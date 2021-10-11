14 things to do in Calgary this week: October 11 to 17

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Once you come out of your Thanksgiving turkey coma, make some plans to explore YYC this week.

There are lots of things to do in Calgary for Halloween right now, but if a good scare isn’t your vibe, there are plenty of other options too.

From a beer festival to dinner theatre, and ghost tours to free admission at the National Music Centre, there’s sure to be something going on for everyone to enjoy in the city this October.

Here are 14 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alberta Beer Festivals (@abbeerfestivals)

The Calgary International Beerfest celebrates all things beer with over 700 beverages from more than 200 breweries. And there’s not just beer: attendees will also find ciders, meads, spirits, and more. “Your biggest challenge will be deciding where to start,” reads the event website.

In addition to beverage sampling, the festival features Master Brewer and Cooking with Beer seminars, delicious food pairings, live entertainment, and the #BeTheBrewer Lounge.

When: October 15 and 16

Where: BMO Centre on Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way, Calgary)

Tickets: Starting at $19.99

Field of Screams at Cobb’s Adventure Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Field Of Screams YYC (@fieldofscreamsyyc)

Cobb’s Adventure Park is turning into a thrilling terror show this October at its Field of Screams. There will be goosebump-inducing haunted houses, blacklight mini golf, archery tag, a bonfire, giant puzzles, food trucks, a candy store, and more.

In true Cobb’s fashion, there will also be a kangaroo petting zoo from 6 to 7 pm to get some animal love in before you scare yourself silly.

When: October 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, and 30

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Cobb’s Adventure Park (1500 84th Street NE, Calgary)

Tickets: $26

What: Feelin’ Groovy – The Best of Folk Rock features tributes to some of the most influential singer/songwriters, including Joni Mitchell, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, and many more. Plus, enjoy some amazing eats from Stage West’s huge buffet along with your entertainment.

When: August 27 to November 14

Time: Varies by date

Where: Stage West Theatre Restaurant (727 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $86.10 for regularly priced tickets, with special rates available on select dates

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Granary Road (@granaryroad)

What: Hit up Granary Road’s Pumpkin Fest for a celebration of all things pumpkin and, of course, to shop for your very own Jack-O-Lantern. Highlights include a pumpkin rover train ride, Jack-O-Lantern caramel apple making, a scavenger hunt, and farmers’ market vendors serving up pumpkin pies, pumpkin perogies, pumpkin mini donuts, pumpkin soaps, pumpkin cheese, and more.

When: October 16, 17, 23, and 24

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 226066 112th Street W, Calgary

Tickets: Varies by purchase/activity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: Visit Heritage Park after dark for a guided ghost tour through the abandoned streets of its Historical Village. Hear spooky stories and learn a little bit about Calgary’s haunted past during a 90-minute walking tour, covering approximately 2 km of the park.

When: October 14

Time: Tours beginning at 7 and 9 pm

Where: Heritage Park Historical Village (1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary)

Cost: $23

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Farmyard (@calgaryfarmyard)

What: Celebrate fall at the corn maze! Calgary Farmyard has all of its activities open for Harvest Lights, and the entire farm will be lit up in a fantastic display, with the exception of the corn maze. The maze will be kept dark as an added challenge for guests to find their way through using flashlights. You can also snap photos with pumpkins, or purchase some to bring home.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from September 17 to October 31

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard (284022 Township Road 224)

Cost: $19.95 if purchased online in advance, $22.95 at the gate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pumpkins After Dark Calgary (@pumpkinsafterdarkyyc)

What: Pumpkins After Dark features over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins in a walk-through nighttime experience that’s fun for all ages. Pumpkin sculptures and displays include everything from classic Halloween characters to dragons and dinosaurs to movie and pop culture icons, and there’ll also be food trucks, hot chocolate and coffee, pumpkin carving demonstrations, Monster Mini Golf, and pumpkins and merchandise up for sale to bring a part of the Halloween magic home with you.

When: Thursday through Sunday from September 23 to October 31

Time: 6 to 10:45 pm

Where: Husky Gardens at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary)

Tickets: Available online now for $19.95 for adults and $17.95 for children, with kids three and under free (must be purchased in advance, no on-site ticket sales)

Screamfest is known for its terrifying haunted houses, zombies, creepy clowns, and “murderers,” along with other chills and thrills. As the event’s website promises, “you will scream.” Ticketholders will enjoy six different haunted houses, with everything from the Grim Reaper to zombies and clowns ready to scare guests silly. There are also carnival games and axe throwing on the Midway of Mayhem, a coffin ride, food trucks, a beer lounge, and more.

When: October 15 and 16, October 22 and 23, and October 28 to 31

Time: 7 pm to midnight

Where: Stampede Park Grandstand, 3rd Street SE, Calgary

Tickets: Starting at $25; available now

What: Free pop-up art and music activations will run each weekend in Kensington Village until November, bringing Calgarians a chance to enjoy live music, performers, and much more throughout the neighbourhood.

When: Every Saturday from June through November

Time: 12:30 to 2:30 pm

Where: Kensington Village, Calgary

Cost: Free

What: Head out to the Rockies to celebrate Banff Pride this October. This year, Banff Pride has their biggest event schedule ever, with highlights including Canadian drag queen Brooke Lynn Hytes performing at the kickoff party and brunch at the Fairmont Banff Springs, a Rainbow Walk and Flag Raising, a Pride Run, Beers for Queers Open Mic Night, and much more.

Additionally, more than 15 Banff restaurants and bars have Pride-themed cocktails and desserts available in support of LGBTQ2+ organizations.

When: October 3 to 11

Where: Varies by event; see schedule for details

Cost: Varies by event

Check out the CIFRS Truth and Reconciliation Indigenous Art Exhibit at Southcentre Mall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Southcentre Mall (@southcentremall)

What: Aligning with the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Southcentre Mall has partnered up with the Colouring It Forward Reconciliation Society to launch a special art exhibit. The display features work by 17 Indigenous artists from across western Canada and incorporates thoughtful recommendations about how people can take steps to foster reconciliation in their own communities.

When: September 1 to October 11

Time: The art exhibition is accessible during mall hours (10 am to 8 Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays and holidays

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free

Attend a free yoga class

What: Relax and get some fresh air with a free class through Calgary Outdoor Yoga. There are two sessions offered each Sunday at locations in Mahogany and Stanley Park. It’s important to note that pre-registration is required, and attendee numbers are limited.

When: Every Sunday through until October 31

Time: 10 am and 1 pm

Where: Participants will receive an email the night before with the exact secret location of each class.

Cost: Free

Check out The Dark Arts pop-up at The GRAND Theatre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dark Arts • Now Open! (@thedarkartsyyc)

What: An interim exhibit, located inside The GRAND Theatre, mashes up refined cocktails, a shareable menu, and works by over 20 of YYC’s most accomplished artists. The Dark Arts is an Instagrammable lounge, providing the perfect backdrop for a seated atmosphere that offers much to explore.

When: Wednesday to Saturday

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: The GRAND Theatre (601 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: No entry fee; prices vary by food and drink item

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Music Centre (@nmc_canada)

What: Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, is celebrating its five-year anniversary with free admission every weekend through the rest of the year. Check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic Canadian musicians. Reserve your tickets online now.

When: Weekends until the end of 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Studio Bell (850 4th Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free