything parents-to-be, new parents, and young families need all under one roof.”

When: May 25 from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm and May 26 from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Spray Lake Sawmills Centre — SLS Centre, 800 Griffin Road, Cochrane

Price: General admission is $10, and kids under 12 get in for FREE. Tickets can be purchased in cash at the door

The Confluence Open House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland (@theconfluence_yyc)

What: To celebrate The Confluence’s brand new name, they will be hosting a jam-packed opening event that is free to the public! The centre promises it will have “drummers and dancers, Indigenous-led talks, walking tours, gardening activities, kids’ crafts and activities and even a petting zoo!”

When: May 25 at 2 pm from 11 am to 3 pm

Where: The Confluence — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: FREE

Dinosaur World Live

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinosaur World Live (@dinoworldlive)

What: Enormous, life-like dinosaur puppets will be taking over the Jack Singer Hall Stage this weekend. There will be a number of different dinosaurs like T-Rex and Triceratops and even some lesser known –though no less amazing — dinosaurs.

When: May 25 at 2 pm

Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall, Arts Commons — 205 8th Avenue SE

Price: $39 to $59 and can be purchased online here

Calaway Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calaway Park (@calawaypark)

What: If you’re looking for a place to get your adrenaline pumping this weekend, Calaway Park is open for the season, so you can hop on a roller coaster or bumper cars.

When: Open for the season on May 18

Where: 245033 Range Road 33

Price: Admission is $51.95 for people aged 3 to 49

Jubilations Dinner Theatre: Journey to the 80s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubilations Dinner Theatre (@jubilationsyyc)

What: Head to Jubilations Dinner Theatre this weekend for a funky 80s night. If you’ve got some younger kids, you can also check out the Jubilations Junior show Teenage Mutant Kung Fu Turtles.

When: March 30 to June 1

Where: 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Adult tickets are $75.95, and tickets for kids under 12 are $44.95 and can be purchased online here

Violins of Hope

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Music Centre (@nmc_canada)

What: The National Music Centre is hosting Violins of Hope, a poignant collection of string instruments dating from before and during the Holocaust.

When: May 3 to June 13

Where: Studio Bell — 850 4th Street SE

Price: Starting at $12.60 for NMC members and can be purchased online here

Rock the Nation at the National Music Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Music Centre (@nmc_canada)

What: Rock the Nation spans over a half-century of Canadian music. According to the website, it features “songs from the ‘50s to the present day that inspired, moved, comforted, and challenged a country. It’s the soundtrack to generations and a musical reflection of a country’s evolution; a nation intent on building its own unique identity in a rapidly changing world.” The National Music Centre has extended this exhibit’s run until August 25.

When: Running until August 25

Where: Studio Bell — 850 4th Street SE

Price: Starting at $12.60 for NMC members and can be purchased online here

Downhill Karting

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Downhill Karting (@downhillkarting_yyc)

What: Get your adrenaline pumping this week by giving downhill karting a try at the city’s 1,800-metre downhill track.

When: Open hours vary throughout the season; check them out here

Where: Winsport Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: Tickets start at $28 for two rides and can be purchased here