15 things to do in Calgary this week: September 6 to 12

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask in indoor public spaces, and staying home if you are sick.

It may be the first full week of September, but there are still plenty of things to do in Calgary right now as we head into the fall.

Whether you want to be inside or outdoors, there’s sure to be something going on in the city this week to suit your interests.

Head to the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo, check out a piano festival, do yoga with goats, get spooked on a ghost tour, and much, much more.

Here are 15 of the best things to do in Calgary this week.

What: The highly anticipated Labour Day Classic brings football fans the “Battle of Alberta.” Catch the Edmonton Elks playing the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium this Monday in an exciting CFL game.

When: September 6

Time: 2:30 pm

Where: McMahon Stadium (1817 Crowchild Trail NW)

Cost: Tickets start at $48

What: The Calgary Farmers’ Market is opening a new location in the northwest community of Greenwich soon, and to give Calgarians a sneak preview, they’re popping up in the area on select weekends. Get your weekly grocery shop in while also exploring unique vendors, food trucks, and community groups from around the neighbourhood, all set to tunes from local bands.

When: September 11

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Along Greenbriar Dr. NW, next to the new Calgary Farmers’ Market West Building

Cost: Varies by purchase

Listen to some live music at BLOX Party

What: Live music is making a comeback in Calgary, and if that’s not something to celebrate, we don’t know what is. You can catch not one, but five local acts performing in Calgary’s Beltline community at the BLOX Party this month, giving YYC a chance to enjoy some tunes, grab a drink or two, and catch up with friends before the summer is over.

The first show features D-Day Lewis and Brian Bent at the hair and lifestyle shop GOAT, and doors for this free concert open at 6:30 pm. Later in the evening, catch Amy Nelson, The Bobby Tenderloin Universe, and Cave Idol at Inner City Brewing Company. Doors open at 7:45 pm, and tickets are available for $15.

When: Saturday, September 11

Time: Doors open at 6:30 pm for the first show, and at 7:45 pm for the second show

Where: GOAT (#103 – 708 11th Avenue SW) and Inner City Brewing Company (820 11th Avenue SW)

Tickets: Free admission to the first show, and $15 for the second show

What: Attention, pop culture lovers: the Calgary Expo is making a comeback this year, and a one-time-only experience is headed our way. The event will feature experiences that fans know and love, such as cosplay, celebrity and creator guests, shopping, and favourite areas like Artists Alley and the Cosplay Red Carpet.

When: September 10 to 12

Where: BMO Centre on Stampede Park

Cost: Single day tickets available from $40, 3-day passes from $119, and Limited Edition packages from $189

Calgary Zoo adults-only night: ZooLaLa

What: At the ZooLaLa adults-only night, every Calgary Zoo guest is a VIP, and not only will you get a look at the inner workings of the establishment, but there will also be live entertainment, food samplings, and some adult beverages. Expect the usual favourite samples from local restaurants, creative cocktails, and live music and performers while wandering through themed sections of the zoo.

When: Saturday, September 11

Time: 4:30 to 10 pm, entry time based on ticket tier level

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: Tickets available online from $125 and up

What: Shop local at the outdoor Inglewood Night Market this month. This modern market boasts locally sourced and handmade vendors selling a range of goods, from handmade crafts and vintage clothing to antiques and collectibles, artisan eats, and more.

When: September 11

Time: 4 to 11 pm

Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE in Inglewood

Cost: Free to attend, varies by purchase

What: Get your zen on in a whole new way while doing yoga with goats at Granary Road. Afterwards, check out the local market, or bring the kids to play in the Learning Park.

When: September 11

Time: One-hour class starting at 11 am

Where: Granary Road Market (226066 112th Street W, Foothills No. 31)

Cost: $20

What: Join Honens for a multi-genre, audience-friendly celebration of piano this weekend. The three-day festival features several of its most popular events, including 176 Keys (two pianos played by eight hands equals four times the fun), Bison Noir, a late night cabaret style performance, and Open Air, an afternoon concert in the park.

When: September 10 to 12

Time: Varies by performance

Where: Varies by performance

Cost: Varies by performance, with a number of free shows

What: Free pop-up art activations will run each weekend in Kensington Village until November, bringing Calgarians a chance to enjoy live music, performers, and much more throughout the neighbourhood.

When: Every Saturday from June through November

Time: 12:30 to 2:30 pm

Where: Kensington Village

Cost: Free

Take in a show from the comfort of your couch with StoryBook Theatre’s The Theory of Relativity

What: StoryBook Theatre’s The Theory of Relativity explores the inevitability and wonder of human connection through a seemingly unrelated collection of songs, scenes, and monologues. Watch the show from the comfort of your own couch with on-demand streaming beginning September 10.

When: September 10 to 30

Where: Streamed online

What: Visit Heritage Park after dark for a guided ghost tour through the abandoned streets of its Historical Village. Hear spooky stories and learn a little bit about Calgary’s haunted past during a 90-minute walking tour, covering approximately 2 km of the park.

When: September 9

Time: Tours beginning at 7 and 9 pm

Where: Heritage Park Historical Village (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Cost: $22.95

Historic Fire Hall No. 1’s Courtyard Summer Performances

What: The courtyard of a historic Calgary fire hall has been transformed into a fun and creative gathering space, acting as a vibrant backdrop for Instagram photos or a picnic with friends. The space also features live performances every Saturday, and it’s the perfect spot to spend a summer evening.

When: Gathering space open daily, with performances on Saturdays from August 7 to September 25

Time: Saturday performances from 5 to 7 pm

Where: Historic Fall Hall No. 1 (140 6th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free

Attend a free yoga class

What: Relax and get some fresh air with a free class through Calgary Outdoor Yoga. There are two sessions offered each Sunday at locations in Mahogany and Stanley Park. It’s important to note that pre-registration is required, and attendee numbers are limited.

When: Every Sunday through until October 2021

Time: 10 am and 1 pm

Where: Participants will receive an email the night before with the exact secret location of each class.

Cost: Free

What: Celebrate Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre’s five-year anniversary, with free admission every weekend through the rest of the year. Check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic Canadian musicians. Reserve your tickets online now.

When: Weekends until the end of 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Studio Bell (850 4th Street SE)

Cost: Free

Check out The Dark Arts pop-up at The GRAND Theatre

What: An interim exhibit, located inside of The GRAND Theatre, mashes up refined cocktails, a shareable menu, and works by over 20 of YYC’s most accomplished artists. The Dark Arts is an Instagrammable lounge, providing the perfect backdrop for a seated atmosphere that offers much to explore.

When: Wednesday to Saturday, from now through October

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: The GRAND Theatre (601 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: No entry fee. Prices vary by food and drink item