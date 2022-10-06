9 things to do in Calgary this weekend: October 7-10

It is a long weekend which means lots of things to do in Calgary. Check out a few spooky events or have some family fun with pumpkins.

Here are nine of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

Celebrate Spooky Season with Pumpkins After Dark Calgary 2022

What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Canada Olympic Park until October 31 with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do event this Halloween in YYC.

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Time: Various

Cost: $21.95 tickets can be found here

Take a ride on the Train of Terror

What: Train of Terror has been around for six years. Canada’s only moving haunted house sits southeast of Calgary. The theme of the whole experience is Professor Grimm, who dedicated his life to finding the first witch ever. This pursuit led evil spirits to possess him and his manor. Train riders will also be taken back to the days of Dracula and castles and executions.

When: Fridays and Saturdays until October 29, Sunday, October 30

Where: Southeast of Calgary, 1 km west of ​Mossleigh, AB on Highway 24.

Cost: $85

Brave your way through a “Wicked” haunted house

What: Haunted Calgary is bringing its newest house to Calgary this spooky season with “Wicked” debuting this weekend. The wicked witch-themed attraction takes place in an underground parkade at the New Horizon Mall. You will also have to deal with “house’s eternally suffering residents, and try to escape before the house claims your soul, too.”

When: Fridays and Saturdays from October 1 – October 29, October 30, November 3-4

Where: New Horizon Mall (260300 Writing Creek Cresent, Balzac, AB)

Time: Fridays 7 pm – 9:30 pm, Saturdays 2 pm – 10 pm

Tickets: Starting $22

What: Get in the spooky spirit at Calaway Park’s Halloweekends between now and October 11. The amusement park has set up its “Hallotown” in one section of the venue. Get ready for spooky scenes, magical meet and greets, photo ops, and even a parade. Guests are encouraged to dress in costumes and enjoy a day of fall fun.

When: Saturdays, Sundays (and the holiday Monday in October) until October 10

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Calaway Park (245033 Range Road 33, Calgary)

Tickets: Included with admission ($39.95 for tickets bought online for those aged 3 to 49)

Have a fun day with the family at Calgary Farmyard

What: While the Calgary Farmyard is home to the biggest corn maze in southern Alberta, it also has plenty of activities to celebrate fall, including Harvest Lights, during which the entire farm (except the maze) will be lit up in a fantastic display every Friday and Saturday night.

Calgary Farmyard has a large variety of locally grown carving pumpkins, gourds, sugar pies, and ornamentals on display and for purchase.

When: Open Friday to Sunday until October 30

Time: Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm, and Sundays from 9:30 am to 5 pm

Where: 284022 Township Road 224

Tickets: $21.95 for Fall Days and Harvest Lights if purchased online, or $26.50 at the farm gate. Children ages two and under are free.

See the spooky side of science with Orange Crush

What: Telus Spark is celebrating the spooky season with some wild displays this October. “Orange Crush” gives you a once-in-a-lifetime chance to hold an eyeball (we hope it’s your only time anyway 😳). You can also discover the spooky side of space and hang out with some creepy, crawly bugs.

When: Now until October 31

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)

What: There are a lot of wild Halloween events going on in Calgary. But if you aren’t looking for an intense scare, the spooktacular mini golf set-up at Winsport is perfect! Dress up and compete with the whole family.

When: On until October 31

Where:88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Tickets: $10

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission; $26 for adults, $19 for children