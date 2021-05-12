With bars closed for in-person dining and most of us lacking any real bartender skills, our adult beverages have been a little boring lately.

Luckily, some of YYC’s best cocktail establishments have put together to-go kits for mixologist wannabes to create their own fancy beverages at home.

Ranging from margaritas and martinis to drinks with names like “Fire in the Pharmacy” and “Bees Knees”, Calgary’s restaurants and bars have got you covered.

Here are some of the best places to pick up cocktail kits to-go in Calgary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calavera Cantina (@calaverayyc)

Calavera Cantina is one of Calgary’s newest spots to get your Mexican food fix, and they’re now offering four take-home options for margaritas, plus a virgin version. Options include the classic Rocks Marg and the Buena Onda kit, featuring house-infused pineapple, jalapeño, and lavender tequila.

Address: 4307 130th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-719-8226

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Last Best Distilling (@lastbestdistill)

Did you know that one of YYC’s favourite breweries is also a distillery? Last Best serves up a rotating selection of craft cocktails to-go, and current options include a peach bellini mix, the Bees Knees with gin, honey syrup and lemon, and a Gin-er-ita.

Address: 607 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-353-7387

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Proof Cocktail Bar (@proofyyc)

Proof creates what are arguably some of the fanciest drinks in Calgary, and now you can have them at home. The bar’s to-go cocktail kit boxes feature ingredients to craft beverages with names like Katana’s Handshake, Loose Pamplemousse, Fire in the Pharmacy, and more.

Address: 1302 1st Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-246-2414

Facebook | Instagram

MARKET Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARKET Restaurant (@marketcalgary)

While MARKET is currently searching for their next home, they’re still serving up their eats and sips for delivery and pick up. Get your hands on one of their creative cocktail kits today, available online. Current offerings include Black Lemonade, Grapefruit Mule, Pina Colada, and Elderflower G&T, and each kit makes three drinks.

Phone: 403-474-4414

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cannibale (@cannibale_yyc)

This Calgary bar-slash-barbershop is known for its classy atmosphere and inventive cocktails. Pick up one of their at-home drink kits and re-create their Mojito Muy Fuego, Best Damn Daiquiri, Old Fashioned, and more.

Address: 813 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-454-5808

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by joeyrestaurants (@joeyrestaurants)

With locations across Canada, plus LA and Seattle, this chain knows what they’re doing. Snag Signature Sangria, JOEY Pink Drink, Spicy Passionfruit Margarita kits and more from one of JOEY’s four Calgary locations.

Address: JOEY Barlow – 3026 23rd Street NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-219-8465

Address: JOEY Chinook – #100A 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-692-6626

Address: JOEY Crowfoot – 50 Crowfoot Way NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-547-5639

Address: JOEY Eau Claire – #200 208 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-263-6336

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Park Distillery (@parkdistillery)

While Park isn’t in Calgary, we couldn’t resist including the Banff distillery in our round-up. Plus, they offer Canada-wide delivery, so you don’t need to make the drive to the mountains to enjoy their beverages at home. Park Distillery’s Moscow Mule and Gin and Tonic kits include everything you need to make the cocktails, plus a copper mug and jigger.

Address: 219 Banff Avenue, Banff

Phone: 403-762-5114

Facebook | Instagram