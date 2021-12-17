25 things to do in Calgary this weekend: December 17 to 19

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

We’re not quite sure how Christmas day is already next week, but, as always, the big day has somehow snuck up on us.

There are lots of things to do in Calgary right now to make the most of the season and help you get in the festive spirit leading up to December 25.

Listen to some live music, drive through a massive Christmas light display, get into Canada’s National Music Centre for free, catch traditional holiday performances of The Nutcracker and A Christmas Carol, and much, much more.

Here are 25 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

What: Join the Calgary Jazz Orchestra and award-winning vocalist Johnny Summers this Sunday as they perform holiday music and Frank Sinatra classics to get you in the holiday spirit.

The CJO is putting on a special performance, both live and virtually, that features new music hinting at sounds of Motown, soul, and blues. From Sinatra’s iconic My Way to Dr. Seuss’ You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch, and a not-so-silent version of Silent Night, the Calgary Jazz Orchestra is showcasing songs to make young and old smile and celebrating the return of live jazz. The 7 pm show features a livestream of the public performance.

When: December 19

Time: 3 and 7 pm (90-minute performance)

Where: River Park Church (3818 14a Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets range from $22.40 to $37 and are available at calgaryjazzorchestra.com

What: This special holiday dinner series is hosted by drag queen Ivy League and country singer Mariya Stokes. Enjoy delicious food, cocktails by Ironworks Distillery and, of course, amazing live entertainment. The events feature amazing musicians from across Canada, such as Calgary’s Yolanda Sargeant, ZENON, Amy Hef, and Denise Valle, Edmonton’s Hailey Benedict, Vancouver’s Kristin Carter, Red Deer’s Ryan Lindsay, and Sask-born, Nashville-dwelling singer Shantaia.

When: December 16 and 17

Time: Doors at 6 pm for dinner and drinks; show starts at 7:30 pm

Where: Annabelle’s Kitchen (111 8th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: $30

What: Keithmas is a birthday celebration, Christmas party, and fundraiser held in honour of the patron saint of rock and roll himself, Keith Richards. Live bands perform songs from Keith and the Rolling Stones’ enormous catalog throughout the night’s festivities, and 100% of the proceeds from the event go to the local food bank.

When: December 18

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Palomino Smokehouse and Social Club (109 7th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: $15

Ice Rinks for Inclusion with Elladj Baldé

What: Professional figure skater Elladj, Bladé, who is known for sharing his jaw-dropping tricks and flips on Instagram, is coming to YYC this week. Baldé will be performing in northeast Calgary as part of a fundraiser for the Temple Community and commemorate the Skate Global Foundation launch and the first Ice Rinks for Inclusion location. The show kicks off at 4 pm on Friday, December 17, with performances by Baldé and a few of his ice skater friends, and will be followed by a public open skate with the figure skating star, accompanied by a live DJ.

When: Friday, December 17

Time: 4 to 7 pm

Where: Temple Community Association (167 Templegreen Road NE, Calgary’s)

Cost: Fundraiser for the Temple community; suggested $20 donation

What: The Nutcracker, a much-loved holiday tradition put on annually in the province by the Alberta Ballet, is returning to Calgary in 2021 after a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic. The timeless classic runs on select dates from December 10 to 24 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, bringing all of your favourite characters back to YYC, from Clara and Drosselmeyer to the Mouse King.

When: December 10 to 24

Time: Varies by date; check ticket availability for details

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (1415 14th Avenue NW, Calgary)

Cost: Available now from $62 and up

What: So you’ve got all your holiday shopping done, but the gifts aren’t wrapped yet? If you’re running a little short on time this season, have someone do the wrapping for you – for a good cause! Cystic Fibrosis Canada’s signature “Wrapping for a Cure” initiative has returned to Southcentre Mall, and volunteers will be providing gift-wrapping services for shoppers in exchange for donations through December 24.

When: December 15 to 24

Time: 11 am to 3 pm Monday through Friday, 10:30 am to 6 pm on Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sunday

Where: Southcentre Mall’s upper level, by the food court (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary)

Cost: By donation

What: The National Music Centre’s Bell Live series features two shows this weekend. Country-pop songstress Sykamore will be playing on Friday, followed by mountain folk-rockers Shred Kelly on Saturday evening.

When: December 17 and 18

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: King Eddy (438 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: No cover

What: For more than 50 years, The Sound of Music has been delighting audiences all over the globe, and the show will return to the StoryBook Theatre stage for another visit this holiday season. Watch the journey of the Von Trapp family and listen to classics like “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favourite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” and “Sixteen Going on Seventeen.” In-person tickets have already sold out, but you can catch the show virtually from December 10 to 30.

When: December 10 to 30

Time: Various times available; check the schedule for more details

Where: Streamed online from wherever you are

Cost: $30 per streaming device

What: TELUS Spark Science Centre is brightening up the holidays with Sparkle Sparkle, an incredible indoor light display boasting thousands of LED lights, all arranged to create a magical (and warm) winter experience and plenty of Instagram-worthy photo ops.

At 5:30 pm on select days between November 25 and January 2, the science centre transforms into a twinkling wonderland, featuring a glowing LED fire to “warm up” near a massive shimmering winter palace and more.

When: Wednesday through Sunday from November 25 to December 19, daily from December 20 to January 2 (closed December 24, 25, and 31)

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Tickets: $19 for adults, $13 for youth (ages three to 17)

What: A Christmas Carol is always a holiday classic, and you can carry on the tradition this year with Theatre Calgary’s performance of the iconic tale. Follow the journey of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future this season.

When: November 30 to December 24 (or view it online from December 2 to 31)

Time: Varies by performance; see schedule for dates and times

Where: Max Bell Theatre, Arts Commons (205 8th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets starting at $48, or $30 per household for virtual access

What: Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, celebrates its five-year anniversary with free admission through the rest of the year. Take advantage of the final month of this offer, and check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic Canadian musicians.

When: December 18 to 31

Time: December 18 and 19 from 10 am to 5 pm, December 20 to 24 from 11 am to 3 pm, and December 26 to 31 from 11 am to 3 pm. The museum will be closed on December 25 and January 1

Where: Studio Bell (850 4th Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free; reserve your tickets online now

What: Stay cozy and warm in your car while getting in the festive spirit. Drive through stunning displays of Christmas lights at Spruce Meadows without having to set foot outside during Calgary’s chilly winter evenings.

When: Friday through Sunday from December 10, 2021, to January 2, 2022 (closed on Christmas Day)

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Spruce Meadows (18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, Calgary)

Cost: Free

What: Want to enjoy delicious baked goods while supporting a good cause? The Southcentre Mall Cookie Kitchen returns this year in support of Meals on Wheels, with treats made by the local bakery, Bakeri by Jess. Stop by the Cookie Kitchen to decorate a cookie in exchange for a donation to Meals on Wheels, and help the organization reach its $16,000 fundraising goal. Decorate your cookie onsite or take a decorating kit home.

When: November 12 to December 24

Time: Monday to Saturday from 9:45 am to 8 pm, Sundays from 10:45 am to 6 pm

Where: Located on the mall’s main level across from RW&Co, Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary)

Cost: Cookie kits are purchased with a suggested donation of $2 each

What: Naughty… but Nice! Vaccin8! is back with some new songs, a new cast, and a lot of your old favourites from years past. Stream Forte Musical Theatre Guild’s performance from the comfort of your own couch and experience the 2021 Rosie Award-winning show for yourself.

When: December 3 to 19

Time: 8 pm Wednesday through Sunday and at 2 pm on Saturdays

Where: Virtually

Cost: $20

What: Visit Granary Road’s Christmas market for an enchanting holiday celebration. Find Christmas carols playing throughout the market, beautifully decorated trees, strings upon strings of Christmas lights, and other festive décor, making Granary Road a destination for Christmas shoppers, foodies, and families alike.

For added fees, visitors can take photos with Santa and with the attraction’s alpacas, a wagon ride, s’more making, breakfast with Santa, and a class in Santa’s workshop.

When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 27 to December 19

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Granary Road (226066 112th Street West, Calgary)

Cost: Free admission to the market

What: Once Upon a Christmas at Heritage Park offers ten days of entertainment and activity full of old-fashioned Christmas charm. In addition to family favourites like the Kids Only Store and visits with Santa, this year’s event introduces the Roundhouse Christmas Market, featuring unique gift items from local artisans and vendors.

The event includes glimpses into historical celebrations of Chanukah, Christmas, Boxing Day and Hogmanay – a Scottish New Year tradition – through decorations of the Park’s historical homes, theatrical performances, radio plays, woodcarving demonstrations and roaming carolers. Plus, guests who reserve a family-friendly breakfast buffet at the Wainwright Hotel or Gunn’s Dairy Barn will receive a discount on admission.

When: Saturdays and Sundays from December 4 to 19, and daily from December 20 to 23

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Tickets: $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

What: Get ready to shop (local) till you drop and celebrate the return of Market Collective’s massive in-person event this December! The beloved market is known for offering a landing place for all things local, from talented artists and makers to innovative Calgary businesses and live music to food and beverage. This year’s winter market will run over two weekends in December to help you get all your holiday shopping in and support small makers at the same time.

When: December 17 to 19

Time: 4 to 9 pm on Friday, 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday

Where: BMO Centre Hall B + C (20 Round Up Way SE, Calgary)

Admission: $6 for the weekend

What: Pursuit’s latest experience, Nightrise, combines multimedia, storytelling, and nature at the Banff Gondola for an immersive, multi-sensory journey like no other. The event will bring light and sound together to share a new and inspiring perspective in the heart of the Rockies. At Sulphur Mountain’s peak, guests can explore the many levels of the summit building and enjoy Rockies-inspired eats and drinks. Outside on the viewing decks, guests will discover wonders that only emerge as the night begins to rise.

When: December 2, 2021, to March 12, 2022

Time: Gondola upload time slots between 5:10 and 8:10 pm

Where: Banff Gondola (100 Mountain Avenue, Banff)

Tickets: Starting at $56 for adults

What: Shop fine crafts and artwork by over 100 talented vendors and pick up holiday gifts for your loved ones (or yourself) at the Leighton Art Centre’s Christmas in the Country event. Beautiful decorations, gorgeous art, and the home’s historic ambiance combine to make visiting the centre a perfectly festive activity.

Prefer to shop from the comfort of your own home? Starting November 6, you can shop vendors online 24/7 at shop.leightoncentre.org.

When: Tuesday through Sunday from November 6 to December 22

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Leighton Art Centre (282027 144th Street West, Millarville)

Cost: Free parking and admission by donation; varies by purchase

Find Christmas Downtown celebrations at the CORE Shopping Centre

What: Downtown Calgary’s CORE Shopping Centre will feature a variety of festive events and activations this season. Highlights include live musical performances, a 45-foot Christmas tree, photo ops with Santa, and a 24-day countdown calendar of giveaways on Instagram. The CORE will also bring back its stunning 1959 GMC vintage truck, creating a sought-after Instagrammable backdrop for Calgary shoppers.

When: November 26 to December 31

Time: The shopping centre is open 11 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 pm on Sundays

Where: The CORE Shopping Centre – second level glass bridge (324 8th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: The CORE’s holiday celebrations are free to partake in; however, the shopping centre is collecting monetary donations and items on behalf of The Mustard Seed

Visit Santa at Southcentre’s Enchanted Forest

What: Book a visit with Santa for a physically distanced photo at Southcentre Mall’s Enchanted Forest from November 13 to December 24. A special North Pole mailbox will also be available for children to send their holiday wish lists and letters to Mr. Claus. It’s important to note that to ensure physical distancing all visits with Santa must be booked in advance.

Additionally, from Monday to Saturday between November 13 and December 24, children with sensory sensitivities and mobility issues can experience the magic of visiting Santa from 9:30 to 10 am in a sensory-friendly environment. These visits must also be booked in advance.

Want your furry friend to get in on the festive fun too? From Monday to Saturday between November 13 and December 24, owners are invited to bring their pets to experience a “Paws with Claus” for a pre-booked photo opportunity with Santa from 8 to 9 pm.

When: November 13 to December 24

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary)

Cost: Photo prices starting at $7

What: A Calgary favourite, ZOOLIGHTS transforms the zoo into a magical winter wonderland. Check out this event for all the family-friendly fun and Christmas vibes from November 19 to January 2.

When: November 19, 2021, to January 2, 2022

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NW, Calgary)

Cost: $21.95 for general admission, $14.95 for children

What: Hop on the Polar Express train at Aspen Crossing and journey to the North Pole, complete with hot cocoa, cookies, and characters from the movie. As the journey begins, passengers will be entertained by a reading of The Polar Express, and once you get to the “North Pole,” you’ll be greeted by Santa himself, and each child will receive their own sleigh bell just like in the movie.

Where: Box 30, Mossleigh, Alberta (one kilometre west of Mossleigh on Highway #24)

When: Starting the last weekend of November and throughout December. For available dates and times, visit the website for details.

Cost: Available online now, starting at $66.67 per guest

What: Get taken back to the Summer of ’69 in this show inspired by the popular Bryan Adams song. Watch and listen to the story of peace, love, long hair, and music that would change the world, and enjoy a delicious meal alongside your entertainment at Jubilations Dinner Theatre.

When: October 23, 2021, to January 8, 2022

Time: Varies by date

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre (1002 37th Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: Starting at $69.95 for adults

What: East Village is bringing snuggly vibes to Calgary with the return of its popular Hygge Hut this winter. The Scandinavian-style seasonal pop-up opened this past weekend in a new location, and it’s bigger and better than ever this year. Visitors will find the Hygge Hut in C-Square, at 4th Street and 7th Avenue SE with fire pits to warm up by, food trucks, live music, ice sculptures, and games, along with a jam-packed schedule of other community programming.

When: November 12, 2021, to March 2022

Time: Fires lit on Fridays from 2 to 7 pm and Saturdays, Sundays, and stat holidays from noon to 6 pm (weather permitting)

Where: C-Square (4th Street and 7th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: FREE community programming