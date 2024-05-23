13 awesome things to do in Calgary this weekend: May 24 to 26
We’ve all heard the old adage: April showers bring May flowers, but this year, it seems that all the rain is pouring down this month.
It doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon, but there are still some pretty awesome things to do around Calgary this weekend!
Whether you’re looking for a fun activity for the kids or something for all ages, there are many options to choose from.
Rain or shine, here are 13 awesome events you should add to your calendar this weekend!
Airdrie Children’s Festival
What: Airdrie’s annual Children’s Festival is back in full swing this weekend, and there’s so much for kids to enjoy — plus it’s FREE! Various locations around the city are taking part, and visitors can look forward to a “Children’s Village play area, children’s entertainment, and inspiration stations, created to inspire kids in learning activities with the goal of exposing them to future career opportunities,” according to the event listing.
When: May 25 to 26 from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Various venues around Airdrie, view the map here
Price: FREE
Check out “candle ice” in Banff
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
What: Calling all Simon and Garfunkel fans! This immersive concert-style dinner theatre chronicles the journey of the iconic musical duo.
When: May 24 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Tickets: Starting at $61 plus fees and can be purchased online here
Visit Heritage Park
What: Heritage Park is finally open again for the season! Get ready to experience all the local history and hop on the SS Moyie!
When: Open daily from 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW
Price: General admission is $34.95, and tickets for youth aged 3 to 15 are $22.95 and can be purchased online here
Check out a quirky shop at a nearby town
If you’re in the mood to get out of the city and are looking for a cute gift for a loved one (including yourself), there are some great shops around the city with an eclectic mix of local and international goods. We rounded up five of our favourites here.
Calgary Baby and Tot Show
What: This Baby and Tot Show will feature local and national exhibitors showcasing the latest in services, products, apparel, and toys. It is the “premier parenting event that is held in the Spring and designed to bring everything parents-to-be, new parents, and young families need all under one roof.”
When: May 25 from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm and May 26 from 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Spray Lake Sawmills Centre — SLS Centre, 800 Griffin Road, Cochrane
Price: General admission is $10, and kids under 12 get in for FREE. Tickets can be purchased in cash at the door
The Confluence Open House
What: To celebrate The Confluence’s brand new name, they will be hosting a jam-packed opening event that is free to the public! The centre promises it will have “drummers and dancers, Indigenous-led talks, walking tours, gardening activities, kids’ crafts and activities and even a petting zoo!”
When: May 25 at 2 pm from 11 am to 3 pm
Where: The Confluence — 750 9th Avenue SE
Price: FREE
Dinosaur World Live
What: Enormous, life-like dinosaur puppets will be taking over the Jack Singer Hall Stage this weekend. There will be a number of different dinosaurs like T-Rex and Triceratops and even some lesser known –though no less amazing — dinosaurs.
When: May 25 at 2 pm
Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall, Arts Commons — 205 8th Avenue SE
Price: $39 to $59 and can be purchased online here
Calaway Park
What: If you’re looking for a place to get your adrenaline pumping this weekend, Calaway Park is open for the season, so you can hop on a roller coaster or bumper cars.
When: Open for the season on May 18
Where: 245033 Range Road 33
Price: Admission is $51.95 for people aged 3 to 49
Jubilations Dinner Theatre: Journey to the 80s
What: Head to Jubilations Dinner Theatre this weekend for a funky 80s night. If you’ve got some younger kids, you can also check out the Jubilations Junior show Teenage Mutant Kung Fu Turtles.
When: March 30 to June 1
Where: 1002 37th Street SW
Price: Adult tickets are $75.95, and tickets for kids under 12 are $44.95 and can be purchased online here
Violins of Hope
What: The National Music Centre is hosting Violins of Hope, a poignant collection of string instruments dating from before and during the Holocaust.
When: May 3 to June 13
Where: Studio Bell — 850 4th Street SE
Price: Starting at $12.60 for NMC members and can be purchased online here
Rock the Nation at the National Music Centre
What: Rock the Nation spans over a half-century of Canadian music. According to the website, it features “songs from the ‘50s to the present day that inspired, moved, comforted, and challenged a country. It’s the soundtrack to generations and a musical reflection of a country’s evolution; a nation intent on building its own unique identity in a rapidly changing world.” The National Music Centre has extended this exhibit’s run until August 25.
When: Running until August 25
Where: Studio Bell — 850 4th Street SE
Price: Starting at $12.60 for NMC members and can be purchased online here
Downhill Karting
What: Get your adrenaline pumping this week by giving downhill karting a try at the city’s 1,800-metre downhill track.
When: Open hours vary throughout the season; check them out here
Where: Winsport Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW
Price: Tickets start at $28 for two rides and can be purchased here