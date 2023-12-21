15 amazing things to do in Calgary this weekend: December 22 to 24

It’s the last weekend before Christmas, and if you’re not shopping for last-minute gifts (or even if you are), there are some awesome things to do in Calgary!

Whether you’re crafty, ready to party, or just looking for somewhere to relax, there are a ton of options around the city this weekend.

Paint Party at Ranchman’s

What: This paint party is a chance to meet your new bestie while painting and dancing the night away! There will be instructors to guide you through the paint process and refreshments to keep things fun and you full.

When: December 22 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: Ranchman’s – 9615 Macleod Trail South

Price: Tickets are $49.26, including taxes and fees, and can be purchased online here

Lions Festival of Lights

What: The Lions Festival of Lights is an annual tradition for many Calgarians who enjoy the festive sight at Confederation Park. It’s a stunning, giant light display, and it’s free!

When: November 25, 2023, to January 8, 2024

Where: 14th Street NW & 24th Avenue NW

Price: FREE

Hot Chocolate spa day

What: Relax with both a hot chocolate and a spa package on Christmas Eve. You can try 10 of their best skin treatments for $65.

When: December 24 at 1 pm

Where: 342 14th Street NW

Price: Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here, and for $65, you can try out the spa’s 10 best skincare treatments.

Holi-gay weekends

What: Good food, company and snacks away at this queer-friendly event happening this weekend.

When: December 23 at 8 pm

Where: The Attic Bar & Stage – 1413 9th Avenue SE

Price: $20 cash only at the door or $10 to $15 when purchased early online here

Silver and Bold at Telus Spark

What: Visit Telus Spark this weekend and check out this holiday celebration at the intersection of “silver bells” and silver (the metal). The centre promises that “Spark guests can reflect on the holidays while enjoying the whole science centre AG-tivated with fun experiences, delicious treats, a new Holiday Countdown experience, hands-on science experiments, robots, shopping, and so much more!”

When: November 16, 2023, to January 7, 2024

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $19 for kids and $26 for adults and can be purchased online here

Cold Garden carriage rides

What: Enjoy Cold Garden’s much-loved holiday drinks and a carriage ride through Inglewood’s historic and festive community! Tickets include two drinks.

When: December 23 at 3:30 pm

Where: Cold Garden – 1100 11th Street SE

Price: Tickets are $35 plus fees and can be purchased online here

Zoolights

What: Zoolights has become a staple event in Calgary since it started over 25 years ago! The cold temperatures that often come with visiting at night are memorable, but so are the stunning light displays, warm drinks, and firepits scattered around the grounds.

When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024

Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $21.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 3 to 15 and can be purchased online here

Airdrie Festival of Lights

What: This month-long light show is jam-packed with fun activities and events, including a Candy Cane Run, where firefighters will hand out candy canes to everyone in attendance, musical performances, Santa’s reindeer, and so much more. For a full list of scheduled events, click here.

When: December 1 to 31 from 6 to 9 pm

Where: Nose Creek Park – 1691 Main Street S, Airdrie

Price: FREE, but donations are welcome

Banff Nightrise

What: Banff Gondola has transformed into a winter wonderland with the peak of Sulphur Mountain dressed in ambient lighting. The whole experience brings the stories of the Rockies to life. We checked it out for ourselves and couldn’t get enough of both the immersive experience and the incredible food at Sky Bistro.

When: November 18, 2023, to March 30, 2024

Where: 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff

Price: Tickets start at $58 and can be purchased online here

In Search of Christmas Spirit in Banff

What: Local Indigenous artist Jason Carter designed a unique multisensory light trail for visitors to enjoy. It’s an immersive experience that tells the story of the wildlife of Banff National Park. The trail is complete with illuminated sculptures and captivating sound effects.

When: Select dates from November 17 to December 31, from 4:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Cascade of Time Garden – Cave Avenue, Banff

Price: Free, but tickets are required and can be purchased online here.

Hot Chocolate Trail

What: If you’ve got a sweet tooth and are looking for a way to stay warm during the cold winter months while you walk through Banff, you’ll want to grab one of the incredible limited hot chocolates offered this year. For a full list of participating spots and hot chocolate offerings, click here.

Where: Restaurants and cafés throughout Banff

When: November 17 to December 31

Price: Varies

Christmas at the Castle

What: Fairmont Banff Springs is throwing its annual Christmas at the Castle programming for both guests and visitors to the world-famous hotel. There will be holiday events, activities, exclusive dining experiences, and a performance of A Christmas Carol. Visitors who aren’t staying at the hotel can purchase tickets for the Journey to the North Pole event, with all proceeds going to charity.

Where: Fairmont Banff Springs, 405 Spray Avenue

When: November 26 to December 31. Christmas programming begins November 17 for hotel guests

Price: Tickets to the Journey to the North Pole can be purchased online here

Glow Calgary

What: With over 90,000 square feet of illuminated spaces, Glow Calgary will definitely be a worthwhile Christmas spectacle this year.

When: December 7 to 31

Where: Nutrien Western Event Centre – 1800 Stampede Trail SE

Price: General admission is $22.99 plus tax and fees, and tickets can be purchased online here

Santa Claus Skis

What: Santa will be visiting the Lake Louise Ski Resort on Christmas, where he will be “skiing with his elves and Griff the Grizzly, stopping for pictures and handing out candy to everyone on the Nice List.” If you stop by on the 23rd, you’ll also be able to warm up in the lodge with a giant Christmas feast!

Where: Lake Louise Ski Resort – 1 Whitehorn Road, Lake Louise

When: December 23 to 25, with a Christmas Feast on December 23

Price: Tickets to the hill vary and can be purchased online here

Spruce Meadows Lights

What: If you like to enjoy the sight of bright and colourful Christmas lights from the warmth of your car, Spruce Meadows offers a huge drive-through Christmas light display. If you don’t mind getting outside, there is also the annual Christmas Market running until December 3!

When: December 8 to 31 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 5 to 10 pm

Where: Spruce Meadows – 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW. View a map of the lights here

Price: FREE