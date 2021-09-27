19 things to do in Calgary this week: September 27 to October 3

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Fall is officially in full swing — it’s the beginning of October this week — but the weather is still looking pretty nice in Calgary, and there are plenty of things to do in the city this week to make the most of it.

From dinner theatre to an Indigenous art exhibit, a drag brunch to a nighttime display of over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins, there’s sure to be something for everyone to do in YYC right now.

Plus, Thursday, September 30, is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, honouring the lost children and Survivors of residential schools, and their families and communities.

Thursday is also Orange Shirt Day, an Indigenous-led grassroots commemorative day that pays tribute to the children who survived Residential Schools and remembers those who did not, so be sure to wear orange to raise awareness and to honour the thousands of Survivors.

Here are 19 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this week.

What: Feelin’ Groovy – The Best of Folk Rock features tributes to some of the most influential singer/songwriters, including Joni Mitchell, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, and many more. Plus, enjoy some amazing eats from Stage West’s huge buffet with your entertainment.

When: August 27 to November 14

Time: Varies by date

Where: Stage West Theatre Restaurant (727 42nd Avenue SE)

Cost: $86.10 for regularly priced tickets, with special rates available on select dates

What: A special event at Southcentre Mall on Thursday, September 30, will pay tribute to National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day. Calgarians are invited to gather for a day of community building that will help to deepen understanding of the experience of Indigenous peoples through traditional performances, family-friendly crafts, and an open dialogue about Indigenous culture and the ongoing process of reconciliation.

Attendees will also have access to a dedicated resource centre where they will be able to ask questions and engage with members of Calgary’s Indigenous community in a safe space.

When: Thursday, September 30

Time: Opening ceremony at 1 pm, with family activities and crafts happening from 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE)

Cost: Free

What: Bring the family to watch the Calgary Stampeders take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders this Saturday at the Family Day game. Kickoff is at 5 pm, and there will be plenty of family-friendly activities going on to keep everyone entertained.

When: October 2

Time: 5 pm

Where: McMahon Stadium (1817 Crowchild Trail NW)

Cost: Tickets from $47.50

What: If you love bears, you’re not going to want to miss the Calgary Zoo’s latest adults-only event. Start your evening with a visit to the zoo’s bear habitats and then head to the Safari Lodge for a three-course “Canadian” and “bear” themed dinner. During dinner, there will be presentations by members of the zoo’s Animal Care, Health and Welfare team, discussing their work caring for both grizzly and black bears.

When: October 2

Time: 3 to 8:30 pm

Where: Canadian Wilds and Safari Lodge, Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: $115

Halloweekends at Calaway Park

What: Get in the spooky spirit at Calaway Park’s Halloweekends, between now and October 11. The amusement park has set up “Hallotown” in one section of the venue, which is home to spooky scenes, magical meet and greets, photo ops, and even a parade. Guests are encouraged to dress in costumes and enjoy a day of fall fun.

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and holiday Monday from September 11 to October 11

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Calaway Park (245033 Range Road 33, Calgary)

Cost: Included with admission ($47.95 for those age 3 to 49)

Watch a live drag show while you brunch at Eggs, Henny!

What: Eggs, Henny! is back this October with a morning of food, drag, and live tunes. The event features drag queens Mona Moore, Nearah Nuff, and rapper Tea Fannie, along with cocktails and delicious brunch options including eggs bennys, breakfast sandwiches, and more.

When: October 3

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: The Prairie Emporium (300 – 334 53rd Avenue SE)

Cost: $20 (food and drinks aren’t included in price)

What: Celebrate fall at the corn maze! Calgary Farmyard has all of its activities open for Harvest Lights, and the entire farm will be lit up in a fantastic display, with the exception of the corn maze. The maze will be kept dark as an added challenge for guests to find their way through using flashlights. You can also snap photos with pumpkins, or purchase some to bring home.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from September 17 to October 31

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard (284022 Township Road 224)

Cost: $19.95 if purchased online in advance, $22.95 at the gate

What: The Calgary International Film Festival is back with 11 days of programming, featuring over 175 multi-genre feature and short films from Canada and around the world. The CIFF also hosts an Industry Week series that brings unique and exciting ways for filmmakers and fans to interact.

When: September 23 to October 3

Time: Varies by film/program

Where: Various locations in Calgary, with select programming broadcast to view online

Cost: Regular screening tickets are $13.50, with ticket bundles available from $39

What: Pumpkins After Dark will feature over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins in a walk-through nighttime experience that’s fun for all ages. Pumpkin sculptures and displays include everything from classic Halloween characters to dragons and dinosaurs to movie and pop culture icons, and there’ll also be food trucks, hot chocolate and coffee, pumpkin carving demonstrations, Monster Mini Golf, and pumpkins and merchandise up for sale to bring a part of the Halloween magic home with you.

When: Thursday through Sunday from September 23 to October 31

Time: 6 to 10:45 pm

Where: Husky Gardens at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (88 Canada Olympic Road SW)

Tickets: Available online now for $19.95 for adults and $17.95 for children, with kids three and under free (must be purchased in advance, no on-site ticket sales)

Get immersed in art at Beyond Van Gogh

What: The immersive Beyond Van Gogh experience is back after a brief hiatus, featuring over 300 iconic works by the painter and taking visitors into a three-dimensional world to explore art in a completely unique way.

Guests can also get their zen on with a yoga class right inside the exhibit, hosted by Mountain Home Yoga every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday morning.

When: September 18 to October 8

Time: Timed tickets available from 10 am to 9 pm daily, with yoga classes at 8:30 am every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

Where: The BMO Centre on Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way SE)

Tickets: Starting at $33.99 for adults, available now

What: Visit Heritage Park after dark for a guided ghost tour through the abandoned streets of its Historical Village. Hear spooky stories and learn a little bit about Calgary’s haunted past during a 90-minute walking tour, covering approximately 2 km of the park.

When: September 30

Time: Tours beginning at 7 and 9 pm

Where: Heritage Park Historical Village (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Cost: $23

What: Free pop-up art and music activations will run each weekend in Kensington Village until November, bringing Calgarians a chance to enjoy live music, performers, and much more throughout the neighbourhood.

When: Every Saturday from June through November

Time: 12:30 to 2:30 pm

Where: Kensington Village

Cost: Free

Take in a show from the comfort of your couch with StoryBook Theatre’s The Theory of Relativity

What: StoryBook Theatre’s The Theory of Relativity explores the inevitability and wonder of human connection through a seemingly unrelated collection of songs, scenes, and monologues. Watch the show from the comfort of your own couch with on-demand streaming beginning September 10.

When: September 10 to 30

Time: Any time of your choosing, with your streaming rental available for 48 hours

Where: Streamed online

Cost: $20

What: Head out to the Rockies to celebrate Banff Pride this October. This year, Banff Pride has their biggest event schedule is the biggest ever, with highlights including Canadian drag queen Brooke Lynn Hytes performing at the kickoff party and brunch at the Fairmont Banff Springs, a Rainbow Walk and Flag Raising, a Pride Run, Beers for Queers Open Mic Night, and much more.

Additionally, more than 15 Banff restaurants and bars have Pride-themed cocktails and desserts available in support of LGBTQ2+ organizations.

When: October 3 to 11

Where: Varies by event; see schedule for details

Cost: Varies by event

Check out the CIFRS Truth and Reconciliation Indigenous Art Exhibit at Southcentre Mall

What: Leading up to September 30, which the federal government has declared the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Southcentre Mall has partnered up with the Colouring It Forward Reconciliation Society to launch a special art exhibit. The display features work by 17 Indigenous artists from across western Canada and incorporates thoughtful recommendations about how people can take steps to foster reconciliation in their own communities.

When: September 1 to October 11

Time: The art exhibition is accessible during mall hours (10 am to 8 Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays and holidays

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE)

Cost: Free

What: Revv’d Up Revue is a burlesque “awards show,” formatted like a joke pageant with talent from Cabaret Calgary and drag queen Karla Marx. Delicious drinks, light snacks, and motorcycles around out the evening in this cozy, garage-like event space.

When: October 2

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: The Prairie Emporium (300 – 334 53rd Avenue SE)

Cost: $20

Attend a free yoga class

What: Relax and get some fresh air with a free class through Calgary Outdoor Yoga. There are two sessions offered each Sunday at locations in Mahogany and Stanley Park. It’s important to note that pre-registration is required, and attendee numbers are limited.

When: Every Sunday through until October 2021

Time: 10 am and 1 pm

Where: Participants will receive an email the night before with the exact secret location of each class.

Cost: Free

Check out The Dark Arts pop-up at The GRAND Theatre

What: An interim exhibit, located inside The GRAND Theatre, mashes up refined cocktails, a shareable menu, and works by over 20 of YYC’s most accomplished artists. The Dark Arts is an Instagrammable lounge, providing the perfect backdrop for a seated atmosphere that offers much to explore.

When: Wednesday to Saturday, from now through October

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: The GRAND Theatre (601 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: No entry fee. Prices vary by food and drink item

What: Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, is celebrating its five-year anniversary with free admission every weekend through the rest of the year. Check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic Canadian musicians. Reserve your tickets online now.

When: Weekends until the end of 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Studio Bell (850 4th Street SE)

Cost: Free