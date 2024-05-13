8 awesome things to do in Calgary this week: May 13 to 17

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s hard to believe we’re already halfway through May and if you’ve been wanting to find ways to enjoy the month of flowers in Calgary, we’ve got a few ideas to get you started!

From fun and funky fitness events to some awesome workshops around the city, there are so many awesome things to do this week!

Embroidery workshop at the Alcove

What: This embroidery workshop is two hours long and includes materials, techniques for starting and finishing, and project ideas!

When: May 15 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Where: The Alcove Centre for the Arts — 244 7th Avenue SW

Price: By donation and can be made online here

Tequila & Texas Hold ‘Em

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Westley Hotel (@thewestleyhotel)

What: Sip on tequila while learning a big casino favourite: Texas Hold ‘Em! The casino will be decked out with poker tables where you can “learn a little, meet new people, snack on some Fonda Fora favourites and get to know The Westley better, too.”

When: May 16 at 6:30 pm

Where: The Westley Calgary Downtown — 630 4th Avenue SW

Price: $55 plus fees and taxes and can be purchased online here

Free line dancing at Ranchman’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranchmans Calgary (@ranchmans.ca)

What: This class is for both experts and beginners to help them get into a swinging mood. To add to the fun, there’s also a happy hour starting at 5 pm!

When: Thursdays at 9 pm

Where: Ranchman’s – 9615 Macleod Trail South

Tickets: FREE

Visit Contemporary Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Contemporary Calgary (@contemporarycalgary)

What: There are a bunch of awesome exhibits at Contemporary Calgary this week, from Winnie Truong’s “Curious Nature” to Anton Ginzburg’s “Surface.” Not only that, but it also offers affordable admission and a way to give back to local artists.

When: Wednesday to Friday, noon to 7 pm; Sunday, noon to 5 pm; closed on Monday and Tuesday

Where: Contemporary Calgary – 701 11th Street SW

Price: $12 for a single admission

Building Black Civilizations: Journey of 2,000 Ships at the Edison

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glenbow (@glenbowmuseum)

What: Check out this awe-inspiring free art exhibit at the Glenbow this weekend. The event’s Instagram page says, “In this exhibition, artist Ekow Nimako explores what might have been when ruler Abu Bakr II chose to abdicate his throne and set out across the Atlantic. Using Lego to recreate epic possibilities, Nimako creates a narrative of Black civilizations and imagines liberated futures.”

When: April 10 to May 19

Where: Glenbow at the Edison — 150 9th Avenue SW, 2nd floor

Price: FREE

Crafts & Community

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland (@theconfluence_yyc)

What: Hang out with a group of crafty people (and don’t forget to bring a project with you)! Tickets include complimentary snacks with alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

When: May 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $10 and you can register online here

Le Petit Chef

What: This immersive dining experience has been blowing up social media with its mixture of food and digital entertainment. State-of-the-art 3D mapping and video projection are used to bring the chef’s adventures to life right at your tabletop, and it’s incredibly impressive to see IRL.

When: From February 10, 2024

Where: The Dorian Hotel – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $129 for adults and $64.99 for children; buy tickets here

Roller skating at House of Skate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Skate (@houseofskateyyc)

What: Calgary finally has a dedicated roller skating rink! Get ready to lace up and party under the bright lights at House of Skate.

When: Various times. For a full schedule of what’s on, click here.

Where: 42 Highfield — 1100 42nd Avenue SE

Tickets: Prices range from $12 to $18 and can be purchased online here