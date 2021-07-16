5 things to do at the Calgary Stampede today: Friday, July 16
COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit, at City facilities, and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.
It’s finally Friday! The second weekend of the Calgary Stampede is here, and we’re ready to make the most of it.
With only three days left of the 10-day event, there are still tons of things to do down at the grounds.
Dan Davidson and Jade Eagleson will be performing at Nashville North on Friday evening, while Marianas Trench will grace the Stampede Summer Stage at 9 pm. You can also catch the Cowboy Up Challenge, Elbow River Camp vendors, The Market in the BMO Centre, the rodeo, and more throughout the day.
Check out the following events and so much more happening on the Calgary Stampede grounds this Friday, July 16.
Cowboy Up Challenge
The Calgary Stampede Cowboy Up Challenge shows off both horse and rider abilities as pairs compete for a $30,000 purse, with $10,000 going to the winner of the event finals. This equestrian sporting event requires horses and riders to maneuver through a series of obstacles, demonstrating the horse’s natural agility, the rider’s horsemanship skills, and a partnership based on trust.
When: Friday, July 16, Saturday, July 17, and Sunday, July 18
Time: 6:30 to 8 pm
Where: Nutrien Western Event Centre, Stampede Park
Cost: Free with admission to Stampede Park
Marianas Trench at the Stampede Summer Stage
Included with your Park admission is access to the Stampede Summer Stage, featuring live tunes from talented Canadian musicians. Friday night will have Vancouver-based band Marianas Trench performing their pop-punk beats for the ‘Pede crowd.
When: Friday, July 16
Time: 9 pm
Where: Stampede Summer Stage, near the main entrance to Stampede Park
Cost: Free with admission to Stampede Park
Elbow River Camp
Celebrate and learn about Indigenous culture while visiting a variety of vendors, makers, and artisans in Elbow River Camp. There are also 26 tipis on display, traditional dancers, and more. If you’re in search of a delicious treat, make sure you hit up the Bannock Booth.
When: Daily until July 18
Time: 11 am to 9 pm
Where: The east side of Stampede Park
Cost: Free with admission to Stampede Park
Dan Davidson and Jade Eagleson at Nashville North
Whether it’s your first or your fiftieth time at the Calgary Stampede, one thing is certain; there’s nothing like some two-stepping at Nashville North to get you in the ‘Pede mood. BC-based JoJo Mason will bring the country spirit to the Stampede’s iconic live music venue and get everyone partying on Friday night.
When: Friday, July 16
Time: Dan Davidson at 8 pm and Jade Eagleson at 9:15 pm
Where: The Nashville North tent is located near the Grandstand, Stampede Park
Cost: Free with admission to Stampede Park
The Market in the BMO Centre
Whether you’re in search of a souvenir, a unique accessory to add the finishing touch to your weekend Stampede outfit, a cool new treasure or gadget, or one-of-a-kind arts and crafts from local artisans, there are a variety of vendors in The Market, where you can shop your heart out.
When: Daily until July 18
Where: The BMO Centre, near the main entrance to Stampede Park
Cost: Free with admission to Stampede Park