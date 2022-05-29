7 things to do in Calgary this week: May 30 to June 5

This week kicks off the sixth month of the year and there are plenty of things to do in Calgary as we head into June.

You can go on a cheap movie date at Cineplex, celebrate the return of an annual street festival, watch some live theatre, have a “wild” brunch at the zoo, check out an art exhibit, step into an alternate reality at the science centre, and much more.

Here are seven of the best things to do in and around Calgary this week.

Spend a twilight evening with animals and craft beer at Zoo Brew

What: The Calgary Zoo has paired up with BeerGuysYYC for a night of local craft beer, food, fun activities and live entertainment, and access to the zoo without needing to wait for any kids. Your ticket to Zoo Brew includes admission to the zoo, plus unlimited beer and food tasting samples from local craft breweries and chef-attended food stations – sounds good to us!

When: June 4

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: The Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets available from $79

Gear up for summer at the 4th Street Lilac Festival

What: It’s been two years since the 4th Street Lilac Festival happened in Calgary and it’s making an exciting return this summer. This year, there will be more than 50 local entertainers, musicians, and dance groups on six stages throughout 4th Street and 17th Avenue SW, along with drool-worthy food trucks, unique vendors, and plenty of other summer fun to help kick off the season.

When: 4th Street SW, between 13th Avenue and Elbow Drive SW, Calgary

Time: June 5

Where: 10 am to 6 pm

Cost: Free

Check out the Otipemisiwak exhibition at Fort Calgary

What: Fort Calgary launched Otipemisiwak, an exhibition of contemporary visual art, to celebrate Métis Week in November 2021, and it remains on display until June 2022. The exhibit showcases recent works by Daphne Boyer, a visual artist, and plant scientist, using a photo-based technique that mirrors spectacular traditional Métis beading.

When: On now until June 26

Time: Fort Calgary hours (currently 10 am to 5 pm Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Where: Fort Calgary (750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $10 for general admission to Fort Calgary or free for youth age 17 and under and Indigenous peoples

See your favourite yellow square save Bikini Bottom at The SpongeBob Musical

What: The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg. The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage show, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world.

When: April 22 to June 4

Time: 7 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, and 2 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (375 Bermuda Drive NW, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets from $33.60 for adults

Go on a cheap movie date at select Cineplex theatres

What: Looking for budget-friendly entertainment options? Cineplex is featuring select movie screenings for $2.99 this month at several of its Calgary locations. The Cineplex Family Favourites series runs every Saturday at 11 am and offers the chance to enjoy a good flick at a great price.

When: June 4, 11, 18, and 25

Time: 11 am

Where: Varies by date; participating Calgary locations include Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP, Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas, Cineplex Cinemas East Hills, Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, and Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas

Cost: $2.99; tickets available online

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13, 2022

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)