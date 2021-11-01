14 things to do in Calgary this week: November 1 to 7

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

It’s somehow already the second-last month of 2021, and our minds are blown. Time is flying by, but luckily there are plenty of things to do in Calgary to ensure you’re making the most of your time as we head towards the end of the year.

While Halloween is officially over, there’s still lots going on, including a dance showcase, a food festival in the Rockies, a virtual reality exhibit at the science centre, a Christmas market, and much more around YYC this week.

Here are 14 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this week.

Taste for Adventure food festival in Banff

What: As if drool-worthy menus created by award-winning chefs and irresistible specials aren’t enough, a month-long festival is pairing these foodie experiences with a stunning mountain backdrop. Taste for Adventure is back in Banff and Lake Louise this fall, with 19 participating restaurants offering unique fixed-price menus or value-added offers in the iconic Rocky Mountains.

When: November 1 to 28

Where: Multiple venues in Banff and Lake Louise; complete list here

Cost: Prices vary by restaurant/special

What: Dance YYC is on a mission to support Alberta’s dance community, and they’re presenting a showcase this week to celebrate both emerging and established local talent in Calgary. The Dance YYC showcase will be a weekend filled with performances from some of the community’s most exciting movement artists, featuring Folklore Salvadoreño Dance Group, NextGen Dance Company, Honey Sturdy Flamenco, Encorps Dance Collective, and many more at Decidedly Jazz Dance Centre.

When: November 6 and 7

Time: 7 pm

Where: Decidedly Jazz Dance Centre (111 12th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $18

What: Calling all gin lovers: Ghost River Theatre is hosting a tasting experience at Last Best Brewing & Distilling this week. The Gin Experience involves a blindfolded gin tasting that meshes live performance, immersive sound design, and some of the world’s best gin for an evening like no other. Last Best will also be providing an assortment of delectable food items that’ll pair perfectly with your sips.

When: November 4

Time: 7 pm

Where: Last Best Brewing & Distilling (607 11th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: $168.16

What: Get ready to welcome Decathlon Calgary to Southcentre Mall! The grand opening weekend will take place November 6 and 7, giving customers the chance to check out the brand’s unique product offerings, with over 7,000 items for more than 65 different sports.

A first-of-its-kind concept store, Western Canada’s first Decathlon will offer a showroom-based shopping experience and will feature an automated warehouse to assist in supplying online orders. The location also features product test zones, in-store coffee shop, co-working area, service workshops and the Decadium — an in-store gymnasium where people can take classes with local coaches and actually practice the sports.

When: November 6 and 7

Time: 10 am to 8 pm on November 6, and 11 am to 6 pm on November 7

Where: Decathlon Calgary at Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary)

Cost: Varies by purchase

Check out a new virtual reality exhibit at the TELUS Spark Science Centre

What: If you want to take a trip through the sky without getting in a plane, look no further than Calgary’s science centre. TELUS Spark Science Centre has launched a brand new virtual reality experience, allowing visitors to safely soar to new heights and take in the sights without leaving the city. First up on the flight plan is “Jurassic Flight,” turning people into a late Jurassic pterosaur.

When: Science centre hours; Wednesday through Friday

Time: 9 am to 4 pm Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)

Safari Brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much, much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 21

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

What: The National Music Centre’s Bell Live series features two acts at the King Eddy this week, with Parkland Music Project on Friday evening, and K-Riz on Saturday — each with no cover charge.

Vancouver’s Parkland Music Project views alt-country roots through a kaleidoscope of textural improvisation, psych-rock energy, and thrillingly open-ended, uncommonly dynamic song structures. Toronto-born, Edmonton-bred, K-Riz is part of a new generation of melodic MCs, and his brand of hip-hop is marked by sensitive, self-aware lyricism, ’90s-inspired R&B, and futuristic beats, influenced by everyone from Stevie Wonder to Nas and Michael Jackson to J Dilla.

When: November 5 and 6

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: King Eddy (438 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: No cover

What: Check out both indoor and outdoor vendors at the Millarville Christmas Market this month, featuring food trucks, music, reindeer viewing, photos with Santa, and The Kids Only Shoppe, in addition to your favourite seasonal vendors and plenty of new artisans.

When: November 4 to 7

Time: 9 am to 4 pm

Where: Millarville Racetrack (306097 192nd Street, Millarville)

Cost: $5.95 for entry; varies by purchase

What: GlobalFest Flavours is celebrating eats from around the world with this online cooking series featuring food, spices, recipes, and flavours. Coinciding with Día de los Muertos, this week’s November 2 episode features Mexican cuisine with Carmen Phillips, a Calgary local and creator of Herb Appeal Dressings.

When: November 2

Time: 6 to 7:30 pm

Where: Online via Zoom

Cost: $10 for the class, or $30 for the class and a “Flavours Box”

Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra: Best of Broadway

What: This blockbuster tribute to Broadway favourites by Andrew Lloyd Webber and others features the Calgary Phil’s charismatic Michael Hope and guest vocalist Michelle Todd. Enjoy live hits from Cats, Evita, Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, and more.

When: November 5 and 6

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Arts Commons (205 8th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $30 to $87

What: Beyond Van Gogh has reopened its immersive exhibit in Calgary after a brief hiatus. Get up close and personal with Van Gogh’s work through larger-than-life projections of his paintings. To round out this experience of the senses, the exhibit is accompanied by the artist’s own words, set to a symphonic score.

When: October 23 to November 28

Time: Timed tickets available from 10 am to 9 pm daily, with one-hour yoga classes in the exhibit at 8:30 am every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

Where: The BMO Centre on Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way SE)

Tickets: $33.99 for adults, available now

What: Feelin’ Groovy – The Best of Folk Rock features tributes to some of the most influential singer/songwriters, including Joni Mitchell, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, and many more. Plus, enjoy amazing eats from Stage West’s huge buffet along with your entertainment.

When: August 27 to November 14

Time: Varies by date

Where: Stage West Theatre Restaurant (727 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $86.10 for regularly priced tickets, with special rates available on select dates

Check out The Dark Arts pop-up at The GRAND Theatre

What: An interim exhibit inside The GRAND Theatre mashes up refined cocktails, a shareable menu, and works by some of YYC’s most accomplished artists. The Dark Arts is an Instagrammable lounge, providing the perfect backdrop for a night-out atmosphere that offers much to explore.

When: Wednesday to Saturday until the end of December

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: The GRAND Theatre (601 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: No entry fee; prices vary by food and drink item

What: Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, celebrates its five-year anniversary with free admission every weekend through the rest of the year. Check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic Canadian musicians. Reserve your tickets online now.

When: Weekends until the end of 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Studio Bell (850 4th Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free