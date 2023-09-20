The Italian Farmhouse is the perfect date-night restaurant for those looking to get out of the city.

Tucked away in Bragg Creek, a mere 30-minute drive from Calgary is this charming Italian bistro. It feels tailor-made for a romantic date night, away from the city’s hustle and bustle.

As you walk towards the entrance, a soft glow of twinkle lights beckons you in, casting a warm, enchanting ambiance. Once inside, you’re transported straight to Tuscany, with vintage decor that exudes rustic charm in a cozy, intimate atmosphere.

We visited The Italian Farmhouse for our anniversary dinner and were celebrated by the staff with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine upon our arrival. The service was impeccable throughout the night.

The menu is a culinary delight, celebrating the rich flavours of Italy. The food is seasonal and hand-crafted with love. Our tastebuds started their evening with some warm fresh bread with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

We then moved on to the Sicilian Arancini from the Antipasti menu. We are such suckers for a good Arancini, we couldn’t resist. Deep-fried risotto balls, stuffed with gooey mozzarella, topped with a spiced tomato coulis. Perfection!

We, of course, had to choose a couple of drinks to pair nicely with our food. The wine list is extensive, highlighting multiple regions from across Italy. We settled on an old-fashioned and a full-bodied Chianti.

For our mains, the homemade pasta was calling our names. We chose the Tagliatelle al Carbonara, with double-smoked bacon, egg, pancetta, and parmesan. We also had the Spaghetti al Carne, served with wild boar meatballs in a tomato sauce.

The serving sizes were large, so we had some to take home for lunch the next day, but there’s always room for dessert. We selected the tiramisu, served in a jar and with “Happy Anniversary” scribed across the plate in raspberry coulis. It was the perfect ending of coffee, mascarpone, and a hint of rum.

If you’re heading out with the family, there is a kid’s menu as well. With offerings such as pasta with bolognese or tomato sauce, Its Bitsy Cheese Ravioli, or mini pizzas, as well as scoops of gelato for later.

We were incredibly happy with our experience here. Be sure to make a reservation — even on a Tuesday night the team was very busy. We can’t wait to visit again.

Address: 20 Balsam Avenue, Bragg Creek

Phone: 403-949-2750