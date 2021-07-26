International company chooses Calgary for its Canadian headquarters

UK-based global software technology consultancy Test Driven Solutions Ltd. is bringing its Canadian headquarters to Calgary as the company expands into North America.

Test Driven Solutions was incorporated in April 2020 with its first headquarters in Newcastle, UK. The organization has since grown quickly in the UK and European markets, and it now employs more than 40 staff.

The consultancy provides remote and on-site support and supplies either individual software consultants or full-team support for companies’ short and long-term projects. Test Driven Solutions offers services such as full-stack software developers, scrum masters, business analysts, technical architects, and more.

Their goal is to support organizations and offer assistance with ongoing projects and programs. Test Driven Solutions accomplishes its mission by learning about their customers’ issues and then providing them with the help and consultants they need to complete their projects.

The opening of Test Driven Solutions’ Canadian headquarters in Calgary is good news for the city’s growing tech sector.

Company founder Sam Clark has previously worked in Calgary, and he’s dedicated to building his software development business in the city.

“[I] love Calgary’s entrepreneurial spirit,” said Clark in a media release. “The city was the right fit from a business perspective, with access to resources and a solid opportunity for growth. We look forward to growing our team in Calgary and supporting the needs of our growing Canadian client roster.”

According to Patrick Mattern, Vice President, Business Development at Calgary Economic Development (CED), Test Driven Solutions works with leading organizations in financial services, renewable energy, healthcare and other sectors, which aligns with the ambitions CED has for Calgary’s economy going forward.

“The fact that TDS sees Calgary as a growing market and the best location for their Canadian headquarters is a testament to our rise as a centre for tech and innovation, and we are pleased to welcome them to our city,” added Mattern.

Test Driven Solutions’ Calgary office is located in Bankers Hall West, and the company is currently recruiting both consultants and clients to help meet the ongoing demand for software development expertise.