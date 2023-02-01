5 best places to go for a winter walk in Calgary

Winter can be difficult to deal with in Calgary, but sometimes the weather lets up and we get to enjoy a nice winter walk.

And we are lucky enough to live in a city with some amazing paths and gorgeous sights to check out.

Here are the five best paths to check out if you want to go for a winter walk in Calgary.

Some of the paths in this huge park are cleared of snow, making it the perfect spot to go for a winter walk in Calgary. You can also try snowshoeing on the paths that aren’t cleared. And of course, you can bring your puppy for some extra fun in the snow.

North Glenmore offers so many great options and is another huge park. Once you are done with your casual winter stroll, you can enjoy the ice paths, some crokicurl, or the firepits, making it a perfect winter area in the city.

This one is good for all fitness levels. It is a great option if you are looking for a nice casual winter walk to enjoy the Calgary skyline. But there are some areas with a bit of elevation and tricky terrain for people who are looking for more of a challenge.

Sitting on the north side of the Bow River, this walk gives you some major nature vibes while staying in the city. It is one of the more peaceful walks in the city, making it a great spot to get away from the busy city life.

While Calgary has a lot of nature to enjoy, we also have some great shops. Stephen Avenue is one of the most scenic city walks in Calgary. Once you are done you can slip over to Olympic Plaza for a skate or duck inside to any number of stores, restaurants, and coffee shops to warm up.