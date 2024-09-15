8 fantastic things to do in Calgary this week: September 16 to 20

The weekend might be behind us, but with so many awesome events planned in Calgary this week, there is still so much fun ahead.

From the return of Broadway Across Canada to the artistic and scientific displays at Beakerhead, get ready for a jam-packed calendar this week.

Here are eight things we can’t wait to check out over the next few days.

Catch a Broadway show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Broadway Across Canada (@bactouring)

What: Broadway Across Canada is back! This time, they’re bringing an old favourite to a Calgary stage. This week, you’ll be able to catch the award-winning play based on a true story of 7,000 passengers who were stranded in Newfoundland and the town that welcomed them.

When: September 17 to 22

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – 1415 14 Avenue NW

Price: Starting around $75 and can be purchased online here

Ghost Tour at Heritage Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: Heritage Park is about to get a lot spookier with the return of their fall ghost tours! These are an absolute must-do fall activity. It’s not just about the scares; it will also give you a good dose of local Calgary history.

When: Starting September 18

Where: Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: $24.95 and can be purchased online here

Visit the new Value Village Boutique

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Value Village (@valuevillage_thrift)

What: A brand-new fancy Value Village Boutique just opened in Calgary, and it’s the perfect spot to grab a new fall fit on a budget. With three floors full of vintage clothing to peruse through, you’ll want to make sure you book the afternoon off to see it all. We’ve got a list of some of our favourite finds and what to expect on your visit here.

Where: 120 8th Avenue SW

Check out Beakerhead

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beakerhead (@beakerhead)

What: Beakerhead has become a seasonal favourite for many in Calgary. It’s hard to imagine the brisk September weather rolling in without all the fun science and technology-themed displays popping up around the city. This year, Calgarians can look forward to a new show at Telus Spark’s Dome, which is all about the role of Fungi in our world and the return of the BeakerBar!

When: September 20 to 22

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Price: Beakerdays are included in the cost of admission or free for members, Beakernights are $36 for general admission. Tickets to both can be purchased online here.

Tokyo Police Club concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tokyo Police Club (@wearetokyopoliceclub)

What: Check out this Canadian Indie Rock band live on stage this week! If want to see a list of all the concerts coming up in Canada over the next couple weeks, check out our list here.

When: September 17 at 8 pm

Where: Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW

Tickets: $47.50 plus fees and can be purchased online here

Avril Lavigne in concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne)

What: This Canadian icon needs no introduction, but if you need a refresher, you might get the chance to catch hits like “Girlfriend” and “Sk8er Boi” at the Dome this week.

When: September 18 at 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Starting around $174.50 and can be purchased online here

Visit the Millarville Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Painted Moose (@thepaintedmoose)

What: The Millarville Market is the best place to soak up all the summer vibes with great food, incredible vendors and cute farm animals to check out. Not to mention the picturesque drive through the foothills to get there.

When: Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm until mid-October

Where: Millarville Racing & Agricultural Society – 306097 192 Street W

Price: Entry by donation (bring cash!)

Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Farmyard (@calgaryfarmyard)

What: Carve pumpkins, pose at the fall-themed photo ops, and enjoy the farm’s regular activities like the petting zoo or the train rides. Pumpkins can be purchased for $5.50 for carving.

When: Starting September 13, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $22.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $28.50 at the farm gate.