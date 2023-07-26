Swirls, a popular ice cream shop in Lethbridge, recently posted a hilarious video to TikTok.

The video builds on a funny trend on social media. It starts with the employee offering a “customer” a medium vanilla cone when there’s a twist in the story… it was supposed to be chocolate. The employee then grabs the cold dessert by the hand and hurls it into another employee’s face, causing it to stick.

It now has millions of views on TikTok, including nearly a million likes and more than 4,000 comments.

The comments, and there were many, were as funny as the video was.

“It made the perfect smack sound,” said one user.

“Lmaoooo how many takes did this need??” said another. “That was a perfect execution!!”

Many of the comments were people talking about hard this must have been to pull off, how much the ice cream slap would hurt, and the need to now visit this Lethbridge spot.

Swirls is an ice cream shop that serves up soft serve-style items with a variety of different flavours. If you’re ever in the Southern Alberta town, it’s on the corner of Mayor Magrath Drive South and Henderson Lake Boulevard.

Stop by the next time you’re driving through the coulees.

Swirls Lethbridge

Address: 1701 Mayor Magrath Drive S, Lethbridge

Instagram