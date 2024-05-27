11 incredible things to do in Calgary this week: May 27 to 31

Calgary is in for another wet and rainy week, which means the perfect opportunity to check out a cute and cozy event!

Stay dry under the big top or get cozy at a book club in one of the city’s oldest historical spots. It’s also Jewish Heritage Month and there are some events around the city where you can learn more about Jewish history in Calgary.

Here are 11 things you definitely want to add to your calendar this week.

Book Club at The Confluence

What: What better way to enjoy a rainy week than at a book club? Fort Calgary is hosting a book club with a new book by a Canadian every month. For May, the book club is reading I’m Thinking of Ending Things by Iain Reid.

When: May 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: The Confluence — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $12 plus fees and can be purchased online here

Royal Canadian International Circus

What: For anyone who missed the chance to see Cirque du Soleil last fall, a new act is in town that you might want to check out! Visit the big top for an evening “jam-packed with explosive live entertainment, featuring high-flying acrobatics, death-defying tricks, towering feats of strength, teetering towers of balanced bodies, extreme bending and devilishly precarious aerials!”

When: May 24 to June 2

Where: CrossIron Mills — 261055 CrossIron Boulevard

Price: Prices range from $35 to $60 and can be purchased online here

Learn about Calgary’s history at Heritage Park

What: In honour of Jewish Heritage Month, Heritage Park is offering a free talk all about a local hero. Historian and Little Synagogue interpreter Irena Karshenbaum will tell the story of theatre impresario and developer JB Barron, and how he created the building that changed Calgary’s fortunes.

When: May 28 from 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: FREE but make sure to register here

Curiosities and Oddities tour

What: If you’re a history nerd, this weekly behind-the-scenes tour will give you a glimpse into lesser-known histories around one of Calgary’s most popular parks. The tour will stop at several exhibits around the “Historical Village, from the Prince House to Wing Chong Laundry, and dive into the peculiar stories behind artifacts hiding in plain sight.”

When: May 29 starting at 7 pm

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: $24.95 plus GST and can be purchased online here

Calaway Park

What: Since it’s already going to be raining this week, what’s a little more water at Calaway Park’s log ride? The park opened for the season this month and, if you have a day off this week, it’s the perfect place to get your adrenaline pumping.

When: Opened for the season on May 18

Where: 245033 Range Road 33

Price: Admission is $51.95 for people aged 3 to 49

Downhill karting

What: Get your adrenaline pumping this week by giving downhill karting a try at the city’s 1,800-metre downhill track.

When: Open hours vary throughout the season; check them out here

Where: Winsport Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: Tickets start at $28 for two rides and can be purchased here

Violins of Hope

What: The National Music Centre is hosting Violins of Hope, a poignant collection of string instruments dating from before and during the Holocaust.

When: May 3 to June 13

Where: Studio Bell — 850 4th Street SE

Price: Starting at $12.60 for NMC members and can be purchased online here

Rock the Nation at the National Music Centre

What: Rock the Nation spans over a half-century of Canadian music. According to the website, it features “songs from the ‘50s to the present day that inspired, moved, comforted, and challenged a country. It’s the soundtrack to generations and a musical reflection of a country’s evolution; a nation intent on building its own unique identity in a rapidly changing world.” The National Music Centre has extended this exhibit’s run until August 25.

When: Running until August 25

Where: Studio Bell — 850 4th Street SE

Price: Starting at $12.60 for NMC members and can be purchased online here

Succulent planter workshop

What: With all the luscious green plants blooming around the city, you might be longing for a cute plant to freshen your space. This succulent workshop in Calgary includes a glass bowl planter, 2 or 3 succulent plants, depending on size, a variety of sands, preserved moss and rocks and decorative items such as signs, shells and figurines

When: May 30 from 7 to 9 pm

Where: Bowness Arts – Board Game Cafe, Vinyl Records & Books — 6326 Bowness Road NW

Price: $65 and can be purchased online here

Yoga in Prince’s Island Park

What: It’s finally the time when Calgarians can look forward to outdoor exercises in parks around Calgary. For yogis, this class at Prince’s Island Park will be great for both your body and mind.

When: May 30 from 6:15 to 7:30 pm

Where: Prince’s Island Park

Price: Around $12 and can be purchased online here

Catch a retro show at Jubilations Dinner Theatre

What: Head to Jubilations Dinner Theatre this week for a funky 80s night. It’s the last week it will be showing so catch it before it’s gone! If you’ve got some younger kids, you can also check out the Jubilations Junior show Teenage Mutant Kung Fu Turtles.

When: March 30 to June 1

Where: 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Adult tickets are $75.95, and tickets for kids under 12 are $44.95 and can be purchased online here