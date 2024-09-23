Here's what's open and closed in Calgary for Truth and Reconciliation Day

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is not a stat holiday, but it is being observed by many across the province, around the country and in Calgary.

Many key services are operating as normal, but there are some changes to city services and road closures to watch for this Monday.

City of Calgary

The City of Calgary trains will operate on a Sunday schedule for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Street parking will also be free on September 30.

Landfills and Eco Centres in the city will remain open.

Calgary Public Library

Many Calgary Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, September 30, and many will be hosting events in honour of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. To see the full list of events the library has planned, click here.

Leisure Centres

All City of Calgary leisure centres and YMCAs will be operating under their normal hours.

Canada Post

Canada Post will be closed with no collection or delivery of mail on those days. However, post offices operated by the private sector will be open according to the hours of service of the host business.