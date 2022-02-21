HBO's Alberta-shot "The Last of Us" is on the hunt for a new cast member

Upcoming HBO series The Last of Us is looking for its newest cast member, as the Alberta-shot series continues to zombify spots in the province.

“We are looking to cast a boy between the ages of 8 and 14 who is Black, deaf and fluent in ASL or BASL,” writer-producer Craig Mazin wrote on his Twitter.

“Please send contact info, resume and photo to [email protected]”

More details on the role were posted to the shows Instagram account. We could see some homegrown talent on the series with this role, how amazing would that be?

The Last of Us is based on a 2013 video game of the same name, and it follows the journey of Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting teenager Ellie across the post-apocalyptic United States. What starts as a small job becomes a difficult trek, as the pair travels across the US and must depend on each other for survival.

Late last month the series was filming in the town of Okotoks, about half an hour south of Calgary. It’s currently shooting in Waterton Lakes National Park.

According to ACTRA Alberta, production for the project began in July 2021 and is set to wrap in June 2022, so we might be seeing more post-apocalyptic scenes around the province over the next few months as the crew finishes up filming.

Previously, filming has taken place in downtown Calgary, the Legislature Building in Edmonton, Fort Macleod, Canmore, and Calgary post-secondary schools SAIT and Mount Royal University.

The Last of Us is slated to be released on HBO and HBOMax sometime in 2023, and Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave.

With files from Daily Hive’s Elle McLean