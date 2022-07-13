Cinnaholic, the super-popular loaded cinnamon bun chain, is celebrating its 12th year in business with a special treat deal.

This deliciously sweet deal will happen on Wednesday, July 20 at all locations. Customers can grab one of the Old Skool Rolls for just $1.

Known for its variety of create-your-own cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats, Cinnaholic offers 40 different frosting varieties and decadent topping options.

The buns here are dairy and lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free.

Cinnaholic currently operates more than 70 locations across Canada and the US.

Dessert fans in Calgary and Edmonton can head to any location to indulge in a $1 cinnamon roll.

There are currently two Edmonton locations (10345 82nd Avenue NW Suite 101 and 10075 109th Street NW) and one Calgary location (1523 5th Street SW).

This deal is limited to one roll per customer for in-store visitors only and isn’t valid with any other discounts or offers. An Old Skool Roll is vanilla frosting only, changing frosting or adding toppings is a custom roll and will be sold at the regular price.

