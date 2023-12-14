11 awesome things to do in Calgary this weekend: December 15 to 17
There’s so much to look forward to this weekend in Calgary, from the return of the Alberta Ballet’s The Nutcracker to the final weekend of the Under $100 Art Show.
These are all the things worth adding to your calendar over the next couple of days.
Reading Buddies at the Calgary Humane Society
What: If you have young kids who love reading and want to spend more time with animals, head down to the Calgary Humane Society this weekend for their Reading Buddies event! Reading can help them connect with animals and help build confidence and enthusiasm for beginning readers.
When: December 16 from 2 to 3 pm
Where: Calgary Humane Society – 4455 110th Avenue SE
Price: FREE, but make sure to register here
The Nutcracker
What: The Nutcracker is coming back to Calgary again at the end of the week, and it’s the perfect excuse to dress up in your classiest outfit and check out this incredible holiday event!
When: December 15 to 24
Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – 1415 14th Avenue NW
Price: Tickets start at $69 and can be purchased online here
Under $100 Art Show
What: It’s the last weekend to enjoy the under $100 Art Show, back in Calgary for its 16th year, and there are so many incredible artworks to choose from. If you’ve always wanted to be an art collector but haven’t had the funds to get into it, this is a great place to start! Artists come to highlight their work and clear out old stock, so there’s something for everyone.
When: December 7 to 10 and 14 to 17 at various times
Where: 2360 Portland Street SE
Price: Tickets can be purchased online here
Skating
What: Dust off your skates and check out skating at Olympic Plaza this weekend! It’s free to skate, and if you don’t have your own skates, you can rent them at the Plaza.
When: 10 am to 9 pm
Where: Olympic Plaza — 228 8th Avenue SE
Film at the Fort
What: Fort Calgary is showing holiday-themed films in the Burnswest Theatre throughout December. Tickets are super reasonably priced and include popcorn! This weekend, you can catch White Christmas on the big screen!
When: Saturdays in November
Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE
Price: $12 plus tax and can be purchased online here
Holiday Drag show
What: Enjoy a holiday drag show that includes special guests and a fun holiday food and drink menu! The Prairie Emporium is hosting A Mariya Little Christmas, which includes performances by award-winning country singer Mariya Stokes and drag queen Ivy League.
When: December 15 at 7 pm
Where: The Praire Emporium – 334 53rd Avenue SE
Price: Tickets are $15 plus tax and can be purchased online here
A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols
What: Calvary Grace Church is holding a FREE Christmas concert with refreshments to follow on December 16.
Where: Calvary Grace Church, 204 6A Street NE
Lions Festival of Lights
What: The Lions Festival of Lights is an annual tradition for many Calgarians who enjoy the festive sight at Confederation Park. It’s a stunning, giant light display, and it’s free!
When: November 25, 2023, to January 8, 2024
Where: 14th Street NW and 24th Avenue NW
Price: FREE
Spruce Meadows Lights
What: If you like to enjoy the sight of bright and colourful Christmas lights from the warmth of your car, Spruce Meadows offers a huge drive-through Christmas light display.
When: December 8 to 31 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 5 to 10 pm
Where: Spruce Meadows – 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW. View a map of the lights here
Price: FREE
Make smore’s at a free public firepit
What: The city has temporary free-to-use fire pits around the city to keep warm. It’s the perfect place to make some s’mores on a chilly winter day!
Where: For a list of fire pits and to book them, click here
A Christmas to Remember at Granary Road
What: While entrance into the park isn’t free, it is to access the market decked out in all the holiday vibes. There are so many things to enjoy, from Christmas classics like sleigh rides to unique holiday-themed activities like Breakfast with Santa and holiday-themed llama photo shoots. You could even grab the ingredients you need to make the perfect s’more!
When: November 25 to December 17
Where: Granary Road, 226066 112th Street W
Price: FREE entry into the market with varying prices for activities. To see a full list of the activities and prices scheduled this year, click here.