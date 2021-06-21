21 distanced things to do in Calgary this week: June 21 to 27

As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. If you are sick, please stay home.

The first official week of summer is upon us, and there are lots of things to do in Calgary right now.

Whether you want to check out a market, try a new fitness activity, catch a drive-in movie, or take in a virtual event from the comfort of your couch, there’s sure to be something for you in the city this week.

Make some plans with a family member or cohort buddy, mask up, and get out there and enjoy the sunshine, YYC.

Catch a live show at the Grey Eagle Drive-In

What: Join the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino at southern Alberta’s largest drive-in venue, and catch one of their live shows. This week’s concert features Bad Moon Riders – A Salute To The Music Of CCR.

When: June 25

Time: 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Resort and Casino (3777 Grey Eagle Drive, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets starting at $71.43

Try a city-wide scavenger hunt

What: Calgary’s Parks Foundation has teamed up with PlayCity to bring the Hide & Seek challenge to YYC. Hide & Seek is the perfect way to get outside and explore the city’s outdoor spaces and win prizes. A new postcard is hidden bi-weekly in a park somewhere in the city, and you can download the PlayCity app to find exclusive hints about the card’s location.

When: Parks and green spaces through Calgary

Where: Bi-weekly starting May 8, and running through the spring and summer months

Cost: Free

What: Shop local, listen to some beats, and enjoy dinner from one of YYC’s food trucks at the Calgary Night Market.

When: June 26

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Eau Claire Market (200 Barclay Parade SW)

What: Get your zen on in a whole new way while doing yoga with goats at Granary Road. Afterwards, check out the local market, or bring the kids to play in the Learning Park.

When: June 26 and 27

Time: One-hour classes starting at 11 am and noon

Where: Granary Road Market (226066 112th Street W, Foothills No. 31)

Cost: $20

Wordfest’s Imagine On Air broadcast channel

What: Wordfest’s broadcast channel has assembled the “best writers, biggest thinkers, and sparkiest creators” in one virtual place to help fuel your curiosity. Join these great minds for a live conversation and get inspired.

When: June 22 and 24

Time: 7 pm

Where: Broadcast on wordfest.com

Cost: Free

Tee-off at one of the world’s best courses from Hotel Arts’ Golf Studios

What: Choose from simulations of more than 20 of the world’s best courses, including Pebble Beach, Oakmont, and Valderrama, and tee-off from your own private Golf Studio in downtown Calgary. Players can enjoy their own stocked carts with food and beverage service from Hotel Arts’ Clubhouse during the game.

When: Open daily

Time: Book one-, two-, three-, or four-hour time slots from 8 am to 9 pm

Where: Hotel Arts

Cost: Starting at $50 for 55 minutes

Check out life-sized dinosaurs at the Calgary Zoo

What: The Calgary Zoo recently opened their brand new Dinosaurs: Awakened exhibit, and it is not to be missed. Check out 26 animatronic dinosaurs, spanning 17 species, that move, sound, and exhibit behaviours of these giant creatures of the past.

When: Now until October 31

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: The Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: Included with regular admission ($24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children)

Spend an old-fashioned day at Heritage Park Historical Village

What: Join Heritage Park for some old-timey fun and explore their historical village, ride the train, check out the new Prospect Ridge area, sail on the Glenmore Reservoir by paddlewheel boat, and take part in all of their other safe, outdoor experiences.

When: Daily

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Park (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Cost: $24.95, and $12.95 for the kids

Relax with dinner and a movie at Hotel Arts

What: Escape for a night with an in-room dinner and a movie at Hotel Arts. The package comes with a night’s stay in the hotel’s luxury accommodations, a gourmet in-room dinner for two, a bottle of wine, two craft sodas, truffled parmesan popcorn and other movie snacks, and a $25 credit towards your in-room movie.

When: Available daily

Where: Hotel Arts (119 12th Avenue SW)

Cost: Package starts at $275

Grab a TUBBY ON THE GO kit

What: Pick up a TUBBY ON THE GO kit from Calgary’s beloved hot dog joint. The kit contains everything you need for a backyard barbecue or picnic in the park, with a biodegradable, one-time-use CasusGrill, a four-pack of Tubby Dog’s Ukey sausages, four hot dog buns, one jar of house-made Tubby Dog mustard, four Twinkies for dessert, two beers from Annex Ale, plus tongs, napkins, and paper trays.

When: Available now

Where: Tubby Dog (1022 17th Avenue SW)

Cost: $50 +GST

Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra’s virtual concert series: City Spaces

What: While their concert hall remains closed, the CPO has taken their show on the road, playing from iconic Calgary spaces for free virtual performances. City Spaces bring music to audiences from places that include the top of a modern skyscraper, the interior of a brutalist-era gallery, the grand ballroom of a historic hotel, and more.

When: Stream a performance broadcast from Heritage Park until June 29, and the show at the Jack Singer Concert Hall until July 12

Time: Any time of your choosing

Where: Watch the performances virtually

Cost: Free

What: This isn’t your traditional farmers’ market. Along with fresh produce and local eats, shoppers will find comics, jewellery, vintage items, and much more at Crossroads Market.

When: Weekly from Friday to Sunday

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 1235 26th Avenue SE

Cost: Varies by purchase

What: Catch Alberta country star Drew Gregory with special guest Brandon Lorenzo at this Hotels Live concert, where guests watch the concert from their own private hotel balcony looking over the Delta Calgary South’s indoor atrium.

When: June 25

Time: 8 to 11 pm

Where: Delta Calgary South (227 Southland Drive SE)

Cost: Ticket packages start at $50 per person (includes concert and hotel room, based on quad occupancy)

Attend a free yoga class

What: Relax and get some fresh air with a free class with Calgary Outdoor Yoga. There are two class times offered each Sunday, with locations in Mahogany and Stanley Park. It’s important to note that pre-registration is required, and attendee numbers are limited to adhere to current public health guidelines.

When: Every Sunday through until October 2021

Time: 10 am and 1 pm

Where: Participants will receive an email the night before with the exact secret location of each class.

Cost: Free

Support local with Eat & Seek at Southcentre Mall

What: Snap some photos of this Instagrammable spot, get some fresh air, and enjoy a meal from one of Southcentre Mall’s local eateries all at the same time. Eat & Seek is a creative new patio space designed to give guests a fun new place to explore while supporting the food court and restaurant vendors who don’t have their own outdoor seating areas.

When: June 1 through fall 2021

Time: Mall hours (currently 11 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays)

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE)

Cost: Free (guests don’t need to purchase food to enjoy the patio)

Get your sweat on with HIGH Night at the Stadium

What: With eased restrictions in Alberta for fitness and live events, HIGH Fitness is hosting its first large-scale event of the year at McMahon Stadium. HIGH Fitness is all about losing the “emotional weight,” letting go of the day, taking a moment for yourself, moving and having a blast to popular music.

When: June 26

Time: 6 pm

Where: McMahon Stadium field (1817 Crowchild Trail NW)

Cost: $20

B!g Art and TELUS Spark Science Centre have paired up again this year to bring back their epic big-screen movies. With several showtimes each day and offerings including Clueless, E.T., Jurassic Park, Black Panther, Back to the Future, and more, there’s sure to be something for everyone at this drive-in. While you’re there, be sure to stop into the Rocket Fuel Cafe for some astronaut ice cream.

When: June 22 to 27

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: To be announced – one ticket is good for a vehicle with up to five people

What: Experience a meal like no other, with your own private “dome dining” in Fish Creek Park. This edition of the Foodies in the Park event is royalty-themed, with options for afternoon tea and dinner reservations.

When: June 10 to July 4

Time: Several reservation times available each day

Where: Artisan Gardens at Fish Creek Park (15979 Bow Bottom Trail SE)

Cost: $115 for the Royal Affair Dinner, or $75 for Antoinette’s Afternoon Tea, with upgrades available

What: Each weekend in Inglewood, the Ironwood Stage and Grill hosts a “Serenade Series” performance by a local artist in their front window. June 28 is the final show, so be sure to catch this creative series before it’s gone.

When: Fridays from 4:30 to 6 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 4 pm.

Where: Ironwood Stage and Grill (1229 9th Avenue SE)

Cost: Free

What: Little Modern Market’s first in-person market since February 2020 will feature two days of shopping, with different vendors each day, and onsite food trucks with delicious offerings. Get out there and support your local makers while picking out cute gifts, home goods, and more.

When: June 26 and 27

Time: 9:30 am to 3:30 pm

Where: Deerfoot Inn and Casino (#1000 11500 35th Street SE)

What: The TEDxYYC 2021 main event will be an immersive virtual experience this year, in an event that will make you want to have your laptop open for the day. The 2021 theme is “reimagine”, with ten inspiring TED talks throughout the day, plus performances and live activations in between, including desk yoga, vegetarian cooking, and Bollywood dance workshops.

When: June 24

Time: 10 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Tickets starting at $25