It’s peak summer season and with that comes a long list of events happening around Calgary, the hardest part might be choosing what to do. If you’re a music fan, it’s a triple whammy this weekend with three big festivals scheduled.

Here’s our list of the top things to check out in Calgary this weekend.

Terminus Festival

What: It’s the 10th annual Terminus Festival in Calgary with bands from all over the world gathering “for a weekend of dark electronic, synth, industrial madness.” It’s a four-day event featuring artists like Nitzer Ebb, Beborn Beton, and Harsh Symmetry. You won’t want to miss this grungy alternative to this weekend’s other popular fav, Folk Fest.

When: July 27 to 30

Where: Dickens, 1000 9th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Tickets start at $46.65

Calgary Folk Music Festival

What: Folk Fest is one of the biggest music festivals in Calgary and an annual favourite. With names like EmmyLous Harris, Jeff Tweedy, and the Sadies on the list you won’t want to miss its 44th year. The festival wraps up this weekend, so don’t wait to grab your tickets.

When: July 27 to 30

Where: Prince’s Island Park

Price: Single-day tickets for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday start at $44.07. Tickets are available here.

Pet-A-Palooza

What: North America’s largest pet festival is coming to Calgary this weekend! There’s everything from a giant dog pool party, drive-through puppuccino bar, and a peanut butter licking contest. You’ll definitely want to bring your furry friend downtown for this once-a-year event!

When: July 29 to 30, 10 am to 4 pm Saturday and 11 am to 4 pm Sunday

Where: Eau Claire Market, 200 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary

Price: FREE

Inglewood Sunfest

What: Inglewood’s main street turns into a hub of entertainment for one day, with everything from food trucks, beer gardens, live performances, and more. For anyone trying to save some money, this free event is a great option to listen to some free live music this weekend. A schedule of the performances is available here.

When: July 29, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Inglewood, 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: FREE

BlackFest

What: Celebrate Black culture this weekend at BlackFest! This event is full of music, art, and culture with an opportunity to network with local community organizations that serve and support Black people in Calgary!

When: July 29, noon to 6 pm

Where: 1320 5th Avenue NW, Calgary

Price: FREE! Reserve a spot here.

South Asian Food Festival

What: Foodies will love the opportunity to celebrate (and sample) South Asian food. Delicacies from around regions like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and more will be represented along with activities like henna and face painting.

When: July 29, 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Temple Community Association 167 Templegreen Road NE, Calgary

Price: FREE reserve your spot here

Tango 2 Echo Show & Shine

What: This show-and-shine is both a fun event to attend and take part in and a great way to give back to the community. There will be a parked car show with 150+ classic rides, hot rods, and sports compacts. It is also an opportunity to highlight and engage with the area’s businesses so don’t forget to check out the business and art market. Finally, money raised at this event will all go towards local BIA charity, Fresh Start.

When: July 30, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Greenview Industrial, 4001 Edmonton Trail, Calgary

Price: FREE to enter. Registration for vehicles is $15 in advance and $20 day of. Register here.

Granary Road’s Family Fun Fair

What: It’s Granary Road’s biggest festival of the year! It’s inspired by a good old-fashioned carnival, with games, prizes, and carnival treats! You will receive two tickets with the price of admission but there is the option to purchase more to play all of the carnival games available.

When: July 29 to 30, 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Granary Road, 226066 112th Street W, Calgary

Price: Admission to the park is $15.95 and can be purchased here. Fair Tickets are 12 for $10.00 in person/6 for $5.00.

Cineplex Family Favourites

What: Catch a cheap, specially priced $2.99 family flick at Cineplex on Saturday. The film this Saturday is Wonder Park.

When: July 29, 11 am

Where: Click here for a list of locations

Price: $2.99

Prairie Persuasion

What: Check out the temporary exhibit at Heritage Park, Prairie Persuasion: Communication and Propaganda in Southern Alberta. The exhibit wraps up at the end of August, you won’t want to miss it!

When: On until August 27, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Gasoline Alley Museum, 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Price: General admission is $34.95. Tickets can be purchased here.