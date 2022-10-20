The Wiggles are bringing their Big Show Tour to Calgary later this month

The Wiggles are bringing their new Big Show Tour to Calgary later this month.

The whole crew including Simon, Lachy, Anthony, and Tsehay will be singing, dancing, and performing their all-time favourite songs for Calgary.

They will be taking over Jack Singer on October 27.

The Wiggles are also bringing some of their friends to the city; Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus, and Shirley Shawn the Unicorn are all coming along for the fun.

They will also be bringing a few new friends to Jack Singer next week.

The show will feature all your favourite Wiggles songs such as “Do the Propeller!”, “Hot Potato” and “Rock-a-Bye Your Bear” along with new and catchy tunes such as “Dippy Do Dinosaur Dance!”

One of the members of the group is also working with a Canadian charity for a good cause.

Tsehay, or the Yellow Wiggle, has partnered with the Children’s Aid Foundation of Canada to create Something in Common an e-book available for download. The book helps kids learn about different family structures that exist, as well as the importance of representation and was created with insights from former youth in care.

For every download, AMJ Campbell will match each digital download of Something

in Common with a $1 donation, up to a total of $30,000.

Tsehay was introduced last year as the new Yellow Wiggle. She was adopted in Ethiopia at seven months old and raised in Australia. She believes in the power of representation.

“I can completely relate to the issues and questions children from blended families face,” says Tsehay Hawkins, the Yellow Wiggle. “I feel so fortunate to be adopted and raised by my

wonderful parents. Even though I was totally happy and comfortable with how my family was formed, sometimes I did feel different than others. This book means so much to me because it spreads awareness, educates people, and helps children from a young age understand different family structures and embrace it.”

The Wiggles Big Show Tour!

When: October 27

Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall (225 8 Ave SE)

Time: 3:30 pm

Tickets: $37.50 – $39.50