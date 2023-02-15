We truly can’t get enough of The Last of Us, and Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie Williams in the series, just shared the sweetest behind-the-scenes group shot from episode five.

Ramsey tweeted the photo on Wednesday, featuring Pedro Pascal and Melanie Lynskey, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson and Keivvon Woodard on set of the massive cul-de-sac built in Calgary for the series.

“If you’re gonna do three weeks of nights on a fabricated cul-de-sac, do it right. #RUN,” Ramsey tweeted to her 237,000+ followers.

Ramsey is no stranger when it comes to sharing some BTS photos of the series, posting a group photo with the Calgary skyline shining in the background earlier this year.

They also shared a throwback picture of Pedro Pascal and Nico Parker, who play father and daughter, from the pilot episode outside a popular restaurant in YYC.

They must have enjoyed their time in YYC so much that they even took a piece of it home with them, adopting a puppy from CB Rescue.

In earlier episodes, you could spot some waterfalls in the province, the Alberta Legislature building in Edmonton, and the iconic High Level Bridge in Lethbridge.

So, there you have it. As the nine-episode series continues, we can’t wait to spot more Alberta locations and get more insight from the stars on how the series came together.