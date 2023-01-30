Some of episode three of "The Last of Us" was set in an abandoned Alberta neighbourhood

The creators of HBO’s The Last of Us didn’t have to search hard to find an empty area of a town to film in, with episode three being shot in an abandoned Alberta neighbourhood.

So while we wipe away the tears from our eyes due to the story of Bill and Frank in the episode, let’s learn about the area it was filmed in.

According to a map on the Travel Alberta website, Bill’s property, town, and street were shot in the Beachwood Estates area of High River.

You might also like: You can see where "The Last of Us" was filmed in Alberta and it's updated weekly

HBO's Alberta-shot "The Last of Us" has been renewed for another season

These Alberta falls were just featured in episode three of "The Last of Us"

The estates were abandoned back in 2013 during historic floods which forced mass evacuations and were eventually auctioned off by the province after falling under the Floodway Relocation Program, per The Calgary Herald.

The area has since had its homes, roads, utilities, and sidewalks removed, with a Google Maps aerial view of the neighbourhood reflecting that.

One YouTuber visited the area back in 2017 and documented it, calling it “the creepiest neighbourhood in the world.”



During this week’s episode, you could spot some waterfalls in the province, and an earlier episode also featured the Alberta Legislature building in Edmonton in a big way, so we can expect to see more familiar locations in our province.

A few stars of the series have also professed their love for one spot in Alberta that they visited while filming, so hey, we hope they show some love for the rest of the province.

Some behind-the-scenes looks while filming have also started to pop up online, with Bella Ramsey posting a group photo with the Calgary skyline shining in the background.

So, there you have it. As the nine episodes of The Last of Us continue to roll out, we can’t wait to spot more Alberta locations that were filmed.

Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave to watch The Last of Us.