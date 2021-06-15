Calgary Expo planning for 25,000 attendees this summer

Attention, pop culture lovers: the Calgary Expo is making a comeback soon, and a one-time-only experience is headed our way.

Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo (Calgary Expo) has announced a new date for the annual event, and it plans to welcome 25,000 guests this summer.

On Tuesday, the company announced that this year’s Calgary Expo: Limited Edition is set to run from September 10 to 12 at the BMO Centre on Stampede Park.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Expo (@calgaryexpo)

According to a news release, the expo was supposed to celebrate its 15th anniversary in April 2020 and, according to a news release, was anticipating an attendance of nearly 100,000 people. Organizers attempted to reschedule the event several times before deciding to move formal anniversary celebrations to April 2022.

In a press release, event organizers said the 2021 Calgary Expo was specifically designed to “delight pop culture fans during these unique circumstances,” and fans can expect the same celebration of fandom and community that they’re used to, with enhanced safety measures in place.

The event will feature experiences that fans know and love, such as cosplay, celebrity and creator guests, shopping, and favourite areas like Artists Alley and the Cosplay Red Carpet. Attendees will even find exclusive “Limited Edition” merchandise.

“Events like Calgary Expo are so much more than just fun festivals of fandom. For many, they are vital touchpoints for community and for fostering a sense of belonging,” said Andrew Moyes, FAN EXPO HQ Vice President.

“As we take the final necessary steps on the path to a safe re-opening, we encourage everyone to stay vigilant and keep taking care of one another. We can’t wait to celebrate with you this September!”

Unique to this year, the expo will be honouring those who have made this celebration possible with “Healthcare Heroes Day.”

Healthcare workers with valid workplace ID can sign up to receive complimentary admission on September 10. Fans are encouraged to show their appreciation for these heroes through cosplay, art, and other creative expressions.

Tickets for Calgary Expo: Limited Edition will be available on Tuesday, June 22, at 10 am. Event organizers noted that previously purchased tickets for the rescheduled date would be honoured as well.

Calgary Expo: Limited Edition

When: September 10 to 12

Where: BMO Centre on Stampede Park

Tickets: Tickets go on sale at 10 am on June 22