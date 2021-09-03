22 things to do in Calgary this long weekend: September 3 to 6

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit, at City facilities, and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

The kids are back in school, there’s a slight chill in the air, and PSLs have returned to Starbucks. It might not officially be fall yet (the first day of autumn is on September 22 this year), but the change in season is already apparent.

Before we settle into sweater weather, celebrate the last long weekend of summer with a few of the many things there are to do in Calgary right now.

Go to a “Battle of Alberta” football game, try a goat yoga class, catch Celtic pride at the Highland Games, groove to some live music, and much, much more.

Here are 22 things to do in and around Calgary this long weekend.

Beyond Van Gogh Calgary exhibit

What: The Beyond Van Gogh digital immersion gallery features over 300 iconic works by the painter and takes visitors into a three-dimensional world to explore art in a completely new way. Event organizers announced this week that the exhibit will be sticking around for an extended stay, however it’ll be closing for a couple weeks to accommodate another event, so if you’ve been waiting to check this one out, jump on it this weekend before the gallery takes a break.

When: July 30 to September 6 and September 18 to October 8

Where: The BMO Centre at Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way SE)

Cost: Tickets start at $33.99 for adults

What: Join the Blue Jay Sessions for their second anniversary, with a lineup of 26 Canadian musicians performing in a mix of intimate songwriters’ circles over four days. The events will also feature plenty of fun food and refreshing cocktails.

When: September 1 to 4

Time: Varies by show

Where: The Prairie Emporium (334 53rd Avenue SE)

Cost: $20

What: Glide smoothly into the start of the new school year with a free, all-ages skating party at the Olympic Oval on “The Fastest Ice in the World,” and check out where many Olympians have trained.

When: September 4

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: The Olympic Oval (188 University Gate NW)

Cost: Free

What: Get your zen on in a whole new way while doing yoga with goats at Granary Road. Afterwards, shop local at the market, or bring the kids to play in the Learning Park.

When: September 4 and 5

Time: One-hour classes starting at 11 am

Where: Granary Road Market (226066 112th Street W, Foothills No. 31)

Cost: $20

What: Attend an evening of dynamite cinema, presented by Calgary filmmaker Gary Burns and featuring Bande à parte. Located in Sunnyside’s containR Park, this movie night will be made extra special with a sky of stars above.

When: September 3

Time: 9 pm

Where: containR Park (1020 2nd Avenue NW)

Cost: $5

What: Join Alberta’s Filipino community in a two-day celebration of culture, art, music, food, and more. Fiesta Filipino will be taking over Olympic Plaza for a fun, vibrant festival, and all are welcome at this free event.

When: September 4 and 5

Time: 10 am

Where: Olympic Plaza (228 8th Avenue SE)

Cost: Free

What: VegFest brings an immersive vegan experience to Calgary, and everyone is welcome – whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, or just veg-curious. The festival boasts local plant-based food vendors, speakers, local musicians and performers, a kids activity zone, and family- and dog-friendly beer gardens.

When: September 4

Time: Noon to 7 pm

Where: Shaw Millenium Park (1220 9th Avenue SW)

What: Witness Celtic culture at its best with the Canmore Highland Games this Labour Day weekend. Experience Highland Dance, heavy sports and tug-of-war, a piping and drumming exhibition, a British car and motorcycle show, and much more, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Rocky Mountains.

When: September 4 and 5

Time: Varies by event

Where: Centennial Park (5th Avenue, Canmore, Alberta)

Cost: Varies by event; tickets start at $15 for adults

What: This one-of-a-kind music festival at the historic Last Chance Saloon in the ghost town of Wayne, Alberta, hosts a wide array of musicians, many of whom are Albertan. This year’s lineup includes over 60 artists, with bands such as Boots & The Hoots, Sergeant X Comrade, Naomi Shore, Mallory Chipman & the Mystics, Sparrow Blue, and more.

Attendees can purchase single day tickets, or opt to camp near the venue for the whole weekend, with a complimentary shuttle to take you to and from your campsite!

When: September 3 to 5

Where: Last Chance Saloon (555 Jewell Street, Rosedale Station,Wayne, Alberta)

Cost: Day passes starting at $25

What: The highly anticipated Labour Day Classic brings football fans the “Battle of Alberta.” Catch the Edmonton Elks playing the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium this Monday in an exciting CFL game.

When: September 6

Time: 2:30 pm

Where: McMahon Stadium (1817 Crowchild Trail NW)

Cost: Tickets start at $48

What: Cobb’s Adventure Park’s ’80s-themed adults-only night is back for a second round after the popularity of the first. The evening boasts a food truck with mini donuts, burgers, poutine, and more, boozy beverages, and visits with their kangaroos. The event will also allow guests to enjoy many of the park’s activities, including mini golf, archery, and puzzles without any kiddos around.

When: September 4

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Cobb’s Adventure Park (1500 84th Street NE)

Cost: $45

Celebrate Calgary’s Pride Festival

What: The Calgary Pride Festival runs from August 27 to September 6 this year, and there are lots of ways to celebrate and show your support across the city. Calgary Pride has paired up with B!G ART to bring this year’s festival to the TELUS Spark Drive-In, online, and in communities around Calgary.

Calgary Pride 2021 features a variety of LGBTQ2S+ artists, online Pride Cast podcast-style episodes every Friday throughout August, and five days of in-person and live-streamed entertainment at the B!G ART Drive-In, all leading up to Parade Day at the Drive-In on September 5.

When: August 27 to September 6

Time: Varies by event

Where: The B!G ART Drive-In (located at the TELUS Spark Centre at 220 St George’s Drive NE), online, and around Calgary

Cost: Varies by event; tickets can be found online

Take in a live show with The Theory of Relativity at StoryBook Theatre

What: StoryBook Theatre’s The Theory of Relativity explores the inevitability and wonder of human connection through a seemingly unrelated collection of songs, scenes, and monologues. The show is performed live at Beddington Theatre Arts Centre, with audiences at limited assigned table seating, or you can watch from the comfort of your own couch with on-demand streaming beginning September 10.

When: Tuesdays to Saturdays from August 20 to September 5, and online on-demand from September 10 to 30

Time: 7 pm

Where: 375 Bermuda Drive NW, and streamed online

Cost: $32 for adults, $27 for children

Explore the Calgary Zoo after hours during ZooNights

What: Enjoy extended hours at the Calgary Zoo this weekend. The zoo will be open until 8 pm during ZooNights to allow guests extra time to visit their favourite animals and explore the gardens and grounds.

When: September 3 and 4

Time: Zoo hours extended until 8 pm

Where: The Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: $34.95 for adults and $24.95 for children

Check out the 4th Street Night Market

What: New this year, the 4th Street Market gives Calgarians a chance to shop local and reconnect with the community against the stunning backdrop of the Elbow River. The inaugural event this weekend will be a vibrant, street-style market featuring local artists, makers, and vendors, along with food trucks and live music and entertainment.

When: September 4

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: 4th Street and Elbow Drive SW

Cost: Free admission; varies by purchase

Historic Fire Hall No. 1’s Courtyard Summer Performances

What: The courtyard of a historic Calgary fire hall has been transformed into a fun and creative gathering space, acting as a vibrant backdrop for Instagram photos or a picnic with friends. The space also features live performances every Saturday, and it’s the perfect spot to spend a summer evening. This weekend, catch the sounds of Jenny Allen, based in traditional country/roots music.

When: Gathering space open daily, with performances on Saturdays from August 7 to September 25

Time: Performances from 5 to 7 pm on Saturdays

Where: Historic Fall Hall No. 1 (140 6th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free

What: Fancy a little road trip? The Sunset Festival at the top of the Banff Gondola runs through the summer and gives visitors the chance to enjoy one of Banff’s best views during golden hour. Toast a sunset in the mountains, snack on a Canadian-inspired BBQ menu, sip local craft beverages, and catch live entertainment each evening.

When: July 9 to September 6

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: At the top of Sulphur Mountain (accessible by gondola at 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff)

Cost: Gondola tickets are available from $44

What: Free pop-up art activations will run each weekend in Kensington Village until November, bringing Calgarians a chance to enjoy live music, performers, and much more throughout the neighbourhood. This weekend, catch Calgary-based RnB singer Kate Stevens performing on Saturday afternoon.

When: Every Saturday from June through November

Time: 12:30 to 2:30 pm

Where: In front of Trapped Escape Room (1139 Kensington Road NW)

Cost: Free

Snap some new content at The CORE’s Gram Garden

What: If your Instagram game has felt a little boring lately, look no further than The CORE Shopping Centre. The downtown Calgary mall has set up a picture-perfect “Gram Garden,” which features a series of rotating backdrops throughout the summer months.

When: June 28 to September 6

Time: Mall hours (11 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 pm on Sundays)

Where: The CORE Shopping Centre (324 8th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Free

What: Celebrate Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre’s five-year anniversary, with free admission every weekend through the rest of the year. Check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic Canadian musicians. Reserve your tickets online now.

When: Weekends until the end of 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Studio Bell (850 4th Street SE)

Cost: Free

Check out The Dark Arts pop-up at The GRAND Theatre

What: An interim exhibit, located inside of The GRAND Theatre, mashes up refined cocktails, a shareable menu, and works by over 20 of YYC’s most accomplished artists. The Dark Arts is an Instagrammable lounge, providing the perfect backdrop for a seated atmosphere that offers much to explore.

When: Wednesday to Saturday, from now through October

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: The GRAND Theatre (601 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: No entry fee. Prices vary by food and drink item

Attend a free yoga class

What: Relax and get some fresh air with a free class through Calgary Outdoor Yoga. There are two sessions offered each Sunday at locations in Mahogany and Stanley Park. It’s important to note that pre-registration is required, and attendee numbers are limited.

When: Every Sunday through until October 2021

Time: 10 am and 1 pm

Where: Participants will receive an email the night before with the exact secret location of each class.

Cost: Free