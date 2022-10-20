In a world of worries, a Calgary festival wants you to dance it off

A Calgary festival starts tonight with an immersive dance performance that is meant to make the audience think about some serious issues.

Project InTandem is kicking off Fluid Fest tonight at the Grand with a double bill of performances.

One thing about art that Project InTandem embraces is that it can make people feel different things based on their life experiences. Everyone comes from a different life experience and looks at the world in a different way.

The double-bill dance production features a duet by LajaMartin from Salt Lake City, Utah, and a quintet by Karissa Barry from Vancouver. LajaMartin’s work is inspired by fire’s ability to create and/or destroy. The performance is meant to ask “In a world where we destroy as we create, hypocrisy is staring us boldly in the face asking, will there ever be a breaking point to enact real, palpable change?”

Barry’s work looks at the effects we can have on one another with an incredible, technical display set to amaze the audience.

These types of performances have been challenging over the past couple of years as we come out of the pandemic, and these particular performances were two years in the making. Over the pandemic, they would have rehearsal plans change day by day as restrictions changed. There were also changes to the cast and crew as people’s lives changed dramatically during this difficult time.

But now they are back tonight, performing in front of live audiences at the Grand — the same place where they performed just a week before COVID-19 closures began.

Project InTandem was founded in 2017 by Meghann Michalsky and Sylvie Moquin, who have been going strong ever since.

They say they are looking to grow contemporary dance in the city and beyond.

Fluid Fest starts tonight and goes until October 29. It is a Calgary festival that looks to bring audiences and artists together to “Be moved. Be Curious. Be Fluid.”

These all-female performances kick off at 7 pm at the Grand, with tickets starting at $11.41.

Fluid Fest: Project InTandem

When: October 20 to 21

Time: 7 pm both nights

Where: The Grand — 608 1st Street SW

Tickets: Start at $11.41