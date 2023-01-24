You can see where "The Last of Us" was filmed in Alberta and it's updated weekly

Fans and critics alike are loving the HBO series The Last of Us, which was filmed in Alberta, and if you are curious as to where some scenes were shot, a website has you covered.

According to ACTRA Alberta, production for the project began in July 2021 and wrapped in June 2022, with filming taking place across the province, including in downtown Calgary, the Legislature Building in Edmonton, Fort Macleod, Canmore, and Calgary post-secondary schools SAIT and Mount Royal University.

You might also like: The Alberta Legislature just made a big appearance in HBO's "The Last of Us"

Star of "The Last of Us" just shared a group photo and the Calgary skyline is in it

"The Last of Us" stars can't get enough of this Alberta town they filmed in

If you are watching the series (which you should be) and spot a scene that may look familiar but you aren’t too sure, a map on the Travel Alberta website has all that you need.

It breaks down each episode location by location fantastically, with shots of the actual locations as well.

Travel Alberta added that filming locations will be added to the map weekly as the new episodes air, so you know nothing will be missed!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us (@thelastofus)

Last week’s episode also featured the Alberta Legislature building in Edmonton in a big way, and stars of the series have already professed their love for one spot in Alberta that they visited while filming, so hey, we hope they show some love for the rest of the province.

Stars have also started to share some behind-the-scenes looks while filming, with Bella Ramsey posting a group photo with the Calgary skyline shining in the background.

So, there you have it. As the nine episodes of The Last of Us continue to roll out, we can’t wait to spot more Alberta locations that were filmed.

Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave to watch The Last of Us.