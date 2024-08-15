10 incredible things to do in Calgary this weekend: August 16 to 18

Get your picnic blanket and cowboy hats ready; some big festivals are coming to Calgary this weekend and you don’t want to miss out!
Country Thunder is back with Dallas Smith, Luke Combs and Hardy set to take the stage. It’s also the perfect excuse to dust off your cowboy hats from Stampede and jam out to some awesome loud music.
Check out our list of the ten best things happening in Calgary this weekend below.
Global Fest
What: Global Fest is set to light up the sky over Calgary again this summer, bringing with it incredible visual displays, cultural events and, of course, delicious food.
When: August 15 to 24
Where: Elliston Park — 1827 68th Street SE
Tickets: Starting at $14.50 and can be purchased online here
Country Thunder
What: Country Thunder is the ultimate Country music experience, and this year’s lineup is epic, with acts like Luke Combs, Hardy, and Dallas Smith all set to perform.
When: August 16 to 18
Where: Fort Calgary
Tickets: Starting at $300 for the weekend and can be purchased online here
Spend the weekend at Calaway Park
What: With the summer season in full swing, it’s the perfect time to get out and enjoy Calaway Park! There are tons of fun rides including a big roller coaster and bumper cars to enjoy while you’re there. If you want to make a weekend out of it, there is even a Calaway Park campground where you can stay!
When: Daily from 10 am to 7 pm
Where: Calaway Park — 245033 Range Road 33
Price: Regular admission at the gate is $51.95 but if you visit after 2 pm you can get in for a reduced rate of $35.95. You can also buy tickets for a reduced rate of $41 ahead of time online here.
Birding in Inglewood
What: Pack your binoculars (and maybe a picnic!) and head down to Calgary’s Inglewood Bird Sanctuary to take in the city’s stunning nature. With 270 species of birds, 21 species of mammals and 347 species of plants, there’s no shortage of plants and animals to see. Entrance to the sanctuary is free but if you would like to learn from the professionals, you can sign up for courses through the City of Calgary here.
When: Open seven days a week from 9:30 am to 4 pm
Where: Inglewood Bird Sanctuary — 2425 9th Avenue SE
Price: FREE
Catch the Little Women Broadway musical
What: Catch one of North America’s most iconic classic novels, Little Women, on the stage this weekend at Rosebud Theatre. It’s a full date night out, complete with a buffet, in a cute rural town just outside of Calgary.
When: June 7 to August 31, Wednesday through Saturday
Where: Rosebud Opera House – 202 Martin Avenue, Rosebud
Price: Ranging from $68 to $96 and can be purchased here
Disney Immersive Experience
What: Calling all Disney fans: a magical immersive experience can be found in the centre of Calgary. Stampede might be over, but there’s still excitement on the grounds. There are so many unique and interactive ways to experience your favourite animated films. Check out our article all about it here.
When: June 12 to August 18
Where: BMO Centre — 20 Roundup Way SE
Price: Tickets range in price from $34 to $55 and can be purchased here
Alberta on the Plate
What: This 10-day dine-out festival is all about celebrating all the incredible food Alberta has to offer. Participating restaurants offer multi-course, fixed-price menus highlighting local producers, growers, distillers, and brewers.
When: August 9 to 18, 2024
Where: Various restaurants across Calgary
Go for a ride on an Alpine coaster
What: There’s no need to visit some of the most expensive countries in the world, like Switzerland and Norway, to try this unique alpine experience. Alberta is now home to its very own alpine coaster, and for $27 a ride, it’s a whole lot cheaper than a European vacation.
When: Sunday to Thursday, 10 am to 5 pm; Friday to Saturday, 10 am to dusk
Address: Canyon Ski Resort — 38433 Range Road 264
Tickets: $27 per ride and an additional $10 if you want to ride with a second person. Tickets should be bought ahead of time online here.
Visit an Alberta ghost town
What: If you’re looking for a unique “Summerween” adventure, this short hike to a 100-year-old ghost town is the perfect day trip. Plaques are placed around the town so you can learn about the area, and there are some great photo ops, from abandoned buildings to trains and tunnels!
Weekends in Kensington
What: Explore one of Calgary’s funkiest neighbourhoods while jamming out to local live music every Sunday this summer!
When: 12:30 to 2:30 pm every Sunday in the summer
Where: Kensington Road