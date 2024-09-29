8 fantastic things to do in Calgary this week: September 30 to October 4

As September comes to a close, this week in Calgary has some incredible seasonal things to do to kick off the spooky month.

From seriously jaw-dropping pumpkin displays to some lively concerts and shows, here are eight epic things to do around the city this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TroyBoi (@troyboi)

What: The iconic British DJ TroyBoi is set to liven up the Palace Theatre this Thursday. He was originally set to perform in the city on August 31 but had to postpone due to unforeseen circumstances. So, grab your ticket if you want to dance your heart out this week!

When: October 3 at 10 pm

Where: Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW

Price: Tickets are $40 plus fees and can be purchased online here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubilations Dinner Theatre (@jubilationsyyc)

What: If you love the movie Grease, then this is your chance to discover what happened to bad boy Danny and sweetheart Sandy after graduating high school. More Greased runs at the Jubilations Dinner Theatre until October 19, so you can dig out your pink lady jacket and enjoy the show.

When: Running until October 19

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets start at $75.95 and can be purchased here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pumpkins After Dark Calgary (@pumpkinsafterdarkyyc)

What: What better way to start October than visiting Pumpkins After Dark? The annual Halloween display is back with its large array of pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs, dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. It’s a must-see!

When: September 20 to October 31

Where: Winsport, Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Cost: $27.77; find tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: There are some amazing shows playing at Telus Spark’s Dome Theatre right now, and the tickets are included in the cost of admission! Whether you want to be transported back into space or travel back to the age of the dinosaurs, there’s something for you at the Science Centre.

When: View a list of showtimes here

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Cost: Included in the cost of admission and can be purchased here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Farmyard (@calgaryfarmyard)

What: Fall activities have never been as fun as when they’re at the Calgary Farmyard! Head over to the farm for pumpkin carving, fall-themed photo ops, petting zoos, and more.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $22.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $28.50 at the farm gate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crossroads Market (@crossroadsmarketyyc)

What: Wandering around a market is the perfect fall activity. Whether you’re craving some rich cheese or a handmade trinket, you’re bound to find something you like at the Crossroads Market.

When: Open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round from 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 1235 26th Avenue SE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: If you to enter the month of Halloween with a spooky start, then book one of the fall ghost tours at Heritage Park. You’ll hear some scary stories while also learning some fun facts about Calgary’s local history.

When: Starting September 18

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: $24.95 and can be purchased online here

Visit a cute bookstore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Slow Burn Books (@slowburn.books)

What: Visiting a bookstore never gets old! You can go on a solo trip until you find as many books as your arms can carry, or you can even go with a cute date. There are tons of great bookstores around Calgary, from Slow Burn Books, filled with incredible romance stories, to Fair’s Fair Books, selling some gripping second-hand books.