12 incredible things to do in Calgary this week: March 4 to 8

With International Women’s Day around the corner, there are already some female-themed events popping up around Calgary that you won’t want to miss.

From some incredible concerts to immersive dining experiences, these are all the things worth checking out to add some fun to your week!

Women’s Day history tours

What: The Lougheed House is offering women’s history tours for the next few days in anticipation of International Women’s Day!

When: March 7 and 9 from 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: Lougheed House — 707 13th Avenue SW

Price: $12 per person

Le Petit Chef

What: This immersive dining experience has been blowing up social media with its mixture of food and digital entertainment. State-of-the-art 3D mapping and video projection are used to bring the chef’s adventures to life right at your tabletop, and it’s incredibly impressive to see IRL.

When: From February 10, 2024

Where: The Dorian Hotel – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $129 for adults and $64.99 for children; buy tickets here

Hygge Hut

What: East Village is bringing snuggly vibes to Calgary with the return of its popular Hygge Hut this winter. The Scandinavian-style seasonal pop-up is open in a new location this year, and it’s bigger and better than ever. There are fire pits, warm drinks and plenty of spots to warm up and snuggle next to the historic Bow River. It’s also located next to Fort Calgary, which is a great spot to pull out your cross-country skis!

When: January 6 to March 10

Where: East Village, Calgary

Wool & Wine at Fort Calgary

What: If you’re a crafter with a half-finished project, this weekly Fort Calgary activity is the perfect place to visit this March! Cozy up at the Fort for an evening of crafts and conversation (and wine, of course).

When: Wednesdays in February from 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $10 plus tax and can be purchased online

Free line dancing lessons at Ranchman’s

What: This class is for both experts and beginners to help them get into a swinging mood. To add to the fun, there’s also a happy hour starting at 5 pm!

When: Thursdays at 9 pm

Where: Ranchman’s – 9615 Macleod Trail South

Tickets: FREE

Roller skating at House of Skate

What: It’s official: Calgary finally has a dedicated roller skating rink! Get ready to lace up and party under the bright lights at House of Skate.

When: Various times. For a full schedule of what’s on, click here

Where: 42 Highfield, 1100 42nd Avenue SE

Tickets: Prices range from $12 to $18 and can be purchased online here

Corb Lund

A local country music legend known for the depth of his lyrics as well as his catchy tunes, Corb Lund is coming to Calgary this Tuesday and Thursday!

When: March 5 and 7 at 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Tickets: Starting at around $140 and can be purchased online here

Journey

If you’re looking for a fun blast from the past, you’ll definitely want to nab some tickets from this classic 1970s rock band this week.

When: March 7 at 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: Prices start at $132 and can be purchased online here

Pussy Riot

Known for their political controversy, this feminist protest and performance art group from Moscow is going to be in Calgary this week.

When: March 7 at 7 pm

Where: Dickens Pub – 1000 9th Avenue SW

Price: $38.48 and can be purchased online here

Explore the Fish Creek ice caves

What: If you love exploring unique nature spots, you don’t have to leave Calgary to find them because there are some incredible ice caves located right here in the city! As long as it’s cold and snowy this March, there will be some great opportunities to see them for yourself. Learn more about these awesome natural caves here.

Where: Near Bow Valley Ranche – 15979 Bow Bottom Trail SE. For a map of the area, click here.

When: Fish Creek Park winter hours are from 8 am to 8 pm daily

Mirror Mirror at Chinook Centre

What: This interactive art exhibit has taken over the old Nordstrom building in Chinook. Mirror Mirror is an experience Moment Factory describes as “a playground of immersive art that transports you to a world blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination.” It’s a treat for all the senses, being an installation that combines “scenography, light, words, original music, and interactivity to create a surreal and sensory playground of immersive art that reconnects us to our imagination.”

We checked it out for ourselves and were blown away! Every single room is a visual treat that is guaranteed to make for a perfect photo backdrop.

When: Opens February 2

Where: North Court Chinook Centre

Price: $22 for adults and $18 for children

Da Vinci The Exhibition at Telus Spark

What: Da Vinci fans won’t want to miss this incredible exhibit that just opened at Telus Spark. The event says guests will have the chance to “delve into da Vinci’s advanced understanding of science, mathematics, and nature through themed galleries showcasing his designs, from helicopters to visionary city plans.”

When: January 22 to May 5

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Price: $26 for adults; can be purchased online here