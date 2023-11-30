15 incredible things to do in Calgary this weekend: December 1 to 3
It’s the first weekend in December and holiday events are out in full swing in Calgary.
From a grand reopening party for a popular ice cream shop to Christmas lights galore, these are the things to see and do in Calgary this weekend.
It’s also the last weekend for many Christmas markets, so if you’re hoping to pick up some locally made goodies, check them out before they’re gone for the year!
All I Want for Swiftmas Dance Party
View this post on Instagram
What: Check out pop-up drag performances and a live DJ at Dickens Pub this weekend! It’s the perfect excuse to dress in your favourite Eras outfit and hit the dance floor.
When: December 1 at 9 pm
Where: Dickens Pub — Lower 1000 9th Avenue SW
Price: $10 in advance and $15 regular; can be purchased online here
Skating at Olympic Plaza
View this post on Instagram
What: Despite the warm temperatures this season, a major Calgary skating rink is now open for the season! Dust off your skates and check out skating at Olympic Plaza this weekend. If you head down between noon and 3 pm on Saturday, you’ll be able to see all the fun activities (and free hot chocolate) during the Skate & Celebrate event.
When: 10 am to 9 pm
Embroidery workshop at the Lougheed House
View this post on Instagram
What: Learn how to embroider your own Christmas ornament at the Lougheed House this weekend. You will learn the basics of embroidery, so beginners are welcome!
When: December 2 from 1 to 3 pm
Where: Lougheed House — 707 13th Avenue SW
Price: $30 per person and can be purchased online here
Grinch tree workshop
View this post on Instagram
What: Grinch trees have exploded in popularity recently, and it’s not hard to see why: their quirky and cute design offers a dose of nostalgia for anyone who grew up reading the book or watching the movies. You can now make your own in Calgary this December, incorporating evergreens, holiday accessories, and fairy lights.
When: December 3 from 5 to 6 pm
Where: Flower Aura by Natasha Floral Studio – 403 Forge Road SE
Price: $70.56 and can be purchased online here
Where: Nose Creek Park – 1691 Main Street S, Airdrie
Price: FREE, but donations are welcome
Lions Festival of Lights
View this post on Instagram
What: The Lions Festival of Lights is an annual tradition for many Calgarians who enjoy the festive sight at Confederation Park. The event kicks off this Saturday at 5 pm with hot chocolate, ice sculptures, and fireworks!
When: November 25, 2023, to January 8, 2024
Where: 14th Street NW & 24th Avenue NW
Price: FREE
Village Ice Cream Brittania Grand Reopening
View this post on Instagram
What: Village Ice Cream in Brittania is throwing a giant reopening party and it looks pretty epic. There will be the Village Prize Wheel, where every visitor will have the chance to spin the to win some Village Ice Cream goodies- everyone is a winner! There will also be special holiday ice cream flavours available.
When: December 2 from 11 am to 11 pm
Where: Village Ice Cream Brittania — 820 49th Avenue SW
Price: FREE but make sure to reserve a spot here
Mountaintop Christmas
View this post on Instagram
What: The Gondola in Banff is getting even more magical this winter with Christmas surprises waiting at the top of Sulphur Mountain. This special Christmas ride features a Santa Claus photo op on top of the world, holiday crafts and cookie decorating, holiday movie screenings, and more.
Where: Banff Gondola Upper Terminal
When: Saturdays and Sundays from December 2 to 24, and daily from December 25 to 30.
Price: Tickets are around $60, children ride free before noon. You can book your tickets here.
Christmas at the Castle
View this post on Instagram
Price: Tickets to the Journey to the North Pole can be purchased online here
Banff Christmas Market
View this post on Instagram
What: The Banff Christmas Market is pure magic and a must-visit this holiday season. We checked it out for ourselves and were blown away by the charm of the small market full of local artisans set against a stunning mountain backdrop. Timed tickets are available and limited so make sure to buy one before heading out for your visit.
When: Running weekends until December 3
Where: Warner Stables — 100 Sundance Road, Banff
Price: Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online here
In Search of Christmas Spirit in Banff
View this post on Instagram
What: Local Indigenous artist Jason Carter designed a unique multisensory light trail for visitors. It’s an immersive experience that tells the story of the wildlife of Banff National Park. The trail is complete with illuminated sculptures and captivating sound effects.
When: Select dates from November 17 to December 31, 4:30 to 9:30 pm
Where: Cascade of Time Garden – Cave Avenue, Banff
Price: Free, but tickets are required and can be purchased online here.
Spruce Meadows 2023 International Christmas Market
View this post on Instagram
What: The International Christmas Market is back at Spruce Meadows, popping up over three weekends this holiday season and starting this past weekend. Its last weekend is approaching, so make sure to add it to your list of places to see this weekend. Shop tons of vendors, snack on some holiday goodies, take part in many photo ops, and enjoy limited, curated entertainment at the iconic Spruce Meadows event.
When: December 1 to 3
Time: Friday from noon to 8 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Spruce Meadows — 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW
Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for children and seniors; tickets can be found here
Once Upon a Christmas at Heritage Park
View this post on Instagram
What: Heritage Park will take you back in time to a nostalgic Christmas scene full of Christmas carollers, horse-drawn carriages, and gingerbread cookie decorating.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, November 25 to December 17
Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW
Price: General admission is $19.95, plus tax. Tickets for kids 3-15 are $14.95 and can be purchased online here.
Silver and Bold at Telus Spark
View this post on Instagram
What: Visit Telus Spark this weekend and check out this holiday celebration at the intersection of “silver bells” and silver (the metal). The centre promises that “Spark guests can reflect on the holidays while enjoying the whole science centre AG-tivated with fun experiences, delicious treats, a new Holiday Countdown experience, hands-on science experiments, robots, shopping and so much more!”
When: November 16, 2023, to January 7, 2024
Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive NE
Price: Tickets are $19 for kids and $26 for adults and can be purchased online here
Zoolights
View this post on Instagram
What: Zoolights has become a staple event in Calgary since it started over 25 years ago! The cold temperatures that often come with visiting at night are memorable, but so are the stunning light displays, warm drinks, and firepits scattered around the grounds.
When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024
Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE
Price: Tickets are $21.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 3 to 15 and can be purchased online here