A breakout star from "The White Lotus" has joined a TV show filming in Alberta right now

A breakout star from season one of The White Lotus has joined an anthology TV series filming in Alberta right now.

Lukas Gage has joined season five of Fargo, which is filmed in Calgary, according to an exclusive report by Variety.

Gage joins a star-studded cast, which includes Jon Hamm of Mad Men, Joe Keery of Stranger Things, David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell, Jessica Pohly, and Nick Gomez.

Filming for the new season is underway in Calgary and will last until April. The series is based on the 1996 film Fargo by the Coen brothers and follows an anthology style of filming — where the characters, storyline, and location change each season.

Variety also reports that Gage has joined the fifth season of Fargo in a recurring role and “will appear as the character Lars Olmstead.”

Gage was a breakout star from season one of HBO’s critically acclaimed The White Lotus, appearing in five episodes as Dillon alongside Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn and Sydney Sweeney.

He has also appeared in four episodes of the American teen drama HBO series Euphoria, which stars Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi.

While we await this new season of Fargo, we can’t help but not be excited for a recently Alberta-shot HBO series premiering later this month, too. On January 15, The Last of Us will debut, and that will be a must-watch!