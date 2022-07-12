Lounge XVIII, or Lounge 18, is opening its new patio concept this weekend.

On Friday, July 15, the long-awaited Terrace patio space is opening on Calgary’s iconic 17th Avenue at 1005 17th Avenue SW.

This is a massive outdoor space that can hold up to 250 people, which also makes it the largest shisha patio in all of YYC.

Lounge 18 is known for its modern fusion cocktails, international cuisine, and shisha pipes.

With plenty of share plates, this food menu is ideal for trying new snacks in between shisha hits.

Crispy calamari, shrimp gyoza, and unique dishes like Manta, dumplings stuffed with beef sauce and served with a side of yogurt, are just a few of the options.

There are also several different types of sushi rolls, bao buns, skewers, salads, burgers, entrees, and desserts.

There are over 30 original and invented cocktails on the menu, like mojitos, various margarita flavours, red and white sangria, and drinks like the Royal Flex, which has gold flakes and chai syrup.

The terrace-style patio has been designed for all types of groups and events, making it a perfect place to gather with friends this summer.

Check out the bar’s new space when it opens this weekend.

Terrace by Lounge XVIII

Address: 1005 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

