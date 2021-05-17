21 distanced things to do in Calgary this week: May 17 to 23

As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. If you are sick, please stay home.

Despite the current public health restrictions in Alberta, there are still lots of things to do in Calgary this week, as we slowly but surely head towards summer.

Whether you want to embrace your inner chef with an online cooking class, check out a virtual Japanese anime fest, pick up some local goodies at a farmers’ market, or get outside, there’s sure to be something going on in the city to match your interests.

Grab a family member or cohort buddy, mask up, and have some fun this week, YYC.

Relax with dinner and a movie at Hotel Arts

What: Escape for a night with an in-room dinner and a movie at Hotel Arts. The package comes with a night’s stay in the hotel’s luxury accommodations, a gourmet in-room dinner for two, a bottle of wine, two craft sodas, truffled parmesan popcorn and other movie snacks, and a $25 credit towards your in-room movie.

When: Available daily

Where: Hotel Arts (119 12th Avenue SW)

Cost: Package starts at $275

Have an old-fashioned weekend at Heritage Park Historical Village

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: Join Heritage Park as they kick off the 2021 season during their opening weekend. Explore the historical village, ride the train, check out the new Prospect Ridge area, sail on the Glenmore Reservoir by paddlewheel boat, and take part in all of their other safe, outdoor experiences.

When: May 22 to 24

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Park (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Cost: $24.95, and $12.95 for the kids

What: Join JazzYYC for their second virtual International Jazz Days Festival. The event features artists from Calgary and across Canada in a series of online tutorials and performances.

When: Now through May 27

Time: Videos released at 6 pm on Thursdays and 7 pm on Fridays

Where: Online

Cost: Free

What: TELUS Spark Science Centre hosts a wide variety of fun and educational options online, from virtual programs and Dome Movies at Home to Cereal Science and a collection of experiments and activities.

When: Programming varies, learn more through their website

Where: From the comfort of your own home

Cost: Varies by program

Book exclusive hydrotherapy access at Kananaskis Nordic Spa

What: Kananaskis Nordic Spa is taking bookings for private access to their hydrotherapy facility, which includes use of the hydrotherapy pools, steam room, and sauna, plus the spa’s locker rooms and showers. For those who haven’t experience it before, hydrotherapy is the Nordic-inspired cycle of alternating between hot, warm, and cold baths, followed by periods of rest.

Anyone can book the spa from Monday to Thursday, with access limited to hotel guests with reservations at Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge and Crosswaters Resort from Friday to Sunday.

When: Now until May 31

Time: Two-hour time slots are granted per group throughout the day.

Where: Kananaskis Nordic Spa (1 Centennial Drive, Kananaskis, Alberta)

Cost: $499 total for up to 4 guests. (Additional household members can join in on the booking for $119 per person, up to 10 people.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seph (@otafest)

What: Otafest is a popular annual event for Calgary’s anime and pop culture enthusiasts, and the 2021 edition of the festival will be live-streamed through Twitch. The stream will feature celebrities like Sonia Blade, Erica Lindbeck, Yama no Oto, and more. The event will also include a virtual exhibitor hall and even an island on Animal Crossing that fans can visit.

When: May 22

Time: 10:15 am to 11:45 pm

Where: Online via Twitch

Take a walk through Devonian Gardens

What: Feel like you’re in a tropical paradise in downtown Calgary at Devonian Gardens. Stroll the boardwalk, take in the plants and ponds, and grab a some take out eats from the food court.

When: Daily

Time: 11 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 pm on Sundays

Where: Fourth floor of the CORE Shopping Centre (400 – 317 7th Avenue SW)

Cost: Free

What: Amplify serves as an extension of the NMC’s onsite programs through an online hub detailing the sounds and stories of music in Canada. Take a guided tour of the museum virtually, delve into articles from their vast collection of historical musical instruments, equipment, and memorabilia, and learn more about the power of music for healing and wellness.

When: Anytime

Where: Online, from the comfort of your own home

Cost: Free

Take on online cooking class with GlobalFest Flavours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GlobalFest (@globalfestyyc)

What: GlobalFest Flavours is celebrating eats from around the world with a 10-episode series featuring food, spices, recipes, and flavours. In this week’s edition, discover Vietnamese cuisine with Lac Viet Vietnamese Restaurant as chefs prepare a featured dish online.

When: May 18

Time: 5:30 pm

Where: Online

Cost: Tickets are $10 each, or $25 to include a Spice & Dry Goods Box

Try a city-wide scavenger hunt

What: Calgary’s Parks Foundation has teamed up with PlayCity to bring the Hide & Seek challenge to YYC. Hide & Seek is the perfect way to get outside and explore the city’s outdoor spaces and win prizes. A new post card is hidden bi-weekly in a park somewhere in the city, and you can download the PlayCity app to find exclusive hints about the card’s location.

When: Parks and green spaces through Calgary

Where: Bi-weekly starting May 8, and running through the spring and summer months

Cost: Free

Wordfest’s Imagine On Air broadcast channel

What: Wordfest’s broadcast channel has assembled the “best writers, biggest thinkers, and sparkiest creators” in one virtual place to help fuel your curiosity. Join these great minds for a live conversation and get inspired.

When: May 20

Time: 7 pm

Where: Broadcast on wordfest.com

Cost: Free

Go on a spring walk

What: Calgary is home to some incredible parks and pathways, creating the perfect backdrop for a lovely springtime walk. Head outside to get some fresh air and exercise while enjoying some of the city’s gorgeous green space. Check out our list of the best places to walk this spring.

What: This isn’t your traditional farmers’ market. Along with fresh produce and local eats, shoppers will find comics, jewellery, vintage items, and more at Crossroads Market.

When: Weekly from Friday to Sunday

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 1235 26th Avenue SE

Cost: Varies by purchase

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie (@jackilynrae88)

What: High Park offers downtown views, adorable string lights, colourful picnic tables, and fun signs to take photos with – on top of a parking garage in the Beltline. Have a spring picnic six floors above street level and grab some cool photos while you’re at it.

When: Open daily

Time: 7 am to 11 pm

Where: The top level of the Centre City Parkade at 340 10th Avenue SW

Cost: Free

What: Test your ability to survive after a zombie apocalypse in this scavenger hunt game that leads you through the city. Players have 60 minutes to collect supplies to survive during the interactive game that invites participants to complete challenges and answer trivia questions.

When: Daily

Time: One hour of your choosing between 10 am and 9 pm

Where: Downtown Calgary

Cost: $29.30 per team (up to 10 people)

What: Pick up farm-fresh produce, warm and delicious baked goods, and locally produced artisan goods at the Calgary Farmers’ Market. Pet products, coffee and tea, and flowers are also available to purchase.

When: Thursday to Sunday weekly

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 510 77th Avenue SE

Cost: Varies by purchase

Visit a sculpture covered with flowers and snakes in this Inglewood window

What: While we wait for the Esker Foundation’s main gallery to reopen, their Project Space window brings some art into our lives while simultaneously providing a concept to contemplate. Visible from street level, “The Garden” is a clay sculpture combining elements of nature with the human form, created by ceramic artist Yvonne Kustec.

When: Now through June 6

Where: Esker Foundation’s Project Space window (1011 9th Avenue SE)

Cost: Free

Tee-off at one of the world’s best courses from Hotel Arts’ Golf Studios

What: Choose from simulations of more than 20 of the world’s best courses, including Pebble Beach, Oakmont, and Valderrama, and tee-off from your own private Golf Studio in downtown Calgary. Players can enjoy their own stocked carts with food and beverage service from Hotel Arts’ Clubhouse during the game.

When: Open daily

Time: Book one-, two-, three-, or four-hour time slots from 8 am to 9 pm

Where: Hotel Arts

Cost: Starting at $50 for 55 minutes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glenbow Museum (@glenbowmuseum)

What: Tour Glenbow’s extensive collection and galleries of rotating exhibits virtually and get cultured without even leaving the house.

When: Anytime

Where: Online, available through Glenbow’s website

Cost: Free

“Escape from the Alternate Dimension” in this ’90s-themed virtual escape room

What: In this virtual escape room, players are transported to a parallel 1990s universe using a time machine. A Live Adventure Guide will host the experience and cater to your group based on the ages of players, making this a fitting activity for everyone – whether you were alive during the 90s or not.

When: Daily

Time: Start times are staggered through the day, typically between 9 am and 9:30 pm (players have 60 minutes to win the game)

Where: From the comfort of your own home

Cost: $25 per person

What: PARK PARK took an urban parking lot in Inglewood and turned it into a modern play space. Visitors will find life-size symbols of a tree, a phone, a picnic table, a bike, a book, and more. Each of these colourful symbols also contains a useful feature integrated that relates to what they depict – check out these curiosities and be amazed.

When: Open daily

Where: CPA Lot 43 (880 11th Street SE)

Cost: Free