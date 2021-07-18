5 things to do at the Calgary Stampede today: Sunday, July 18

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit, at City facilities, and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

The last day of the 2021 Calgary Stampede is upon us, and there’s still plenty of fun to be had down at the grounds.

Before you say your final “Yahoo!” of the 10-day event, make the most of the final Sunday of the Stampede.

Gord Bamford will be performing at Nashville North on Sunday evening, while Blue Rodeo will grace the Stampede Summer Stage at 9 pm. You can also catch the Dog Bowl, Elbow River Camp vendors, The Market in the BMO Centre, the rodeo, and other highlights throughout the day.

Check out the following events and so much more happening on the Stampede grounds this Sunday, July 18.

Blue Rodeo on the Stampede Summer Stage

Included with your Park admission is access to the Stampede Summer Stage, featuring live tunes from talented Canadian musicians. The final day of the Calgary Stampede boasts the iconic band Blue Rodeo to close out the 10-day event.

When: Sunday, July 18

Time: 9 pm

Where: Stampede Summer Stage, near the main entrance to Stampede Park

Cost: Free with admission to Stampede Park

The Market in the BMO Centre

Whether you’re in search of a souvenir, a unique accessory to add the finishing touch to your Stampede Sunday outfit, a cool new treasure or gadget, or one-of-a-kind arts and crafts from local artisans, there are a variety of vendors in The Market where you can shop your heart out.

When: Sunday, July 18

Where: The BMO Centre, near the main entrance to Stampede Park

Cost: Free entry with admission to Stampede Park, varies by purchase

Who doesn’t want to see some cute doggos? The Dog Bowl boasts an elite troupe of Canine Athletes, who will demonstrate their skills in dock-diving, freestyle dancing, agility poles, frisbee, and more. The show is fast-paced, action-packed, and sure to delight dog lovers of all ages.

When: Sunday, July 18

Time: 1:30, 4:30, and 7:30 pm

Where: Near the Olympic Way entrance and in front the Scotiabank Saddledome on Stampede Park

Cost: Free with admission to Stampede Park

Gord Bamford at Nashville North

Whether it’s your first or your fiftieth time at the Calgary Stampede, one thing is certain; there’s nothing like some two-stepping at Nashville North to get you in the ‘Pede mood. Alberta-raised Gord Bamford will bring the country spirit to the Stampede’s iconic live music venue and get everyone partying on the event’s final evening.

When: Sunday, July 18

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: The Nashville North tent is located near the Grandstand on Stampede Park

Cost: Free with admission to Stampede Park

The Stampede just wouldn’t be the Stampede if it weren’t for the rodeo events! Calgary has a long and proud history of cowboy culture, and you can’t get any more cowboy than taking part in a rodeo – or, at the least, watching from a safe distance. This heart-pounding, world-class show never ceases to entertain as cowboys and cowgirls compete for prize money. A few events you can expect to see are Barrel Racing, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Bull Riding, and more.

When: Sunday, July 18

Time: 1:30 pm

Where: Stampede Grandstand

Cost: Tickets from $39 and up