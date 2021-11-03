A first-of-its-kind Decathlon store opens in Calgary this week, and it’s home to a gymnasium, co-working space, automated warehouse, and more.

The sporting goods company is known for its in-store experiential zones, affordable prices, and for making activities accessible to all, along with friendly and knowledgable service.

Shoppers will find more than 7,000 products spanning over 65 sports and activities at the store’s brand new Southcentre location in Calgary. Decathlon features inventory for everything from basketball to equestrian, skiing to biking, camping to inline skating, and much, much more.

The 63,000-square-foot store opens its doors on Saturday, November 6, offering an extensive inventory and unique experiential zones for shoppers, along with a gymnasium (the “Decadium”), programming, and activities that aim to make the store a community sports hub.

Additionally, the store will serve as the distribution centre for fulfillment of online sales for western Canada, using 27 robots to assist in preparing orders in the in-store automated warehouse.

The warehouse will service e-commerce deliveries, while also allowing customers access to a wide assortment of Decathlon products without too much product taking up space on the showroom floor.

As if that isn’t all exciting enough, the Southcentre location will boast a co-working space (with coffee!), after-sale service, a second-hand product zone, and a multi-sport area and studio, where activities and classes such as basketball, yoga, and zumba will be held by local coaches.

This helps round out the location’s offerings even further, and aims to create a community atmosphere for families and individuals in the new store.

Decathlon brings a sporting goods and apparel shopping experience like no other to Calgary, and you’re going to want to head to Southcentre this weekend to ensure you’re one of the first through the door to experience this unique store concept for yourself!

Decathlon Calgary (opening Saturday, November 6)

Address: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary)

