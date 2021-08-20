15 things to do in Calgary this weekend: August 20 to 22

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit, at City facilities, and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

August might be more than halfway over, but there are still plenty of things to do in Calgary this weekend to enjoy some summer fun before the cool(er) weather hits.

Whether you want to be indoors or outdoors, alone or with a group, there’s sure to be something on our list to fit your interests. Check out a digital immersion gallery, hit some balls at a boozy mini golf pop-up, groove to some live music, visit an Instagrammable lounge, and much, much more.

Here are 15 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

“Ooh” and “ahh” over a spectacular firework show at GlobalFest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GlobalFest (@globalfestyyc)

What: “Alberta’s most explosive festival” is back this month, featuring a delicious selection of international food booths, performances by cultural dance and musical troupes, and, of course, spectacular fireworks shows.

When: August 19, 21, 24, 26, and 28 (weather dependent)

Where: Elliston Park, Calgary (1827 68th Street SE)

Cost: $21 (or $46 for VIP tickets)

What: Join Stay Vigilant Productions at Civic Tavern for their first live event since the onset of the pandemic, with DJs spinning house and dance tunes on the back patio all night long and Banded Peak Brewing hosting a pop-up bar in the backyard.

When: August 21

Time: 5 to 11 pm

Where: Civic Tavern (213 12th Avenue SW)

Cost: $10

What: Get your zen on in a whole new way while doing yoga with goats at Granary Road. Afterwards, check out the local market, or bring the kids to play in the Learning Park.

When: August 21 and 22

Time: One-hour classes starting at 11 am and noon

Where: Granary Road Market (226066 112th Street W, Foothills No. 31)

Cost: $20

Historic Fire Hall No. 1’s Courtyard Summer Performances

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Municipal Land Corp. (@calgarymlc)

What: The courtyard of a historic Calgary fire hall has been transformed into a fun and creative gathering space, acting as a vibrant backdrop for Instagram photos or a picnic with friends. The space also features live performances every Saturday, and it’s the perfect spot to spend a summer evening.

This Saturday, watch a Shakespeare on the Go performance from 5 to 6 pm, and then groove to some live music by Tom Phillips from 6 to 7 pm.

When: Gathering space open daily, with performances on Saturdays from August 7 to September 25

Time: Saturday performances from 5 to 7 pm

Where: Historic Fall Hall No. 1 (140 6th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free

Beyond Van Gogh Calgary exhibit

What: The Beyond Van Gogh digital immersion gallery features over 300 iconic works by the painter and takes visitors into a three-dimensional world to explore art in a completely new way.

If you’re up for an even more unique experience, check out one of their weekly yoga classes, offered every Thursday at 8:30 am and Saturday at 8 am.

When: July 30 to September 6

Where: The BMO Centre at Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way SE)

Cost: Tickets start at $33.99 for adults

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddie Quinlan (@maddiequinlan)

What: Boozy mini putt at a cool venue? Count us in! Join Grey Goose at Fort Calgary this month for nine holes of French-inspired mini golf, with a personalized vodka cocktail included in the ticket price.

When: August 13 to 22

Time: 11:30 am to 8:30 pm

Where: Fort Calgary (750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $21

ShakesGo performances

What: The annual “Shakespeare by the Bow” show that Calgarians know and love is going on the road this summer with “Shakespeare on the Go.” Performances will pop up at a variety of Calgary and area locations, offering over 30 opportunities for the public to enjoy live theatre during the month of August.

When: July 31 to August 29

Time: Varies by day; visit schedule for details

Where: Varies by performance

Cost: By donation

Visit Canada’s first permanent digital immersion gallery at TELUS Spark Science Centre

What: Digital immersion galleries and exhibits have been travelling the country lately, but Calgary’s TELUS Spark Science Centre just opened the first permanent display in Canada.

There will be a new show every six months, and the first one is called Every Second. The gallery brings viewers on a journey through a person’s lifetime, exploring the moments and mathematics that make up our lives through this interactive display, narrated by Italian-American actress Isabella Rossellini.

When: July 29, 2021, to January 30, 2022

Time: Spark is open 9 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 am to 4 pm on Sundays and Mondays – reserve your half-hour time slot online to view the exhibit.

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children three and over)

Arts Commons’ ArtsXpeditions

What: ArtsXpeditions is back and bigger than ever this year. Pop-up shows bring music, dance, and performance art to community spaces, and this weekend’s events are sure to surprise and delight locals.

When: August 20, 21, and 22

Time: Varies by performance; see schedule here

Where: Varies by performance

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banff Gondola (@banffgondola)

What: Fancy a little road trip? The Sunset Festival at the top of the Banff Gondola runs through the summer and gives visitors the chance to enjoy one of Banff’s best views during golden hour. Toast a sunset in the mountains, snack on a Canadian-inspired BBQ menu, sip local craft beverages, and catch live entertainment each evening.

When: July 9 to September 6

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: At the top of Sulphur Mountain (accessible by gondola at 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff)

Cost: Gondola tickets are available from $44

What: Free pop-up art activations will run each weekend in Kensington Village until November, bringing Calgarians a chance to enjoy live music, performers, and much more throughout the neighbourhood. This weekend, find rockabilly, roots, and country band Mercury Audio playing on Saturday afternoon.

When: Every Saturday from June through November

Time: 12:30 to 2:30 pm

Where:In front of Trapped Escape Road (1139 Kensington Road NW)

Cost: Free

Snap some new content at The CORE’s Gram Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ayesha Yadav (@ayesha._.yadav)

What: If your Instagram game has felt a little boring lately, look no further than The CORE Shopping Centre. The downtown Calgary mall has set up a picture-perfect “Gram Garden,” which features a series of rotating backdrops. Right now, the spot is displaying a “Pride Party” theme.

When: June 28 to September 30

Time: Mall hours (11 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 pm on Sundays)

Where: The CORE Shopping Centre (324 8th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Free

Attend a free yoga class

What: Relax and get some fresh air with a free class through Calgary Outdoor Yoga. There are two sessions offered each Sunday at locations in Mahogany and Stanley Park. It’s important to note that pre-registration is required, and attendee numbers are limited.

When: Every Sunday through until October 2021

Time: 10 am and 1 pm

Where: Participants will receive an email the night before with the exact secret location of each class.

Cost: Free

Check out The Dark Arts pop-up at The GRAND Theatre

What: An interim exhibit, located inside of The GRAND Theatre, mashes up refined cocktails, a shareable menu, and works by over 20 of YYC’s most accomplished artists. The Dark Arts is an Instagrammable lounge, providing the perfect backdrop for a seated atmosphere that offers much to explore.

When: Wednesday to Saturday, from now through October

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: The GRAND Theatre (601 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: No entry fee. Prices vary by food and drink item

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Music Centre (@nmc_canada)

What: Celebrate Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre’s five-year anniversary, with free admission every weekend through the rest of the year. Check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic Canadian musicians. Reserve your tickets online now.

When: Weekends until the end of 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Studio Bell (850 4th Street SE)

Cost: Free