15 incredible things to do in Calgary this weekend: December 1 to 3

It’s the first weekend in December and holiday events are out in full swing in Calgary.

From a grand reopening party for a popular ice cream shop to Christmas lights galore, these are the things to see and do in Calgary this weekend.

It’s also the last weekend for many Christmas markets, so if you’re hoping to pick up some locally made goodies, check them out before they’re gone for the year!

All I Want for Swiftmas Dance Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dickens Calgary (@dickensyyc)

What: Check out pop-up drag performances and a live DJ at Dickens Pub this weekend! It’s the perfect excuse to dress in your favourite Eras outfit and hit the dance floor.

When: December 1 at 9 pm

Where: Dickens Pub — Lower 1000 9th Avenue SW

Price: $10 in advance and $15 regular; can be purchased online here

Skating at Olympic Plaza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Cabiladas (@mirandac.yyc)

What: Despite the warm temperatures this season, a major Calgary skating rink is now open for the season! Dust off your skates and check out skating at Olympic Plaza this weekend. If you head down between noon and 3 pm on Saturday, you’ll be able to see all the fun activities (and free hot chocolate) during the Skate & Celebrate event.

When: 10 am to 9 pm

Embroidery workshop at the Lougheed House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lougheed House (@lougheedhouse)

What: Learn how to embroider your own Christmas ornament at the Lougheed House this weekend. You will learn the basics of embroidery, so beginners are welcome!

When: December 2 from 1 to 3 pm

Where: Lougheed House — 707 13th Avenue SW

Price: $30 per person and can be purchased online here

Grinch tree workshop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flower Aura by Natasha – Calgary, Banff, Lake Louise Florist (@floweraurabynatasha)

What: Grinch trees have exploded in popularity recently, and it’s not hard to see why: their quirky and cute design offers a dose of nostalgia for anyone who grew up reading the book or watching the movies. You can now make your own in Calgary this December, incorporating evergreens, holiday accessories, and fairy lights.

When: December 3 from 5 to 6 pm

Where: Flower Aura by Natasha Floral Studio – 403 Forge Road SE

Price: $70.56 and can be purchased online here

Airdrie Festival of Lights View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Airdrie (@cityofairdrie)\ What: This month-long light show is jam-packed with fun activities and events, including a Candy Cane Run where firefighters hand out candy canes to everyone in attendance, as well as musical performances, Santa’s reindeer, and so much more. For a full list of scheduled events, click This month-long light show is jam-packed with fun activities and events, including a Candy Cane Run where firefighters hand out candy canes to everyone in attendance, as well as musical performances, Santa’s reindeer, and so much more. For a full list of scheduled events, click here When: December 1 to 31 from 6 to 9 pm

Where: Nose Creek Park – 1691 Main Street S, Airdrie

Price: FREE, but donations are welcome

Lions Festival of Lights View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derek Megenbir 🇨🇦 (@drock.57)

When: December 2 from 11 am to 11 pm

Where: Village Ice Cream Brittania — 820 49th Avenue SW

Price: FREE but make sure to reserve a spot here Mountaintop Christmas View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banff & Lake Louise Tourism (@banff_lakelouise)

What: The Gondola in Banff is getting even more magical this winter with Christmas surprises waiting at the top of Sulphur Mountain. This special Christmas ride features a Santa Claus photo op on top of the world, holiday crafts and cookie decorating, holiday movie screenings, and more. Where: Banff Gondola Upper Terminal

When: Saturdays and Sundays from December 2 to 24, and daily from December 25 to 30.

Price: Tickets are around $60, children ride free before noon. You can book your tickets here. Christmas at the Castle View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Banff Springs (@fairmontbanff)

What: Fairmont Banff Springs is throwing its annual Christmas at the Castle programming for guests and visitors to the world-famous hotel. There will be holiday events, activities, exclusive dining experiences, and a performance of A Christmas Carol. Visitors who aren’t staying at the hotel can purchase tickets for the Journey to the North Pole event, with all proceeds going to charity.

When: November 26 to December 31. Christmas programming begins November 17 for hotel guests

Where: Fairmont Banff Springs — 405 Spray Avenue

Price: Tickets to the Journey to the North Pole can be purchased online FairmontSprings — 405 Spray AvenueTickets to the Journey to the North Pole can be purchased online here

Banff Christmas Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharing the Best of Calgary • Shabina Dewji (@wanderinginyyc)

What: The Banff Christmas Market is pure magic and a must-visit this holiday season. We checked it out for ourselves and were blown away by the charm of the small market full of local artisans set against a stunning mountain backdrop. Timed tickets are available and limited so make sure to buy one before heading out for your visit.

When: Running weekends until December 3

Where: Warner Stables — 100 Sundance Road, Banff

Price: Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online here

In Search of Christmas Spirit in Banff

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Banff Springs (@fairmontbanff)

What: Local Indigenous artist Jason Carter designed a unique multisensory light trail for visitors. It’s an immersive experience that tells the story of the wildlife of Banff National Park. The trail is complete with illuminated sculptures and captivating sound effects.

When: Select dates from November 17 to December 31, 4:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Cascade of Time Garden – Cave Avenue, Banff

Price: Free, but tickets are required and can be purchased online here.

Spruce Meadows 2023 International Christmas Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spruce Meadows (@spruce_meadows)

What: The International Christmas Market is back at Spruce Meadows, popping up over three weekends this holiday season and starting this past weekend. Its last weekend is approaching, so make sure to add it to your list of places to see this weekend. Shop tons of vendors, snack on some holiday goodies, take part in many photo ops, and enjoy limited, curated entertainment at the iconic Spruce Meadows event.

When: December 1 to 3

Time: Friday from noon to 8 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Spruce Meadows — 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW

Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for children and seniors; tickets can be found here

Once Upon a Christmas at Heritage Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: Heritage Park will take you back in time to a nostalgic Christmas scene full of Christmas carollers, horse-drawn carriages, and gingerbread cookie decorating.