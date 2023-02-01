NewsMovies & TVHollywood NorthPop Culture

A Calgary park was featured in episode three of "The Last of Us" (PHOTOS)

Feb 1 2023, 9:18 pm
ebenbolter/Twitter

Once you have calmed down from that emotional third episode of The Last of Us, you can check out some of the spots featured on the show.

There were some locations in the episode that featured areas outside of Calgary, with a lot of it being filmed in an abandoned neighbourhood in High River.

But Calgary certainly got a spotlight in the episode.

According to Travel Alberta, Joel and Ellie continue their hike towards Bill’s property on the Shannon Terrace pedestrian bridge in Fish Creek Park.

And clearly, the provincial park left an impact on the cast and crew as they are gushing about it on social media.

Eben Bolter is the director of photography for The Last of Us and posted a number of great shots from their shoots in Fish Creek Provincial Park.

In the Twitter thread, you can see what the park looks like during the show and its natural beauty in the real world.

Cody Ross Gray, who worked for the show in the visual effects department, shared some more great visuals from where the cast and crew shot the unbelievable third episode.

Fish Creek Park is the second-largest urban park in Canada stretching 19 kilometres. Fish Creek flows along the length of the park and joins the Bow River.

With more than 80 km of pathways, the park is popular for walking, hiking, and biking.

Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave to watch The Last of Us.

