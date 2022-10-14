ReProm is returning to Calgary for 2SLGBTQ+ adults and allies

The Centre for Sexuality is bringing ReProm to Calgary, allowing 2SLGBTQ+ adults and allies alike to re-experience prom in an inclusive environment. It happens Saturday, October 22 at the Crystal Ballroom at the Fairmont Palliser downtown.

For many people prom is one of the big nights of their life, an event you never forget.

But, as Pam Krause, the president and CEO of the Centre for Sexuality, says, that experience isn’t the same for everyone.

“We were having conversations with people in the Queer community about the reality that some of the events that were milestones in life and that their peers got excited about were often not great or non-existent experiences for them, and the most common example was prom,” she explains.

“Then we started talking to allies about prom and they told their story, and it was the same theme – prom should be great, but often wasn’t. So, we decided to create a safe, inclusive, and super fun Re-Prom experience for 2SLGBTQ+ individuals and allies alike. It is a fundraiser that supports the 2SLGBTQ+ inclusion work that the Centre for Sexuality does. We saw it as a win-win – a great party supporting important work.”

ReProm is also a birthday for the centre as they celebrate 50 years in Calgary.

This gala event for 2SLGBTQ+ adults and allies is for anyone who either didn’t go to prom or couldn’t be themselves to re-experience prom on their own terms. An evening where everyone can come as they are, bring who they want, and celebrate their authentic selves while dancing the night away.

Krause says guests can expect “a great gala experience, starting with a glass of bubbly as they enter, followed by an elegant dinner, entertainment from phenomenal drag queens, and then a DJ and dancing all night long. We will have a photo booth, silent auction, and lots of other prom surprises!”

As for the dress code, it is simple: Just be you.

“Whatever best expresses your individual self. Go retro or modern. Glitzy or chill.”

Local 2SLGBTQ+ influencer and content creator Kylee Roman will be the night’s MC while KAOS from Canada’s Drag Race will be in attendance.

Krause says having the support of high-profile people is important for this type of event.

“This is an incredible community, and we are so appreciative of the support of these very talented individuals. It means so much and will make for an excellent event!”

Calgary’s Centre for Sexuality has been around since 1972 and has done a lot to make progress in the city. Krause says it is difficult to balance how far we’ve come with the understanding that there is a long way to go.

“As we reflect over the past five decades, we are so aware that while things have progressed, there are so many barriers to equity and sometimes it feels like we are right back at the beginning. But community creates change and the collective spirit of events like this provides the fuel to keep going.”

And while things have changed for the better, prom can still be a difficult time for far too many. Krause says they are continuing to work so that isn’t the case in the future.

“Every day the Centre for Sexuality works on multiple levels to support inclusive environments. For example, Gay Straight Alliances make schools safer, which can lead to a more inclusive prom. It is why we are having ReProm. We want all youth to be able to be in their school and their community as their true selves 365 days a year and to all have a fabulous prom if they want to. The community support will help us to continue to have an impact and help create safer environments. That positive change is happening every day so I hope that every year fewer youth have that stress.”

Tickets to ReProm are available online starting at $175. You can also buy a ticket for someone who wouldn’t otherwise have the ability to go.