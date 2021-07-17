5 things to do at the Calgary Stampede today: Saturday, July 17

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit, at City facilities, and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

There are two days left of the 2021 Calgary Stampede, and there’s still tons to do down at the grounds. Make the most of the weekend at Stampede Park.

The Washboard Union will be performing at Nashville North on Saturday evening, while The Funk Hunters grace the Stampede Summer Stage at 9:15 pm. You can also catch the Miniature Horse Show, Elbow River Camp vendors, the Calgary Stampede Showband, the rodeo, and more throughout the day.

Check out these events and so much more happening on the Stampede grounds this Saturday, July 17.

Watch elegant miniature horses compete in a wide array of events, including halter, liberty, driving, jumping and obstacle competitions at this year’s Canadian National Miniature Horse Show.

When: Saturday July 17, and Sunday, July 18

Time: 10 am to noon

Where: Nutrien Western Event Centre, Stampede Park

Cost: Free with admission to Stampede Park

Listen to the tunes of the iconic Stampede Showband, six-time world champions and made up of 140 dedicated community youth. With over 100 appearances during the 10-day festival, there are still a few opportunities left to experience this versatile ensemble’s innovative performances and unique visual entertainment.

When: Saturday, July 17

Time: 3 and 8:30 pm

Where: The Scotiabank Saddledome steps, near the Olympic Way entrance, Stampede Park

Cost: Free with admission to Stampede Park

Celebrate and learn about Indigenous culture while visiting a variety of vendors, makers, and artisans in Elbow River Camp. There are also 26 tipis on display, traditional dancers, and more. If you’re in search of a delicious treat, make sure you hit up the Bannock Booth.

When: Daily until July 18

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: The east side of Stampede Park

Cost: Free with admission to Stampede Park

Meet the 2020 Calgary Stampede Parade Marshal

“Eight years ago, Filipe Masetti Leite saddled up and set off from the Calgary Stampede on a remarkable adventure,” reads the Calgary Stampede website. After a 25,000-kilometre journey, he arrived back in Calgary on horseback in July 2020, set to be the parade marshal that year. The 2020 Calgary Stampede was cancelled, but Masetti Leite was an honorary marshal in the 2021 parade, and he’s greeting guests and signing copies of his books each day of this year’s event.

When: Daily until July 18

Time: 5 to 6 pm

Where: By the entrance of Western Oasis in the BMO Centre, near the main gates of Stampede Park

Cost: Free with admission to Stampede Park

The Washboard Union at Nashville North

Whether it’s your first or your fiftieth time at the Calgary Stampede, one thing is certain; there’s nothing like some two-stepping at Nashville North to get you in the ‘Pede mood. Three-time reigning CCMA Group of the Year The Washboard Union will bring the country spirit to the Stampede’s iconic live music venue on Saturday evening and get everyone partying as we head toward the end of the 10-day event.

When: Saturday, July 17

Time: 9:15 pm

Where: The Nashville North tent is located near the Grandstand, Stampede Park

Cost: Free with admission to Stampede Park