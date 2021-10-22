18 things to do in Calgary this weekend: October 22 to 24

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

With only one more week to go until Halloween weekend is officially here, we are in full spooky season mode.

Get a good haunt at a walk-through attraction in an underground mall parkade, play a round of Squid Game laser tag, solve a murder mystery at the Calgary Zoo, scare yourself silly at Screamfest, and more.

If scary vibes aren’t your thing, there are lots of other things to do in Calgary this weekend too. Check out some dinner theatre, visit the National Music Centre for free, or hit up an Instagrammable cocktail lounge.

Here are 18 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

What: Beyond Van Gogh reopens its immersive exhibit in Calgary this weekend after a brief hiatus. Get up close and personal with Van Gogh’s work through larger-than-life projections of his paintings. To round out this experience of the senses, the exhibit is accompanied by Van Gogh’s own words, set to a symphonic score.

When: October 23 to November 28

Time: Timed tickets available from 10 am to 9 pm daily, with yoga classes at 8:30 am every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

Where: The BMO Centre on Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way SE)

Tickets: $33.99 for adults, available now

Watch a FREE outdoor play that’s perfect for all ages

What: Re-discover the magic of theatre with Quest Theatre’s outdoor public performances of Hello Friend. The 15-minute play uses theatrical masks, physical storytelling, and music to explore themes of resiliency, imagination, adaptability, and friendship. Perfect for audiences of all ages, Hello Friend will be popping up on October 22 and 29 at cSPACE King Edward’s Art Park.

When: October 22 and 29

Time: 3, 3:30, and 4 pm

Where: Art Park at cSPACE King Edward (#125 – 1721 29th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Free (donations accepted at questtheatre.org)

Calgary Zoo adults-only night: ZooDunnit

What: Things are getting spooky at the zoo this month with a murder mystery edition of the Calgary Zoo’s adults-only night. Gather clues and engage a shady cast of characters while you enjoy food and drinks at three different zoo venues. By the end of the night, you’ll have everything you need to know in order to solve the mystery.

When: Friday, October 22

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: The Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $99

What: Southcentre Mall is celebrating Halloween this month with an opportunity for Calgarians to capture fun and spooky pictures with five Instagrammable backdrops. Follow the trail of monster paws along the floor throughout the mall or find your way from one to the next — and there’s even a bonus pet-friendly display outside of PetSmart to snap a pic with your four-legged friend!

When: October 8 to 31

Time: Mall hours (10 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays)

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free

Puptoberfest in East Village

What: Celebrate all things dogs and October in East Village this weekend at Puptoberfest. The event will feature live music, Instagram-worthy moments and decor, local grub from a YYC food truck, and puppuccinos, with a doggo fashion show at 2 pm

When: October 24

Time: Noon to 4 pm

Where: East Village Dog Park (south of the George C. King Bridge in East Village’s Crossroads area)

Cost: Varies by purchase

Spooktakular Soupalicious at Highfield Farm

What: This harvest celebration and fundraiser features locally inspired soups, live music, hayrides, a haunted forest, a dance, and more. Put on a costume and get ready to try some delicious soups, take part in some fall fun, and dance the night away.

When: October 23

Time: 2 to 10 pm

Where: 1920 Highfield Crescent SE, Calgary

Cost: $10 (ticket includes three soup samples of your choice; additional soup tickets can be purchased for $2 each)

Haunted Calgary Presents: Museum of the Macabre

What: Underground parkades are a little eerie at the best of times, but Haunted Calgary is taking the spooky factor up a notch this October. The production company has set up a walk-through Halloween attraction in the underground parkade at New Horizon Mall, featuring “monsters, ghouls, and oddities” and “macabre beasts” to help scare you silly this month.

When: October 22, 23, 29, and 30

Time: Multiple time slots available; varies by date

Where: New Horizon Mall (260300 Writing Creek Crescent, Balzac)

Cost: Tickets available starting at $10

Field of Screams at Cobb’s Adventure Park

Cobb’s Adventure Park is turning into a thrilling terror show this October at its Field of Screams. There will be goosebump-inducing haunted houses, blacklight mini golf, archery tag, a bonfire, giant puzzles, food trucks, a candy store, and more.

In true Cobb’s fashion, there will also be a kangaroo petting zoo from 6 to 7 pm to get some animal love in before you scare yourself silly.

When: October 22, 23, 29, and 30

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Cobb’s Adventure Park (1500 84th Street NE, Calgary)

Tickets: $26

What: Fans of Squid Game can play a (less gruesome) version of the popular Netflix series in Calgary this Halloween. For the month of October, all weekend sessions — that’s Friday through Sunday — at tactical laser tag venue Classified have transformed into a game mode inspired by the show. Operatives will be participating in a classic game of Red Light, Green Light, as the final mission in their laser tag session.

When: Friday to Sunday sessions until October 31

Time: 5 to 9:30 pm on Fridays, 12:30 to 9:30 pm on Saturdays, and 12:30 to 8 pm on Sundays

Where: Classified (Bay 3, 1305 33rd Street NE, Calgary)

Cost: $33 for a 90-minute public session; call or book online to reserve a spot

Phone: 403-903-9959

What: Feelin’ Groovy – The Best of Folk Rock features tributes to some of the most influential singer/songwriters, including Joni Mitchell, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, and many more. Plus, enjoy some amazing eats from Stage West’s huge buffet along with your entertainment.

When: August 27 to November 14

Time: Varies by date

Where: Stage West Theatre Restaurant (727 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $86.10 for regularly priced tickets, with special rates available on select dates

What: Hit up Granary Road’s Pumpkin Fest for a celebration of all things pumpkin and, of course, to shop for your very own Jack-O-Lantern. Highlights include a pumpkin rover train ride, Jack-O-Lantern caramel apple making, a scavenger hunt, and farmers’ market vendors serving up pumpkin pies, pumpkin perogies, pumpkin mini donuts, pumpkin soaps, pumpkin cheese, and more.

When: October 23 and 24

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 226066 112th Street W, Calgary

Tickets: Varies by purchase/activity

What: Celebrate fall at the corn maze! Calgary Farmyard has all of its activities open for Harvest Lights, and the entire farm will be lit up in a fantastic display, with the exception of the corn maze. The maze will be kept dark as an added challenge for guests to find their way through using flashlights. You can also snap photos with pumpkins or purchase some to bring home.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from September 17 to October 31

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard (284022 Township Road 224)

Cost: $19.95 if purchased online in advance, $22.95 at the gate

What: Pumpkins After Dark features over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins in a walk-through nighttime experience that’s fun for all ages. Pumpkin sculptures and displays include everything from classic Halloween characters to dragons and dinosaurs to movie and pop culture icons, and there’ll also be food trucks, hot chocolate and coffee, pumpkin carving demonstrations, Monster Mini Golf, and pumpkins and merchandise up for sale to bring a part of the Halloween magic home with you.

When: Thursday through Sunday from September 23 to October 31

Time: 6 to 10:45 pm

Where: Husky Gardens at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary)

Tickets: Available online now for $19.95 for adults and $17.95 for children, with kids three and under free (must be purchased in advance, no on-site ticket sales)

What: Screamfest is known for its terrifying haunted houses, zombies, creepy clowns, and “murderers,” along with other chills and thrills. As the event’s website promises, “you will scream.” Ticketholders will enjoy six different haunted houses, with everything from the Grim Reaper to zombies and clowns ready to scare guests silly. There are also carnival games and axe throwing on the Midway of Mayhem, a coffin ride, food trucks, a beer lounge, and more.

When: October 22, 23, 28, 29, and 31

Time: 7 pm to midnight

Where: Stampede Park Grandstand, 3rd Street SE, Calgary

Tickets: Starting at $25; available now

What: Free pop-up art and music activations will run each weekend in Kensington Village until November, bringing Calgarians a chance to enjoy live music, performers, and much more throughout the neighbourhood. This Saturday, catch Calgary musician Tory Rosso (aka Stormy Rondo) fresh off his European tour last month.

When: Every Saturday from June through November

Time: 12:30 to 2:30 pm

Where: In front of Trapped Escape Room (1139 Kensington Road NW, Calgary)

Cost: Free

Attend a free yoga class

What: Relax and get some fresh air with a free class through Calgary Outdoor Yoga. There are two sessions offered each Sunday at locations in Mahogany and Stanley Park. It’s important to note that pre-registration is required, and attendee numbers are limited.

When: Every Sunday through until October 31

Time: 10 am and 1 pm

Where: Participants will receive an email the night before with the exact secret location of each class.

Cost: Free

Check out The Dark Arts pop-up at The GRAND Theatre

What: An interim exhibit, located inside The GRAND Theatre, mashes up refined cocktails, a shareable menu, and works by some of YYC’s most accomplished artists. The Dark Arts is an Instagrammable lounge, providing the perfect backdrop for a seated atmosphere that offers much to explore.

When: Wednesday to Saturday until the end of December

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: The GRAND Theatre (601 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: No entry fee; prices vary by food and drink item

What: Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, celebrates its five-year anniversary with free admission every weekend through the rest of the year. Check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic Canadian musicians. Reserve your tickets online now.

When: Weekends until the end of 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Studio Bell (850 4th Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free