Beyond Van Gogh extends its immersive exhibit in Calgary for a second time

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

The popular Beyond Van Gogh exhibit has once again extended its time in Calgary, giving you more chances to Gogh check it out.

This completely immersive digital gallery allows visitors the chance to get up close and personal with Van Gogh’s work through larger-than-life projections of his paintings.

The exhibit was initially only scheduled to run from July 30 to September 6; however, given its popularity, its stay in Calgary was extended. After a brief hiatus, Beyond Van Gogh returned from September 18 to October 8.

Now, event organizers have announced a second extension of the exhibit. After a short closing period, Beyond Van Gogh will reopen on October 23 and run until November 28.

Weekly yoga classes, hosted by renowned Mountain Home Yoga Studio instructors, will continue inside the exhibition hall every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday morning during the extended dates.

Beyond Van Gogh features over 300 iconic works painted by the famous artist, taking visitors into a three-dimensional world to explore art in a unique new way.

Visitors enter the exhibit through The Introduction Hall, which features panels of biographical information and explanations of the significant elements of his work, relating it to today. Next is The Waterfall Room, filled with splashes and dots of colour flowing down the walls, intermittently forming into one of the artist’s self-portraits, hinting at and preparing guests for the experience of what is to come.

Finally, you’ll end up in The Immersive Experience Room, an exclusively designed space that transports guests right into Van Gogh’s work, allowing them to become one with his colourful canvases. Projections swirl across the walls and floors of the room, giving visitors a truly 360° view.

To round out this experience of the senses, the exhibit is accompanied by Van Gogh’s own words, set to a symphonic score.

Tickets for the event are available online now, starting at $33.99. It’s important to note that Beyond Van Gogh will continue to follow all provincial and local health protocols, including proof of vaccination for attendees age 12 and older.

When: October 23 to November 28

Time: Timed tickets available from 10 am to 9 pm daily, with yoga classes at 8:30 am every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

Where: The BMO Centre on Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way SE)

Tickets: $33.99 for adults, available now