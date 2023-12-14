11 awesome things to do in Calgary this weekend: December 15 to 17

There’s so much to look forward to this weekend in Calgary, from the return of the Alberta Ballet’s The Nutcracker to the final weekend of the Under $100 Art Show.

These are all the things worth adding to your calendar over the next couple of days.

Reading Buddies at the Calgary Humane Society

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Humane Society (@calgaryhumane)

What: If you have young kids who love reading and want to spend more time with animals, head down to the Calgary Humane Society this weekend for their Reading Buddies event! Reading can help them connect with animals and help build confidence and enthusiasm for beginning readers.

When: December 16 from 2 to 3 pm

Where: Calgary Humane Society – 4455 110th Avenue SE

Price: FREE, but make sure to register here

The Nutcracker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alberta Ballet (@albertaballetcanada)

What: The Nutcracker is coming back to Calgary again at the end of the week, and it’s the perfect excuse to dress up in your classiest outfit and check out this incredible holiday event!

When: December 15 to 24

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – 1415 14th Avenue NW

Price: Tickets start at $69 and can be purchased online here

Under $100 Art Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Spot (@artspot.yyc)

What: It’s the last weekend to enjoy the under $100 Art Show, back in Calgary for its 16th year, and there are so many incredible artworks to choose from. If you’ve always wanted to be an art collector but haven’t had the funds to get into it, this is a great place to start! Artists come to highlight their work and clear out old stock, so there’s something for everyone.

When: December 7 to 10 and 14 to 17 at various times

Where: 2360 Portland Street SE

Price: Tickets can be purchased online here

Skating

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lissbuele

What: Dust off your skates and check out skating at Olympic Plaza this weekend! It’s free to skate, and if you don’t have your own skates, you can rent them at the Plaza.

When: 10 am to 9 pm

Where: Olympic Plaza — 228 8th Avenue SE

Film at the Fort

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Calgary (@fortcalgary)

What: Fort Calgary is showing holiday-themed films in the Burnswest Theatre throughout December. Tickets are super reasonably priced and include popcorn! This weekend, you can catch White Christmas on the big screen!

When: Saturdays in November

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $12 plus tax and can be purchased online here

Holiday Drag show

What: Enjoy a holiday drag show that includes special guests and a fun holiday food and drink menu! The Prairie Emporium is hosting A Mariya Little Christmas, which includes performances by award-winning country singer Mariya Stokes and drag queen Ivy League.

When: December 15 at 7 pm

Where: The Praire Emporium – 334 53rd Avenue SE

Price: Tickets are $15 plus tax and can be purchased online here

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

What: Calvary Grace Church is holding a FREE Christmas concert with refreshments to follow on December 16.