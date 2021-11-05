15 things to do in Calgary this weekend: November 5 to 7

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

It’s somehow already the first weekend of the second-last month of 2021, and our minds are blown. Time is flying by, but luckily there are plenty of things to do in Calgary to ensure you’re making the most of your days as we head towards the end of the year.

There’s lots going on in YYC this weekend, including a dance showcase, a food festival in the Rockies, the grand opening of a first-of-its-kind sporting goods store, a virtual reality exhibit at the science centre, and much more.

Here are15 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

What: Get ready to welcome Decathlon Calgary to Southcentre Mall! The grand opening weekend will take place November 6 and 7, giving customers the chance to check out the brand’s unique product offerings, with over 7,000 items for more than 65 different sports.

A first-of-its-kind concept store, Western Canada’s first Decathlon will offer a showroom-based shopping experience and features an automated warehouse to assist in supplying both online orders and in-person shoppers. The location also features product test zones, a co-working space, service workshops, and the Decadium — an in-store gymnasium where people can take classes with local coaches and actually practice sports.

When: November 6 and 7

Time: 10 am to 8 pm on November 6, and 11 am to 6 pm on November 7

Where: Decathlon Calgary at Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary)

Cost: Varies by purchase

What: Dance YYC is on a mission to support Alberta’s dance community, and they’re presenting a showcase this week to celebrate both emerging and established local talent in Calgary. The Dance YYC showcase will be a weekend filled with performances from some of the community’s most exciting movement artists, featuring Folklore Salvadoreño Dance Group, NextGen Dance Company, Honey Sturdy Flamenco, Encorps Dance Collective, and many more at Decidedly Jazz Dance Centre.

When: November 6 and 7

Time: 7 pm

Where: Decidedly Jazz Dance Centre (111 12th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $18

Taste for Adventure food festival in Banff

What: As if irresistible specials and drool-worthy menus created by award-winning chefs aren’t enough, a month-long festival is pairing these foodie experiences with a stunning mountain backdrop. Taste for Adventure is back in Banff and Lake Louise this fall, with 19 participating restaurants offering unique fixed-price menus or value-added offers in the iconic Rockies.

When: November 1 to 28

Where: Multiple venues in Banff and Lake Louise; complete list here

Cost: Prices vary by restaurant/special

What: Join Michael Bernard Fitzgerald for Live From Every Rooftop, a concert experience in which the audience and the performer are in the same geographic area but not aware of each other’s precise location. MBF will be performing a free, full concert set from a rooftop in downtown Calgary this Saturday, along the length of Stephen Avenue.

When: November 6

Time: 3 pm

Where: Stephen Avenue, downtown Calgary

Cost: Free

Check out a new virtual reality exhibit at the TELUS Spark Science Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: If you want to take a trip through the sky without getting in a plane, look no further than Calgary’s science centre. TELUS Spark Science Centre has launched a brand new virtual reality experience, allowing visitors to safely soar to new heights and take in the sights without leaving the city. First up on the flight plan is “Jurassic Flight,” turning people into a late Jurassic pterosaur.

When: Science centre hours; Wednesday through Friday

Time: 9 am to 4 pm Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lake Louise Ski Resort (@skilouise)

What: Ready to hit the slopes? Lake Louise Ski Resort opens this weekend, easing into the season (and compromising with the lack of snow) with a limited opening of one lift and three runs. The ski resort suggests considering this weekend a primer to come out to the mountains, get in your first warm-up laps of the season, and grab a bite to eat.

The Lodge of Ten Peaks Cafeteria, Powder Keg, and Slopeside Coffee will be open for skiers and boarders at Lake Louise this weekend.

When: Open November 5

Time: 8 am to 5 pm

Where: Lake Louise Ski Resort (1 Whitehorn Road, Lake Louise)

Cost: Early season tickets are available for $65 (full-day) or $51 (half-day) for adults

What: Shop fine craft and artworks by over 100 talented vendors and pick up holiday gifts for your loved ones (or yourself) and the Leighton Art Centre’s Christmas in the Country event. Beautiful decorations, gorgeous art, and the home’s historic ambiance combine to make visiting the Centre a perfectly festive activity.

Prefer to shop from the comfort of your own home? Starting November 6, you can shop vendors online 24/7 at shop.leightoncentre.org.

When: Tuesday through Sunday from November 26 to December 22

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Leighton Art Centre (282027 144th Street West, Millarville)

Cost: Free parking and admission by donation; varies by purchase

Safari Brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much, much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 21

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

What: The National Music Centre’s Bell Live series features two acts at the King Eddy this week, with Parkland Music Project on Friday evening, and K-Riz on Saturday — each with no cover charge.

Vancouver’s Parkland Music Project views alt-country roots through a kaleidoscope of textural improvisation, psych-rock energy, and thrillingly open-ended, uncommonly dynamic song structures. Toronto-born, Edmonton-bred, K-Riz is part of a new generation of melodic MCs, and his brand of hip-hop is marked by sensitive, self-aware lyricism, ’90s-inspired R&B, and futuristic beats, influenced by everyone from Stevie Wonder to Nas and Michael Jackson to J Dilla.

When: November 5 and 6

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: King Eddy (438 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: No cover charge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millarville Market (@millarvillemarket)

What: Check out both indoor and outdoor vendors at the Millarville Christmas Market this month, featuring food trucks, music, reindeer viewing, photos with Santa, and The Kids Only Shoppe, in addition to your favourite seasonal vendors and plenty of new artisans.

When: November 4 to 7

Time: 9 am to 4 pm

Where: Millarville Racetrack (306097 192nd Street, Millarville)

Cost: $5.95 for entry; varies by purchase

Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra: Best of Broadway

What: This blockbuster tribute to Broadway favourites by Andrew Lloyd Webber and others features the Calgary Phil’s charismatic Michael Hope and guest vocalist Michelle Todd. Enjoy live hits from Cats, Evita, Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, and more.

When: November 5 and 6

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Arts Commons (205 8th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $30 to $87

What: Beyond Van Gogh has reopened its immersive exhibit in Calgary after a brief hiatus. Get up close and personal this month with Van Gogh’s work through larger-than-life projections of his paintings. To round out this experience of the senses, the exhibit is accompanied by the artist’s own words, set to a symphonic score.

When: October 23 to November 28

Time: Timed tickets available from 10 am to 9 pm daily, with one-hour yoga classes in the exhibit at 8:30 am every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

Where: The BMO Centre on Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way SE)

Tickets: Starting at $33.99 for adults, available now

What: Feelin’ Groovy – The Best of Folk Rock features tributes to some of the most influential singer/songwriters, including Joni Mitchell, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, and many more. Plus, enjoy amazing eats from Stage West’s huge buffet along with your entertainment.

When: August 27 to November 14

Time: Varies by date

Where: Stage West Theatre Restaurant (727 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $86.10 for regularly priced tickets, with special rates available on select dates

Check out The Dark Arts pop-up at The GRAND Theatre

What: An interim exhibit inside The GRAND Theatre mashes up refined cocktails, a shareable menu, and works by some of YYC’s most accomplished artists. The Dark Arts is an Instagrammable lounge, providing the perfect backdrop for a night-out atmosphere that offers much to explore.

When: Wednesday to Saturday until the end of December

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: The GRAND Theatre (601 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: No entry fee; prices vary by food and drink item

What: Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, celebrates its five-year anniversary with free admission every weekend through the rest of the year. Check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic Canadian musicians. Reserve your tickets online now.

When: Weekends until the end of 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Studio Bell (850 4th Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free